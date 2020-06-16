What The June 2020 Mercury Retrograde Means For Every Single Zodiac Sign In Astrology

It all matters in the scheme of life.

We all get a chance to refocus more deeply on the home front with Mercury retrograde in Cancer on June 18th, causing us to realize that those big life moments only feel so difficult because they matter so much.

In astrology, Mercury is the planet that governs our thoughts and communications. Depending upon which zodiac sign he’s transiting through, we will feel our focus shift along with what we’re being pulled towards.

What does Mercury retrograde mean?

A retrograde works differently, because it’s not just about looking at what's currently going on, but what has previously occurred.

In this case, all of us will be asked to shift that focus closer to home, as well as those decisions we made along the way to see if they still align, if we choose from our soul, and if we are where we are supposed to be in this moment.

Given the current astrology we’re experiencing, with numerous planetary retrogrades and the shift from Gemini into Cancer, we’re picking up on the not-so-subtle hint of the universe. It’s time to rethink our choices and decisions when it comes to home arrangements, relationships, and marriages.

But instead of resisting, try to lean into what comes up, recognizing that we’re feeling this for a reason, and that while whatever comes up will be uncomfortable to some degree (due to it quite literally hitting close to home), we can’t escape dealing with it.

Yet others who have done the work will be able to see confirmation or validation coming in because of the previous choices and decisions we’ve made. This will help teach us that no matter what it is, we eventually get back what we’ve chosen to put in.

How will Mercury retrograde affect the zodiac signs?

It truly does depend on which element your zodiac sign represents: water, air, earth or fire.

What Mercury retrograde means for the Water signs: Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio

For the water signs, Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio, this will hit the closest to home because Mercury will be transiting Cancer during this retrograde. But it doesn’t have to be all bad because you understand what it means to be in your feelings and to deal with things that are uncomfortable.

Water signs know that no matter how hard we try, we can’t escape our feelings, so it’s better to deal with them now rather than shove them down in the darkness, only to have them return when it’s least convenient.

Because of this, many have already been feeling our way through what this retrograde was trying to show us since the last Mercury retrograde this year, which was in the fellow water sign of Pisces.

This is nothing new. Thinking about how we feel and what we want when it comes to our relationships and how we would build our home life, is what we do. And we’ve been asked to it review since earlier this year.

Mercury actually spent a long time in Pisces this year, so we’ve had a chance to see what it means to think with our heart and not our head. But we’ve also had time to reflect.

As much as we love our feelings and want everyone around us to be in theirs, the depth of ours can be overwhelming, so we tend to run away. So, this is also about us reflecting on how we have done things, how we have shown up for ourselves and others, and whether or not we’re ready to do things differently this time.

Water signs are most likely to see changes in their homes and families begin around this time, if not all-out dramatically occur.

The most important thing for water signs during this retrograde is to stay present with what comes up.

Don’t chase it away or try to escape it; feel this process and be in what comes up. Yes, it’s scary, but that’s because this matters and it will be worth it.

What Mercury retrograde means for the Air signs: Gemini, Aquarius, Libra

All of this energy might end up feeling a bit fun for the air signs, Gemini, Aquarius and Libra, because these signs sometimes take delight when everyone else is thinking the way they always were.

Air signs tend to be cerebral, the over-thinkers (or over-avoiders) depending upon specific personality. When we see Mercury, the King of thinking something over to death, move through a retrograde, it’s nothing new for these air signs.

Just before Mercury moved into Cancer back on May 28th, he had been moving through Gemini, which wasn’t all that long ago; in fact, it was during that fun period when this planet was in pre-shadow — not quite direct, not quite retrograde.

This means that in all likelihood, air signs have already felt the heat that this transit is going to deliver for others.

While the water signs are going to be seeing big changes show up in their physical lives, air signs are going to be challenged to make plans and consider all the pieces.

You're adept at thinking through things, and while sometimes you can be a little cold-hearted about it, with this transit you’re going to have to step into the other person’s shoes and make plans that aren’t just good for you, but for them, too.

The crucial spot for air signs is to not glaze over or rush through how you feel about something that's just as important as the plans themselves.

This means that air signs are going to be asked to consider the feelings of those who are closest to you, before making any big plans. Because, yes, you guessed it, they matter, too!

What Mercury retrograde means for the Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

At times during all this, the earth signs, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn, might be too focused on when is all this going to end, in order to stay with it and find out why it’s all happening.

Unfortunately, earth signs are going to hit that wall you’ve been avoiding for some time. But just know that it's all part of what's supposed to happen, and you will feel better in time — you just can’t rush it.

The reason these next few weeks might be especially hard is because we’re leaving behind much of that dominant, stubborn, slow-moving Capricorn energy in favor of air energy, like Aquarius and Gemini.

This is our trend overall, with big planets in or about to move into air signs like Saturn and Jupiter. This means those with an earth element might find this time difficult, because it may feel like you’re having to recreate your entire foundation again.

This time is supposed to teach you that it doesn’t matter how many times you have to restart to feel like you finally got it right. This means that your foundations and structures in your life, more than any others, will be called into question during this retrograde, especially as it relates to the individuals you’ve chosen to be part of that.

For earth signs, really take a look at who has been a part of your foundations and structures of self.

Reflect on if everyone you consider part of your foundation is stable, and what you would do if you were to recreate those parts of yourself or your life.

This is the time to make sure that everyone who is a part of your inner circle wants to be there and are adding value to your life. Yes, it’s not a fun game to play, but if you want to move forward into the best life scenario, it’s definitely necessary.

What Mercury retrograde means for the Fire signs: Sagittarius, Aries, Leo

This retrograde is really going to be an interesting time for fire signs, which include Sagittarius, Aries and Leo. You may make big decisions and try not to look back, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t.

While water signs can avoid what's difficult, air signs can overthink, and earth tries to dig their heels in, fire signs tend to take a "roll with the punches" attitude when it comes to life.

You’re able to be more philosophical and think things through, but only if you're truly operating in your rationale best self-mode; otherwise, you tend to be more impulsive in your decisions.

But the universe always has your back, even when you go storming ahead, so this is the time to really reflect on where you went full steam ahead when you should have just paused. Or, why you paused when you should have acted.

You don’t always avoid dealing with things like water signs do, but that doesn’t mean you’re able to always deal with the emotions and feelings that hurt the most.

During Mercury retrograde, fire signs have to learn that no matter what you do or what you decide, you can’t get rid of your feelings.

This retrograde is really going to ask fire signs to deal with what they thought they already handled, but in a more emotional and thought-sensitive way. This means you will have to go deep in your feelings.

Roll around in them, reflect on them, think about why you made the choices you have in your past, specifically those about partners, relationships, and home. And don’t try to rush through the answers.

This process is one of truth about your reasons why. What you feel called to do now depends on what matters most — not just in this moment, but for the rest of your life.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.