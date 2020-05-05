Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Explore life, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of sultry Taurus. The Moon will be in the sign of Libra after 3:03 a.m. EST today.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker.

Today's numerology encourages all zodiac signs to try new things and to explore the world.

Life Path Number 5 is ruled by the planet Mercury which is in Taurus. Mercury in Taurus is creative and artistic.

Mercury in Taurus supports writing, speaking, and communicating with others.

Mercury is conjunct with the Sun in Taurus, so we can be known for our thoughts at this time.

The Sun is preparing for a meeting with the Sun when the Full Moon arrives this Thursday in Scorpio.

The Moon in Libra, today is social and outgoing.

We are interested in pursuing our relationships and enjoying time with others.

However, at the end of this week, even the most social of the zodiac signs will benefit from saving their energy to search within.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Aries, it's very important to work towards a common goal when you make changes in your life.

Everyone has different wants and needs, so you have to be open with those in your life so that you can all be on the same page.

It's difficult to work for the common goal when you don't know what others need.

So, keep the lines of communication open and flowing.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, all you may want right now is to live in simpler times.

It's a hard time right now, so you just have to work at making things easier than they appear.

Through taking a step back, you will find a better way of approaching life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, sometimes life gives you limes so you cannot make lemonade.

You have to do what you can with what you are given.

And by rolling with the punches of the universe, you will be way better off than you were before.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Cancer, it's a great time to thrive.

You can do so much with the hand you have been given so that you can be on your way by the time this crisis is over.

You have a chance to get ahead of this crisis, so you have to be creative and buckle down.

Do what makes you happy, I promise.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Leo, understanding the situation is the only way you are going to work through difficult times.

You have to learn more and comprehend the full situation so that you can make conscious decisions that are right for the times.

It can be difficult, but it's so important for you to find happiness through the tough choices you make.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Virgo, are you working to make the time you spend with those you love worth it the most?

Take a moment and make sure you are doing everything in your power to make sure everyone feels loved.

It's important to do whatever it takes to help those you love.

So, make the most of this situation and spread the love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Libra, believe that everything will be perfect in the long run.

Sometimes situations occur out of our control, it's important to realize that everything will run its course.

So, try and stay positive because you are the one that's going to get everything done as well.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Scorpio, time will tell how everything is going for you.

Try and stay strong because things will be OK.

Everything will be fine, you just have to believe in yourself and in those around you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Sagittarius, when you take a step back, it can be tough and it may not feel relieving at the time, but it's necessary.

By taking a step back, it should help your anxiety and release some of the pressure you are feeling in life.

So, try and put some distance between yourself and those you need to, so that you can work on yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Capricorn, sometimes you realize that you care for others more than you do for yourself.

It's time to change that.

You have to do things to take care of yourself because you need care too.

So, let things go and focus on where you want to be physically and mentally so that you can work on improving yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Aquarius, time will tell what damages you have done.

It can be difficult to try and find out what your true outcomes are going on out there.

It still means that you have to look and understand what you have done and how you will not do the same thing again.

So, take a good look and figure out what you need to change.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Pisces, keep working towards your goals because it will help you become successful quicker.

All you have to do is keep learning, and building your skills that are needed in society.

You are needed, so don't let anything hold you back from becoming your best self.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.