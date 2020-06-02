Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius takes place in 3-days!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The Sun and Gemini. The waxing gibbous Moon in Libra will enter Scorpio at 11:04 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's an mentally intense day for all zodiac signs and with the Scorpio Moon it's easy to get caught up in suspicion, scrutinization of the facts, and possessiveness about your personal matters.

The intense Moon will be in opposition with Mars in Pisces early in the morning tomorrow.

Mars is the planet of war and ambition. Mars rules our determination and motivation to achieve more.

While in Pisces, we have the capacity to understand things from a spiritual angle.

There's compassion but to a point. There will be anger if there's fear or potential for betrayal today.

There's also a desire to do more or be more than what you perceive you're at right now.

The Moon will also form a square with the planet of love, Venus at 11:16 a.m. today which can bring up hefty property matters.

It will be a good day for research, doing work online or for investigative research, even if you're just doing it for your own interests and personal goals.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, life and success aren't isolated events.

The lifestyle you choose to live and the people you surround yourself are a direct result of choices that you make each day.

Be guarded when necessary and open when you see that the opportunity and benefits are good for your future.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when you work hard for what you want the end result is a success. A partnership can form for you today.

Be open minded and allow opportunities to flow your way.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, take care of the little things in life and then the big ones will feel less difficult to manage.

Be proactive today. You may be intensely driven to complete something important involving money.

Making purchases? Consider what you buy a form of investment.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your sweet and charming nature comes alive today.

You appear as a person of influence by others and are likable.

It's a great day to ask for what it is you need and want.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a good day to spend some time with parents, grandparents or to revisit the past by looking at it through a mentor or parent's eyes.

You are never too old to learn something new from someone who has been in your shoes.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, small talk may not feel right at this time. You're looking for deep conversations that are intimate and slightly intense.

You may find that your negotiation skills are improved, too.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, make a small investment of time in yourself.

You may find that focusing on what you have vs what you hope to get or feel you need may be at odds within you today.

But with time you will have made some adjustments and things will work themselves out.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a strong sense of duty or a desire to hold others accountable may shade all your interactions.

Try to avoid being too assertive when it comes to what it is you'd like to accomplish right now.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, take a stroll down memory lane. Pull out your photo albums and organize what you have.

If you have the chance to record the stories behind the photos, today is perfect for writing down memories.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, spend time with friends today. Do something fun and adventurous but also allows you to learn and explore yourself and others more intimately.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, work hard and today you may learn the truth about a problem or find a solution if you dig for more information and not take things at face value.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, pull out your favorite books and start crafting your summer reading list.

Plan to enroll in school or need to make alternative educational arrangements due to the changes happening in society at this time?

It's a great day for enrolling in courses or searching alternatives.

