Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 25, 2020

Progress is our next adventure, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The Moon spends the day in Cancer.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

If you want to make something a success, lady luck and good fortune are on your side as the Sun and Venus trine today.

Hopefully, you feel well-rested because today's a great day to work and make money to buy the things that you want for the home or a future home-based business.

The planet of communication, Mercury in Gemini is conjunct with Venus retrograde, and this aspect supports making smart business decisions including new deals, writing projects, or analyzing a plan or project that is close to your heart.

Venus retrograde squares Neptune today, and your illusions about life and the future can be challenged.

So, test the waters when you are second-guessing yourself. Seek advice when necessary.

Changes that take place today can be driven by personal motives, as Venus rx is in a bi-quintile with Pluto, the planet of transformation in Capricorn.

If you are uncertain about what you want or need, which naturally happens when things are changing rapidly, take your time.

Saturn rx in Aquarius in communication with Venus rx means making reflection a wise choice today.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, embrace your strength. Life may be filled with challenges that seem to put pressure in the area of your work and career.

Each moment that tests your courage and resilience provides you with an opportunity to prove your resilient nature.

Today's Moon in harmony with your ruling planet Mars can help you to see how you grow stronger by exerting your will power over circumstance.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you will feel most comfortable and long for the surroundings you know and are familiar with.

You may find yourself involved in something that includes a neighborly relationship.

Today, make plans to contribute or become involved with your community.

It's a great day for socializing with your family, people in the neighborhood, or getting together with a small group of friends.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, when life feels uncertain, you may find yourself clinging to material possessions.

Perhaps you may decide to do some shopping or make a financial investment to add a new piece of furniture or item that looks lovely in your home.

You could be making some changes that are essential for you to feel like your working space at home runs as smoothly as possible.

Today is a good day for shopping and buying personal items.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a partner, friend or significant other can play an important role in your life today.

You may start to form a new partnership or find that a current relationship is growing stronger and things are developing in a positive manner.

Your energy is most productive when focused on cultivating security in your relationships.

You may find that staying close to home and doing things around the house or spending time with your immediate family is rewarding for you.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you love to learn and grow from your experiences. Today, feed your mind with thoughtful and encouraging words.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, while it's great to think that you can speak things into reality, today logic and reason are what you need to lean on the most today.

You may feel more comfortable and confident when you are able to see results. Set your goals for the week and perhaps include a plan that you can follow.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, there's a risk-taker in you, but you may feel concerned that the cost of your choices isn't worth the effort.

With today's energies, if you have small emotional insecurity that you have not dealt with yet, it may come up.

You may become greatly aware of what you're struggling with and how it has affected you and grow from it.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you are entering a healing process that allows you to approach life from a place of confidence and strength and no longer choosing situations that are safe.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, put yourself out there and take a risk. You may enjoy trying out something new today.

Once you allow yourself to be vulnerable how easily you are able to handle your own fear of success and failure.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you've waited a long time for a miracle, you may have given up hope or started to think that your desires aren't going to come your way.

When you least expect it, an amazingly positive surprise can come your way and help you to regain a strong sense of hopefulness.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, something in your life could trigger a realization and it could be immediately positive and beneficial for you.

You may find a hidden opportunity that can help free you from a relationship or problem. If you have friends or work that's uncertain, you may

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, make the most of your words, and use them to heal others with love.

You may have had to learn to let go of what negative or toxic people have said to you in the past and understand how it can affect a person's self-esteem.

Today, choose a more elegant style of communicating with others and remain low key when socializing.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.