Pluto Retrograde Horoscopes & Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 25 - October 4, 2020

It's a time for transformation!

Pluto retrograde arrives on April 25 and lasts through October 24, 2020.

This year's Pluto retrograde takes place in the zodiac sign of Capricorn which brings new opportunities and challenges related to work, career, and how others see you in social settings.

Pluto is one of the strongest planets in astrology, and its impact is fierce.

Since Pluto brings the energy of Scorpio into everyone's lives, it will impact all zodiac signs' horoscopes uniquely.

However, some horoscopes affected will be affected the most — Capricorn, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, and Sagittarius... since Jupiter will also be involved.

Most often, when we hear that a planet is going retrograde we tend to think the worst.

When we think of retrograde we just simply think of mess-ups and miscommunications that can happen.

What should all zodiac signs in astrology plan to do with Pluto Retrograde?

Pluto retrograde brings you an opportunity to really look within and understand your unconscious.

Take advantage of this time to break negative habits or thoughts that are rooted deep beneath the surface.

Instead of letting things stay the same, boldly decided to make a change and follow through with it. It is also the perfect opportunity to start new creative projects or start on a new path in your career.

What makes Pluto Retrograde 2020 unique is that Pluto will be forming a conjunction with Jupiter. It will also begin a new cycle with Saturn.

Pluto will be close to Jupiter on April 25 and June 30.

So, the first part of Pluto retrograde may inspire you to look closely at the future and figure out the right path in the right direction.

This is a wonderful time to really grow and evolve to become the best you can be.

The most disorderly time in Retrograde will occur from August to October because Mars will be in Aries during this time.

With Mars retrograde in Aries, you may feel more inclined to put plans into action and get things moving.

However, you may be working hard and quickly towards your goals but your mind may be a little more scattered than usual.

Here's your horoscope and love tarot card reading for Pluto retrograde starting April 25 through October 24, 2020, by zodiac sign:

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Aries, when it comes to love sometimes it is best to take action.

You can’t always just sit around and wait for things to go your way.

You may be feeling hesitant, but if you make a strong move and show how courageous you can be then you will be rewarded for it.

Your love interest will probably appreciate how straightforward and assertive you are, so go for it.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Taurus, you may realize that certain habits have formed in your relationship that isn’t benefiting either of you.

Instead of continuing down this path, it is important that you make a change.

You and your love interest both have the strength to take matters into your own hands, so change it up.

Chances are, your relationship will grow immensely from making these changes.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Star

Gemini, you may be putting your love interest on a pedestal at the moment.

It is possible that you have unrealistic expectations of them and are seeing them through rose-colored glasses.

Instead, you should focus on seeing them for who they truly are and accepting them as they are.

Most likely, you will find what makes them uniquely beautiful, so give them a chance.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Cancer, things may be very rocky between you and your partner right now.

However, you may be keeping your emotions bottled up and trying to push your problems under the carpet.

It is important that you face your difficulties head-on and express what is bothering you.

Although you may be hesitant to do so, a huge weight will be lifted and you will both feel more connected.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Leo, someone from your past may emerge right now. Before, it is possible that you didn’t give them the time of day.

Perhaps you didn’t even notice this person too much.

However, upon seeing them again, they may be all you notice.

Your feelings for this person may have changed and now you can’t stop thinking about them.

So don’t let an opportunity pass again and tell them how you are feeling.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Virgo, you and your partner might have slipped into a routine together.

Although this routine is not necessarily a bad thing, it is important that you breathe more life into the relationship so things don’t get too stagnant.

Do something spontaneous together or go on an adventure!

You and your love interest need some excitement and time to just escape together.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Libra, although you may have been putting a lot of attention on your love life recently, it might be time for you to switch your focus onto your friendships.

It is likely that you haven’t spent too much time showing your friends how much you care for them, so give them a nice reminder.

Once you spend more time with your friends, you will see how important and necessary it is.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

Scorpio, you may have your eye on someone who is very different then what you normally go for.

Your loved ones may be sharing their advice with you and telling you who you should like.

However, you should take their opinions with a grain of salt and rely on your instincts instead.

If you want to get to know someone better, then do it and don’t let anyone stand in your way.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The World

Sagittarius, you may have really been testing your love interest right now to make sure they are worthy of you.

Although, playing games might make them feel nervous.

Instead, try to be open to love and wear your heart on your sleeve. You may even start to see how amazing they truly are by putting the barriers down.

They are bound to prove how much they care for you but they don’t need a test to do so.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Capricorn, you may feel like you and your sweetheart are ready to take the next steps in your relationship.

Before doing so, make sure you both are on the same page and know what those next steps should be.

Although it can be a little bit scary, the universe will give you the boost and good energy you both need right now.

So, take the leap and trust that your relationship will land on its feet.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Aquarius, you could be sensing that your partner needs some space from you at the moment.

Before you start to get worried, try not to take it personally and trust that they are doing what is best for them.

Your love interest may be going through a difficult time and just need some time alone with their thoughts.

Respect their space and they will come back and talk to you about it when they feel ready to.

Pluto Retrograde Love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Pisces, you might be feeling on top of the world and very optimistic at this moment in time.

Your positive attitude may give you the courage you need to make a big decision in regards to your love life.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may want to tell your partner just how much you love them.

If you are single, you may want to approach that special person who you have been nervous to talk to for a while.

Either way, your bright attitude, and charm is going to rub off on everyone you interact with right now, so follow your heart.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.