Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For May 4 - 10, 2020

We are strong — stronger than we ever thought possible.

As our patience thins, we are facing the frustrations caused by not getting to do what we want to do, while watching others potentially jeopardize our present situation. It's been a hard road so far, and we all really want to get back to normal.

Still, the idea of "normal" seems far away, if it could ever have a chance of returning to us again. And so, we start another week, and that means that roller coaster of emotions means we need to brace ourselves for more ups and downs, more mood swings, and more thoughtful introspection.

And that's the theme of your weekly love horoscope and tarot card reading.

The weeks feel like they're either dragging by or flying at the speed of light; we are all sharing an experience that is unprecedented.

Let's see how this week is going to go for us all, individually, according to our zodiac signs and the help of the Tarot.

Aries: 2 of Pentacles

There's a major decision coming this week and it's more than likely going to be about money. It's a good card, nothing to worry about, and there's an even better chance that the decision you'll make will be the right one.

But this card alerts you to be aware, to make the right move, and to not get too lazy so you don't go the wrong way. It is also suggested that you work things out with the ones you love, if there was any animosity or disturbance in the household.

Taurus: 2 of Wands

You may be feeling a bit saddened this week. You feel that certain dreams will never come true, and you're licking your wounds over it. You've lost your head in the darkness of the moment.

But hang on; things are actually okay and you'll get through them. Think of these down spells as an indulgence, something you allow yourself for the sake of enjoying a bit of self-pity.

It's okay! Things will get better, just don't allow your negative emotions to overwhelm you and ultimately bring you down.

Gemini: Ace of Pentacles

You are going to experience some great luck, perhaps an offer or something that could add up to a lucrative opportunity. It's real and it's positive, so be open to the forces that are there to provide you happiness.

You've come out of a dark period and it's time to regenerate. If you've felt like you've been crawling around in the dark, know that this week is about to bring the light back in. Hope springs eternal, and that will make itself known to you this week, Gemini.

Cancer: 6 of Swords

You have got to get out of that funk, Cancer; it is seriously messing with your head. Snap out of it, as they say.

And yes, of course, you have every right in the world to feel what you feel; your feelings are authentic and honest, but you are made up of so much more than your bad mood and fearful thinking.

This is a great time for you to get fresh air, go for a nature walk, and experience the goodness of life, because it's still there!

Leo: 7 of Pentacles

Good times are hard this week, Leo, and don't be surprised if you take those good times a little too seriously, which means don't overindulge! You've been shoveling in the food, the drink, the smoke; that's cool, but after a while, it's just excess and it will make you feel like garbage.

This card is telling you that while it's fun to get your mind off the world, partying too hard is only going to backfire on you.

Virgo: 3 of Cups

Very good card, Virgo! Expect great news on the love front, and that love doesn't have to be restricted to the romantic kind. Family, friends and partners will all show you love this week, so expect to hear from old pals, and expect them to gush over you.

You are well loved, and even though it feels like the world is falling apart, you will make it through, and you will be surrounded by good people who care for you.

Libra: 5 of Wands, reversed

You might find yourself on an organizational jag this week, Libra. You've figured out a few things about your life, and the way you've been running things just isn't cutting it any longer.

You need change and you are about to implement that change. Take chances and set yourself a goal.

We may all feel like things like "plans and goals" are temporarily on hold, but not for you. This is a great week for you to bring in some structure.

Scorpio: 4 of Wands

It's about opportunity for you this week, Scorpio. Somehow, you're in a very optimistic mood. Your mindset is for success; you walk away from sadness and mopey depression because it's just not your style.

You've got plans and you're willing to figure out how to set them in motion. This card is a card of chance, and it comes with the suggestion of great hope and positivity. Keep it up — you're on the right path.

Sagittarius: Queen of Swords

This is you, Sagittarius, irregardless of gender. You are the strong one this week. People depend on you and you are up for the challenge.

Yes, challenge is what we're all dealing with, but this week is your week to shine. You will be coming up with solutions for others, and new and innovative ways to bring in the cash.

You don't sink into the mire of woe and sadness; you rise like the brilliant leader that we've all come to know you as.

Capricorn: Ace of Cups, reversed

We all know it's hard to be cooped up with our significant others, but you, Capricorn, have to see this as a temporary condition, one that you will overcome.

Your partner is driving you crazy, so try to have compassion for them in the same way you'd want that for yourself. Your love is strong enough to survive this, and it will.

If your partner starts getting on your nerves, just "smile and wave." Let them have their moment as "this too shall pass."

Aquarius: 6 of Wands, reversed

You are tired of behaving, Aquarius. We all get it. You are tired of wearing a mask, tired of isolating, tired of pretending it's all going to be okay.

Here's the thing, Aquarius: it is all going to be okay. This week is going to try you; you're not going to like yourself this week.

You would do best by yourself to take a breath, retreat from bad moves, and know that you can allow yourself moments of hopelessness, while knowing that all that could change for the better in a matter of moments.

Pisces: 4 of Pentacles

Big thinking week for you, Pisces. You're going to be lost in your thoughts — big, worldly thoughts, too. You might even feel like an activist.

This week is going to be inspiring to you. You're going to want to add to the positivity and promise of the world. You're not content to just sit back, but you can't really go out and save the world.

However, you can think about how you're going to move forward in your life, and that's what this week is going to be about for you: Positive thinking based on self-reflection.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.