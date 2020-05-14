Today's Jupiter Retrograde Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, May 14, 2020

Jupiter retrograde begins today.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology during Jupiter retrograde on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Spread the love.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus until May 19. The Moon is in the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker.

Peace, love, and happiness are the three pillars to life.

If you dedicate yourself to living your life to these three statements, then you will be much happier as a whole.

Everyone struggles and we all have bad days once in a while, but you just have to make your way through so that you can get back to the happier parts of life.

Take each day as they come and focus on the positive instead of getting bogged down in the negative.

Especially when you are looking at your love life, look at the positives.

But you also need to question if the negatives are actually worth it.

Because you have to accept the ones you love for who they are, so if there is something about their personality that you cannot handle, then you really have to decide if you can grow to love this negative or not.

Then act accordingly.

So, above all else, keep yourself at the forefront of your mind when you are making decisions about your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, you are definitely looking for peace right now in all your relationships right now.

Things can be tough and you can feel like you are struggling to get along.

You just have to change your mindset so that you can find something that makes you happier.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Taurus, today you are looking for some love.

Call the love doctor! LOL

You deserve as much love and romance that you desire.

Take a moment and really put some effort into finding the one.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Gemini, you have all the foundations to be happy.

You have so much going for you in your relationship.

You just have to let yourself embrace the love you have around you.

Let everything else go and you will be very happy in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Cancer, times are tough, especially if you are fighting tooth and nail with your significant other.

You have to find a way to call a cease-fire.

Time will tell if you can move on from this without your relationship suffering.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Leo, innocent love is something amazing for you.

It's great when love is pure because it is more fulfilling.

When you meet the right one, you will know instantly.

All it takes is for you to give yourself a chance at finding the love of a lifetime.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Virgo, there is something that is bothering you in your relationship that you need to come to peace with.

It does take a lot of strength and determination to let some things go.

If you need to, let yourself talk it out with your partner so that you can clear out these negative feelings so you can let whatever's bothering you go.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Libra, Nothing will make you feel better than a little snuggle time in your partner's arms.

Just feeling safe and love will bring you great peace.

It's like a safety blanket of love and support.

You never know, just a little cuddle time may make you feel more centered in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Scorpio, time will tell if you can actually find peace in your relationship.

It takes moments when you feel unsure and full of anxiety.

It's tough, but you will work through these tough feelings.

You will soon be able to relax in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, under stress and pressure, it can be very hard for you to find a sense of inner peace and happiness.

You just have to let yourself have the chance at being happy.

Time will tell, but you are in control of your own feelings.

You can do something about it, not anyone else.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Capricorn, you never know how much time you need to really find your inner calm.

It's hard, especially if you are struggling to find something to live for a day in and day out.

You have so much to live for, you just have to realize it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aquarius, sometimes it can be very hard for you to put yourself out there to find love after you have been hurt over and over again.

You have to accept what has happened and then proceed with caution.

Give yourself a chance and find your happiness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Pisces, things are rough right now, but you can find happiness that you have not found before.

Things will be hard for a little bit, but it will all work out in the long run.

If you know what you want and need, then it will all work out.

If you have to wait a little bit, it will be worth it.

