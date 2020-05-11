Today's Mercury In Gemini Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, May 11, 2020

Make way for more intelligent ways to do things.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus. The Moon is in the sign of Capricorn.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mercury enters Gemini today.

Mercury in Gemini brings out the whittier side in all of us, but it's also the perfect energy we need as states continue to open around the country.

During this time frame, you may require creative problem-solving skills.

You might start to use technology or move about in your community in new and creative ways.

This is a season to think and to contemplate broadly. If you tend to be slightly inefficient or optimistic with your views about technology, the internet, or changes, prepare to expand your skills during this time.

You may come to discover that these tools are necessary evils that help you to accomplish what you need to do.

Mercury in Gemini is futuristic to a degree. Mercury is home in Gemini, and the Twins represent the merging of the present and the future.

We are entering a time where we must think slightly ahead and be open to changes in the future. Not doing so can leave you vulnerable.

The Moon spends the day in the sign of Capricorn can mean that progress or your awareness of its needs and wants can be found in your workplace or how you interact with others and their perception of you.

If you are a person who lives with elderly parents, a grandparent, or someone who is not computer savvy or needs help with their social media, step in.

Today's a wonderful time to start introducing them to advanced technology tools and showing how beneficial they can be.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, take time to pause. You have so many enriching skills that the Universe has rewarded you with today.

It's great to share them with the world, but it's also wonderful to admire the splendor of your talents and acknowledge yourself.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your heart is open for gifting love. Exercise your charitable side by applying to education.

Help others in your community by sharing posts that are positive and enriching.

You know you've received so many rich blessings, so why not extend the same joy and gratitude you have toward others?

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, make wise decisions today. You may have had a tendency to second-guess yourself, but listening to your voice and trusting it is a smart thing to do.

It's healthier in the long run when you have to eat the words you speak or accept the consequences of your actions if they are rooted in honest actions.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, a woman in your life, perhaps a mother or mentor can feed into your life today in a positive and uplifting way.

When the spirit of giving and love is generous, be receptive to it.

Even if you aren't used to receiving help from others, today, let people meet you where you're at and give you their care and concern.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, be committed. You may find that your determination is based on the concern you have for others.

You may be in protector mode wanting to do things that improve yourself so you have the power you need to help those that are less fortunate.

It's this purity of heart and generous nature that is expressed with support from the Universe who is watching over you at this time.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, an act of kindness provides you with ample blessings from guardian angels today.

You may find that each good deed you do today bears you many fruits that become treasures you cherish and hold close to your heart.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your heart and kindness are healing and altruistic.

Your role in life today is being a light to others.

While you may not be perfect, you are able to accomplish a wonderful service to someone in need this week.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you're looking for a sign from above or some sort of confirmation that what you're doing will work, today you may receive it.

If this leads you to a disappointment, look deeper into the why of things.

You may be missing a minor detail that can help you to fix the problem you are facing.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, have faith in the future. Letting go of worry and trusting that things will happen on their own requires all the courage you can muster.

Let your fears take a rest.

You'll see that being able to release things to the powers that be can actually be a strength rather than a weakness.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's time to play and see the world from the eyes of a child. You may have lost sight of all the possibilities.

Be optimistic. A dream takes time to nurse and time for it to grow into something that you truly imagined it would be.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a project that you've been working on can require a little more of your attention today.

When you do things that you love to do, it won't feel like work to you.

If you're working hard to find that passion you once felt with a task you're completing, try to reconnect with the positive aspect of your emotions to help you pull through this tough time.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you don't always have to be the brave one and stand alone.

Sometimes you need to lean on someone who is stronger than you are and borrow their courage and strength.

Don't be afraid to let someone else take the lead while you regain your courage to do things that must be done by you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.