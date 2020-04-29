Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Enjoy your Wednesday, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The waxing crescent Moon will leave Cancer and enters Leo at 9:09 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Cancer is intuitive and gentle, but the tone changes as it becomes bold and eager in the sign of Leo.

The day starts off with a temperamental Moon opposed to Pluto in Capricorn.

The Moon easily picks up the energy of other planets, and this opposition can provoke strong emotions including anger, power, and control issues, and depending on the situation, manipulation tactics.

The Sun will conjunct Mercury today, strengthening our nerves and creating inner strength and mental resilience.

Mercury is now in Taurus. and all zodiac signs feel competent and capable to weather any storm that takes place in the world.

Anticipate ideas to spark, as Mercury and Uranus conjunct as well. If you're doing mundane activities and you may get a spark of innovation that takes an idea in a new direction.

The Moon will trine Neptune, the planet of illusion. Creative activities can be a great way to handle the tension that comes up today.

It's a big day for daydreams, vivid fantasies, and perhaps, but be careful to presume that illusions are real, especially if they touch upon your deepest, darkest fears.

If you love cosplay, horror films with a dramatic edge, today's a great day to curl up on the couch to indulge with popcorn watching your favorite old movies.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, find your inner joy. After so much energy being poured into others, it's good to return to the source of who you are.

Bringing your attention back to square one can help you feel renewed and more determined to serve from a place of fulfillment and love.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, coach someone that you love or that needs your support.

You may find that you're able to assist someone who can learn from you by just being a quiet, positive force in their life.

Listen. Provide guidance, and share your experience and wisdom.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, share your heart. You may find that you're able to create new ideas and to write them down or to craft a plan of action for your current opportunities.

You may find it easy to communicate your ideas and think them over without having to commit or make any final decisions just yet.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, spend your time wisely on things that add value to your life.

You may be easily side-tracked into conversations or activities, but try to resist losing time spent on frivolous activities. Focus your energy and be intentional.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, live your life.

You may have felt like you had to be careful about not stepping on someone's toes recently.

But, through the process of being overly cautious, did you slowly miss out on your own life? You may not feel like you're in a position to

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, let what you can't control go. It's hard to be certain as to what it is that you need to focus on when you're in transition.

It's easier said than done, but letting go of what you can't hold on to what was.

Today allow your perspective to be challenged but be flexible enough to things for what they really are, even if sadness tries to make what you had appear better than where you are now.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, depending on another isn't a weakness.

In fact, today, you may find that it's your relationships, friendships, and partnerships that help you to pull through your toughest parts of the day.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, work hard today, and stay true to your ethics.

You may feel tempted to cut a corner to save time. But, it's better to make decisions based on merit and what fits with the way you're trying to present yourself at work.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, if you've been intending to start taking a class, sign up. Now is a great time to start a new program of study.

If you want to expand your knowledge in an area of work, today's perfect for moving in that direction. Don't think too much about it.

Move in the direction that fits in with what you want and the rest will fall into place.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, resources come through for you today, perhaps through a friend, family member or significant other.

You may be able to help with smart ways to use the new opportunity wisely.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, caring for others is something you do well. Today, you can turn that attention to a personal relationship.

You may find that you're able to connect more intimately with someone that may have become distant lately.

Perhaps, advice you've sought out for a relationship will come to you and help you understand how to approach your current situation.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, try to spend a little bit of time doing something that involves self-care.

Even if you just momentarily pause and go outside to watch nature unfold, let your mind connect to healing energy today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.