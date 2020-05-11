Mercury In Gemini Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 11-May 28 2020

Express yourself!

Your Mercury in Gemini love tarot card readings is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting May 11-28, 2020.

The Sun will be in the sign of Taurus and conjunct with Mercury when it enters Gemini at 5:58 p.m. EST.

How will Mercury entering Gemini affect your zodiac sign's horoscope, according to astrology?

Mercury impacts how each sign thinks and expresses themselves.

With Mercury in Gemini, you may notice that you are more willing to say exactly what you are thinking.

You feel as if you can communicate effectively and successfully at the moment.

You might also be more driven by your curiosity and want to soak up knowledge about many different topics that grab your interest.

It may also become clear that you would rather learn the basics about many different things instead of picking one topic that you dive deep with.

You may be easily bored and need constant stimulation, which is why it is easier for you to jump from one thing to the next.

In terms of your goals and aspirations, use this energy to do a little bit of everything.

If you have a lot of projects you want to focus on, you may feel fulfilled by hopping around from task to task.

You may not finish a lot of goals, but use your energy and excitement to get them started.

When it comes to love, if you are single you may notice that you are more willing to put yourself out there and talk to your crush.

You could be feeling especially flirty right now and like you are an excellent communicator, so use this to your advantage.

Strike up conversation with that person you have had your eyes on for awhile.

If you are in a committed relationship, you might find yourself learning a lot about your partner right now. It seems like you simply want to know what makes them tick and what makes them who they are, so find out.

This is also an excellent time to bond over your shared interests and let it bring you closer together.

Here's your love tarot card reading for Mercury in Gemini starting May 11 through May 28, 2020, by zodiac sign.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Aries, this is definitely a good time to express yourself to your love interest.

However, think outside of the box and get creative with showing them how you truly feel.

Maybe you should write a poem or sing a song for them.

Regardless, it will feel amazing for you to get to really speak from your heart, so don’t hold back.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Taurus, you may have your eye on someone at the moment but you haven’t made a move yet.

However, there is no time like the present! So, drop some hints and show them you are interested.

Chances are, they are feeling the same way and they will show interest right back.

So, make the first move and you will be glad that you did.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Gemini, at times you have a tendency to play it cool and hard to get when it comes to relationships.

However, that tactic might not work with your current love interest.

It is likely that they aren’t one to play games and instead take a more genuine approach, so you should do the same.

Open up and show them your vulnerable side because they are bound to appreciate it.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Cancer, you may want to get to know a certain someone a little bit better right now.

This person could be grabbing your interest because they are very different to you.

Although you may not understand them fully right now, you may feel drawn to them and do not know why.

Once you take the time to connect with them, your conversations might flow and it could feel like you have known them your whole life.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Leo, you may have been feeling like the passion between you and your partner has settled down a little.

Although, that might not necessarily be a negative thing.

You and your love interest might just need some time to focus on different parts of your relationship.

Maybe you and your partner should enjoy a moment of calm and really spend time relaxing in each other's company.

Your bond could deepen in a very unusual way right now.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Virgo, you could be feeling especially social and chatty right now.

You could want to get more involved with social gatherings and activities at the moment.

You are bound to shine in a social setting, so be the social butterfly that you are.

You may even meet someone who you wouldn’t normally meet on an everyday basis.

This person could take you by surprise because of how quickly and effortlessly you seem to hit it off.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Libra, you might have difficulty communicating right now.

It may seem like your mind is a little bit all over the place and you can’t express yourself as clearly.

However, trust in knowing that your partner understands you way more than you might think.

Express how you are feeling and they are bound to get the message.

If it comes out a little fumbled, don’t be too hard on yourself.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Scorpio, it is best that you try to focus on your feelings at the moment.

Sometimes it is difficult for you to connect with your more sensitive side, but now is the time to do so.

Don’t be afraid to feel your feelings and show off your vulnerability.

Your partner will appreciate you expressing yourself and you could even enjoy being a tad mushy! So, open up.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Sagittarius, love is in the air for you! Someone may come into your life and it may take you by surprise.

However, this person is ready to sweep you off your feet and take you on an adventure.

So don’t be too skeptical and instead just go with the flow.

You need some excitement and fun times right now, so surrender to it.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Capricorn, it is important that you don’t take anything at face value right now.

Someone may give you their opinion about your current relationship but they could be projecting their own worries onto you.

Instead of letting their comments stir you up, really try to read between the lines and get to the root of the problem.

If you didn’t ask for someone’s opinion, then you don’t have to take it!

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Aquarius, your partner may be feeling distant from you at the moment.

However, you have simply been concerned about other things and are not pushing them away on purpose.

To show them how much you care for them, surprise them with a small gift and spend some extra quality time with them.

In doing this, you both will feel a lot better and more connected.

Mercury in Gemini love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Pisces, you usually are pretty sensitive but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

You just can’t help that you feel things deeply, so enjoy that about yourself.

You might be going through a difficult time right now, so be a little dramatic.

Put on your favorite sad song playlist to let your emotions flow.

In doing this, you may even be able to get the bad mood out of your system and start to see things on the bright side.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.