Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 21, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini. The waning crescent Moon is in the zodiac of Taurus.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

Today, Mecury in Gemini fosters a desire to communicate, but as it conjuncts with retrograde Venus, it's important to keep the lines of communication open in your relationships.

It's very important because you have to be on the same page and you need to be able to talk to each other.

With communication comes trust, and even though Mercury is willing today's square with Neptune in Pisces can make us suspicious more than usual.

It's always very hard to open up sometimes when you don't know your partner all that well.

But it usually just takes a giant leap of faith and then you are able to talk to each other freely.

You have to learn to take your partner at their word.

You don't want to not have a reason to believe them.

So, the more you learn about each other, the closer you will feel, and you can build something long-lasting as the Gemini Sun trines with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius.

A positive change can take place, thanks to today's Sun in harmony with Pluto, and then you will fall deeper and deeper into love with each other.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aries, take control in your relationship.

Your partner may need you to take the lead.

It will take away some of their anxiety when you take the reins in your relationship and you will feel a calmness settle over you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Taurus, sometimes you have to force communication with your partner to get whatever is bothering both or either one of you out on the table.

This will open up the lines of communication between you and you will both feel so much more relieved.

You have the chance to move on to a greater happiness.

You just need to take that first step.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Gemini, sometimes all you need is some time alone to gather your thoughts.

You definitely don't want to act on your emotions, therefore when you take a step back, it helps you clear out all of your first reactions so that you can make proper decisions.

Thus, you will feel better about your choices once you have a chance to think.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Cancer, it's important for you not let each other out of sight before something is decided upon.

You have to talk things out, but not in an accusing way.

If you are prone to anger, then maybe try talking to each other when you are cuddling.

This way you will feel connected and can center yourselves so that you don't lash out at each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Leo, take your time and really think things through about your relationship.

You need to know what you are not happy with so that you can figure out a way to address it with your partner.

This will give you a chance to talk with each other and make your relationship stronger.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Virgo, sometimes you never know what's going to happen in your relationship but when you talk it out, it can become a lot clearer.

You need to feel comfortable with each other and you have to believe in each other.

When you know you are right for each other, you will know, and you will freely share your emotions with each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Libra, time will tell if your relationship will overcome whatever obstacles that come into your path.

So, you have to discuss if you both are willing to face everything together as a strong couple.

And if you are ready to face the world together, then you will be forever linked.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Scorpio, sometimes love actually does conquer all.

You have so much to love in each other, you just have to realize all that you are capable of.

So, when you know how much you love each other, then tell them.

Scream it from the rooftops if you need to.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Sagittarius, all you have to do is keep a hold on your temper.

Don't lose it when you are talking to your partner because you don't want to say something you might regret.

All you have to do is keep a level head, listen, talk, and feel all the love you have for your partner.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Capricorn, it's tough when you are faced with someone who might not agree with you at all.

Especially when you love someone it can be hard.

You just have to figure out a good way to talk with each other that will be productive for your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, it's important to trust your partner and that they will understand when you talk to them.

You just have to be aware of every option that you can possibly have and be prepared for them not agreeing.

But you will never know what they will say, so you just have to say it and figure out what to do about it then.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Pisces, you may be feeling like you are losing touch with your partner.

Let them know how you feel and then you can all figure out what to do about this.

They may not even realize that they are pushing you away.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.