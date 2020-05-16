Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 16, 2020

Don't just dream... do!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon spends the day in Pisces.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Pisces Moon works strongly with Neptune and they both are at odds with Venus retrograde in the dynamic sign of the Gemini twins.

Sometimes you can talk about what you want to do or be and then other days you have to just do it.

Today's interaction between the fickle Moon in Pisces with a watery Neptune in harmony with Venus retrograde can make emotions seem more relevant than facts.

You may feel afraid to pursue a goal out of concern that a past failure will repeat again.

You may perceive a giant obstacle as being bigger than it really is.

Miracles happen every day, and when you feel in doubt during today's Venus square Uranus, remind yourself that you've been wrong before. You could be wrong again.

While Venus is retrograde in the sign of Gemini, we are likely to think more than we ought to about matters that require action or goal-setting.

However, as there are times when your intuition and instincts can lead you in the wrong direction.

When Neptune, the great dissolver of truth and the caster of confusion works with the Moon, works strongly with the symbol of our emotional wherewithal, we can get caught in a trap of worry.

The Moon square Venus It can be easy to ponder the what-ifs if you're not too careful.

Of course, it's natural to be afraid to do something sooner than it ought to be, but there's a time and place for everything.

And, sometimes worrying to the point of confusion means that it's time to depend on your reason alone and let your confused emotions take a backseat until you've logically figured it all out.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, sometimes you have to bite your tongue and hold in your thoughts until you've given them some careful consideration.

Today, you may see that you don't have to say what's on your mind.

There are moments when you need to let the world pass on by without your input and allow an experience to be the ultimate teacher.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your value systems may seem to be harmlessly compromised when it comes to your friends.

However, real friends will support you in making decisions that align with what you believe.

If you have to change in order to fit in, it will be temporary.

Today, try not to bend too far backward in order to make others comfortable at your own expense.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, how you perceive yourself and how others view you are starting to change.

This can be a confusing time, but when you are continuously adapting and adjusting to the way the world works, it can be hard for others to accept or understand when they are stuck in the past.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a little getaway or some time out on the town in nature can help you to clear your mind.

You may be dealing with some negative energy right now and feel a strong need to realign yourself with everything that's beautiful in the world.

Start with yourself!

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, sharing laughter and love with people is one way to share the richness life has to offer.

Even if you feel that things are not the way you'd like them to be right now, you can make the most of this season of life.

Enrich your life while doing the same for someone else.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, find someone that you can partner with and do something important.

You might decide to take the lead in a project that you know must be done right now.

Perhaps a friend or someone in your family needs help and you have the ability to help by making phone calls or writing emails to make what seems daunting manageable.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's good to take things slowly and celebrate the small victories.

You may be feeling like there is a learning curve to what you're trying to accomplish.

You may realize that there are certain skills and strengths that you possess but not all of them are fully expressed.

This weekend, try to stretch your limits a little bit and be willing to learn as you go.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the joy is in the journey. You may find yourself enjoying things that you do for someone you love today.

You may not always have the time to do these little sentimental things, but this weekend you may make the time even if it's in limited supply.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, even when you're sure and certain about a choice you intend to make, people can make you second-guess yourself.

You may not always find that you need to get approval, but it would be nice if you could.

Today, you may just have to stand alone and do what you know you must do.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, conversing with yourself is natural when you're just thinking aloud working through your thoughts and feelings.

But there are always other ways to navigate these ever-changing waters.

You can call up a friend and chat about your ideas to get feedback on what you're going through or working on.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when you have done all that needs to be done, reward yourself with some fun.

Maybe take yourself out on a drive or if you have to make a run for the store, buy yourself (or your sweetheart) some flowers.

The little things that you get to enjoy can make all that you're working hard to do worth your while.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may feel like you're homesick and would love to spend some time connecting with family in another state or county.

Why not chat on the phone or if you have some old photo albums with silly photos, take pics and send to your family via email so they can enjoy a walk down memory lane with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.