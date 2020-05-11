Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For May 11 - 17, 2020

We've come this far, so let's not blow it.

The sun is out and the weather is starting to warm up, and all we can think of is getting out and about. The country is reopening here and there, and that gives us a whole lot to think about during these interesting times.

Times are tough, but your weekly love horoscope and tarot card reading is going to put us to the test.

It's going to be gorgeous just about everywhere. And we've come this far, so let's not blow it.

By now, we know how to have fun with Zoom meetings, and we've all come to appreciate the sound of a human voice over a text. So, go for a stroll, maintain physical distance, and talk to your best buddy while you take in the beautiful, healing rays of the sun.

What do we have to work with this week? Let's take a look at the Tarot and astrology, and see how it correlates to your zodiac sign. Hang tough — we're not going down just yet!

Aries: 10 of Swords

This week is going to bring the awareness of your own health to the forefront, Aries.

This card often times represents disease, but in this case, it's not for you to worry about, but it is for you to be aware of. You or someone you know will get a medical test this week, and that, of course, will more than likely be about the virus.

Don't worry — there's nothing here but the warning for you to be aware. If you want to make sure all goes well, just stay safe, wear that mask and make sure your loved ones are remaining vigilant. Swords up!

Taurus: 2 of Pentacles

This week is going to go well for you, though you will be feeling rather indecisive about things, Taurus.

Don't be surprised if you suddenly get a job offer. Yes, even during these strange times there are good things coming. Your financial anxiety will take a backseat, finally, and you will start to get a sense of security.

Expect a better week than last. Good things are happening, you just need to walk into them.

Gemini: 7 of Swords

Your rebellious nature is going to work your last nerve this week, Gemini.

You've been feeling cooped up, and you're definitely going stir-crazy. This too shall pass, as they say. It might be time to change things up at home. Those you live with are getting on your nerves, even the kids in your life are making you loco.

Take time to retreat and rethink. There's a future to look forward to, so try not to let the insanity of being at home take you into the darkness.

Cancer: 2 of Swords

An interesting card for interesting times, and this card suggests that you're at your wit's end and are contemplating some drastic action, Cancer.

Just remember: you have a choice. You can go hog wild and do the wrong thing, or you can take stock of what's valuable in your life and do the right thing. There's always a choice, and you can work with your options.

All is not lost. This card stands upright, which means you're in charge of your own destiny. Leave despair in the past because you're going to be okay.

Leo: King of Wands, Reversed

Leo, you're more than likely an influential figure in your family or circle of friends.

This is the week where you feel you need a break; you've been steering everyone in the right direction for a while now, but you're only human and you feel a serious need to just relax.

This week, cater to your own needs; self-care is important. It's not just about keeping up one's physical health; you need to concentrate on keeping your mental health in top shape as well. You'll do it, Leo. You always do.

Virgo: Queen of Swords, reversed

What an odd week for everybody, and you fall into that category as well, Virgo.

You might be heading towards a hostile streak. Normally, you have your head together, but someone is going to push you a little too hard and you might very well find yourself snapping.

The good part is that you surround yourself with people who are strong enough to handle your moods. If you get mean and nasty, make sure you let those around you know that you're just going through a phase and you're sorry if you lash out unnecessarily.

Libra: 5 of Cups

Well, at least someone is having a good week, Libra — and that would definitely be you.

You found a way to be loving, to be in love, to share that love and to receive it. You're going to experience new confidence and a feeling of support this week, and it's not only about time — it's going to be worth the wait.

The world may feel like it's falling apart, but your own personal world is going to stay afloat, in love and in peace. Good for you, Libra!

Scorpio: 10 of Pentacles, reversed

A good week, and a surprisingly lucrative one, at that. This is what you have to look forward to, Scorpio.

You've been spending a little too much time online, buying all the things you want, maybe going a little too crazy with the money. You've alerted the universe that money is important to you and that materialistic things are just fine in your world.

The universe is, in turn, giving you the necessities you need. It's a good week in money, though you will have to hold off for a while after this week is over.

Sagittarius: Queen of Wands

As it usually goes with you, Sagittarius, your people depend on you for wisdom and advice. Your mind is going to be in top shape this week.

You may have just gotten over some issue or problem, and that in itself will free you up for making better decisions and choices. You're well loved, and your friends and family will let you know this during the week.

Let that love move you to act in the right way, and give that love back. It's a week of positive mental health, so enjoy the vacation!

Capricorn: 8 of Wands

You might be feeling a bit melancholic this week, Capricorn, but it's okay to let yourself feel all the feels.

Memories of what once was will fill your head, and you know what they say: You have to feel it to heal it. So while you may indulge in thoughts of yesteryear, have no fear.

You're not alone, and you're wise enough to know when enough is enough. Capricorns always survive!

Aquarius: 9 of Pentacles

Holy smokes, this week is going to be a good one for you, Aquarius!

Expect good news on the employment side of town, as you're going to get some. Whatever you did to prepare for what we're living through now, financially it's coming back to take care of you. You're in good shape.

This could also be a good time for you to invest in property or a new venture. Take advantage of the auspiciousness of this particular week — it's yours to own.

Pisces: 9 of Swords, reversed

Mood swings and dark moments may permeate your week, but you're strong enough to handle anything, Pisces.

You should be proud of yourself for coming this far. You put in the work, and you really are able to rely upon your gut instinct.

Understand that dark moods are an indulgence, one that you can give yourself, but only temporarily, like a pity party. Pity parties don't last forever, and you're certainly not the kind of person who wants to wallow.

Pick yourself up and get yourself back on track. Get ready for positivity and support to come your way.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.