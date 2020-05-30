Mercury Retrograde In Cancer Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign, June 17-July 12, 2020

Brace yourself!

Your Mercury retrograde in Cancer horoscopes are here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting June 17-July 12, 2020.

If you feel like things are going a tad crazy or like nothing is going according to plan, it may be because of Mercury retrograde.

Although it could throw you for a loop, find comfort in knowing that there is a reason that everything feels out of balance.

From June 17 to July 12, 2020 Mercury is retrograde in the sign of Cancer.

This could prove to be a difficult time and you might just have to power through until it gets better again.

What is Mercury retrograde?

Mercury retrograde occurs three or four times out of the year. It is when Mercury moves past Earth at a very fast pace.

When it passes by, it is giving all of its fast and chaotic energy to Earth and impacts everyone.

Mercury rules communication and coordination and when it is retrograde, it really brings disruption to those things.

So, it is not uncommon for there to be a lot of miscommunications or misunderstanding during this time.

If you and your partner get in a fight and just can’t seem to understand each other, then blame it on Mercury retrograde.

If your thoughts feel all scrambled and you are having a hard time expressing yourself, then blame it on Mercury rx.

Especially with Mercury retrograde in Cancer, you might find that you are more emotional and sensitive during this time.

You might be inclined to stay away from social gatherings and avoid deep conversations with others.

However, it may be beneficial for you to stay home and focus more on what is in your control.

If you have been needing to organize or redecorate your home, then use this time to do so.

Simply, try to give yourself a more controlled environment and focus on what you can get accomplished.

On the other hand, if things begin to go awry then just try to push forward and get through it as best as you can.

However, Mercury retrograde in Cancer impacts all of the signs differently so it is important to know how it will affect you so you can roll with the punches easily.

Check out how mercury retrograde in Cancer effects your zodiac sign — June 17 to July 12, 2020.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Aries, you tend to go towards your goals at a fast pace and with a lot of energy.

However, with Mercury retrograde you may notice that you are moving at a sluggish pace and feel like you have reached a standstill.

Instead of letting this discourage you, try to see what you can get done in a precise and slow manner.

Use this to your advantage and really aim towards planning out what you want to achieve and focus on your goals.

Be patient and enjoy this time to find peace and calm.

You may be inclined to really power through and force your way towards your accomplishments.

Although that will backfire so focus on going with the flow and see where it leads.

TAURUS April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you usually have a very calm and level headed attitude.

However, you may feel more frazzled and scattered with Mercury retrograde and it can really catch you off guard.

This may cause you to do things in a spontaneous and impulsive way. Instead of simply throwing things at a wall to see what sticks, try to focus on thinking things through.

Although, if things don’t go your way during this time try not to beat yourself up about it.

Pick up the pieces, move on, and practice forgiveness.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it might feel like your world is getting turned upside down during this time.

However, you are one that can roll with the punches and look at it as an opportunity to embrace these changes.

So, do just that! Instead of letting these transitions get the best of you, try to look on the bright side.

If an obstacle stands in your way, try to find a new perspective and route to overcome that obstacle.

Mindset is everything and if you have the ability to see things in an optimistic way then this shouldn’t be too challenging of a time for you.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you tend to feel your emotions on a deep level and it is no different from Mercury retrograde.

In fact, your feelings may be very strong and you could be quite sensitive right now.

This could be a challenging time for you because when things get hard you might want to run from your problems and push the world away.

However, try to be up for the challenge and face things head-on. Instead of allowing your bad mood to take over, try to lead with love and happiness.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are someone that likes attention and being in the spotlight.

Although, you do not enjoy it when things go off track or go awry when you are in front of others.

With Mercury retrograde, it is likely that things will not go your way when you are in a group setting.

If you have any work presentations to give or meetings to organize, they might veer off base.

However, they could be going wrong for reasons that are not up to you.

So, don’t blame yourself and try to plan things as efficiently as you possibly can.

If things don’t go your way then try again and know that people will be understanding of minor miscommunications and mistakes.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you enjoy sticking to a schedule and having everything all planned out.

Although, things may become more chaotic and messier than they normally are.

Even if you work hard to keep things organized and write out a specific to-do list to keep things on track, don’t be surprised if you lose the to-do list and your life gets messy with Mercury retrograde.

Instead of letting it stress you out, use this as an opportunity to take a break from your goals and tasks.

Take this time to focus on spending time with your friends and loved ones.

You don’t always have to make sure everything is organized, so soak up the spontaneity.

Mercury retrograde might prove to be good for you and give you the break you deserve.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you tend to think highly of your relationships and put a lot of work into them.

You like to make sure that your loved ones have your support and love.

With Mercury retrograde, you might have a hard time communicating with your close friends.

For example, you might find yourself playing phone tag with them and having a hard time even getting into contact with them.

Instead of letting it get the best of you, try to find new and inventive ways to reach out to the people you care about.

Send them a gift or letter to show them you are thinking of them. It may even be fun for you to think outside the box and get creative with communicating with your loved ones.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it can bother you when you are given curveballs in life and things take you by surprise.

Although it annoys you, you are one to ride it out and know that things will go back to normal sooner than later.

One of your strong suits is how patient you are, so rely on your patience to get you through Mercury retrograde.

Just try to trust the process and find comfort in knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you like to have a plan of action and know the next steps you are supposed to take.

You generally like to take action and are constantly on the go.

Although with Mercury retrograde, you might have no option but to slow down.

Transportation can be especially tricky for you at the moment, so expect getting stuck in traffic or missing the bus.

Instead of letting it bother you, try to enjoy a more scenic and slower route during this time.

Take a long walk to your destination when you can.

Although you don’t normally do this, try to walk and smell the roses.

It is also a good reminder that you don’t always have to be moving as quickly as possible because sometimes slow and steady wins the race.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you can be pretty impatient at times and your patience will definitely be tested right now.

You don’t like to sit around and wait for things to happen and instead would rather work towards getting things done.

However, you might have to take a back seat because certain things are just out of your control.

At work, a certain project you have been working on may be put on hold because someone has to review your progress before you continue.

All you can do is just let go and leave it in the hands of someone else.

Instead of letting this phase of waiting annoy you, try to work on something else in the meantime or come up with an action plan when your task is back in your hands.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you might find yourself in a bit of a bad mood with Mercury retrograde in Cancer.

However, it is important that you try your best to surround yourself with people that want to put a smile on your face and lift you up.

Definitely feel your feelings but don’t let them control you too much.

Do whatever you can to bring yourself joy and happiness during this time.

You might want to journal, do some art, or just any hobby that lifts your spirits.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you tend to be very intuitive and are able to rely on your gut feelings.

However, during this time you might notice that you keep missing the mark when it comes to your intuition.

You might think something is one way and end up finding out you were completely wrong.

So, do your best to avoid making any serious judgments or decisions based on your gut feelings.

Instead, let things pan out and let everything be revealed to you.

Once Mercury retrograde in Cancer passes, your intuition will be stronger than ever so just wait until it comes back.

