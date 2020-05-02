Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 2, 2020

Hang in there, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon will start the day in Leo but enter Virgo at 12:32 a.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2 — The Intuitive.

Today's numerology does not fit with the astrology of the day.

Per numerology, Life Path 11 using intuition more than analysis.

People with this energy have learned an interesting truth — sometimes what you feel can guide your actions better than what you know.

Our intuition is a powerful energy source that requires tuning into your heart and allows outside influences from drowning it out.

The Moon leaving courageous Leo to enter the analytical Virgo brings out your inner critic. You may notice things about yourself that you'd like to improve.

Conversely, you may also notice things about your partner that you wish you could change, but you can't.

The ultimate tool for both astrology and numerology to benefit one another would be your capacity for love that's freely given and absent of judgmental views.

With the Sun in Taurus, it can be a difficult time. You might find that when you need to make decisions that are based on pure hunches instead of the facts.

Even though there will be tension as you work through this process, it is possible to adjust and to change.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Aries, you may be on the bottom of the wheel, struggling right now, but you will get through this.

There are always ups and downs in life, but this horrible time is really taking a toll on you.

But, everything will work out and it will get better soon.

Don't give up because you have great things coming your way.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Taurus, you may be feeling personally targeted during this pandemic, but you are not alone.

Everyone is in the same situation you are in.

You may be without money, a job, sick, or have loved ones dying.

Remember the world is not out to get you, so you are never alone.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Gemini, times are tough, and it's OK to feel like you are drowning.

Don't ignore your feelings because hiding your feelings is not going to make you feel worse in the long run.

As long as you take care of yourself and be careful of your emotions, you will be able to live with a semblance of normal during this difficult time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Cancer, understand that it's not just you that is struggling because there are so many other people in the world that are suffering.

It's important for you to take a moment and find a way to bring happiness into the lives of the ones you love and care about.

Remember, just a little distraction can make someone feel better on days that they feel lost.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Leo, remember, the devil is in the details.

You can make someone's day by just saying hi or by giving them a smile.

You have to take other people's feelings into account during this time because it will sober you in this situation.

So, do all you can possibly do to make yourself and others to feel so much more comfortable in the long run.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Virgo, love conquers all, even during an epidemic.

Keep in mind that you need to spread the love.

You win more people over with sugar than vinegar.

So, remember, you can be snappy towards rude people or you can show them some kindness because everyone has bad days.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Libra, really look within to find out what's something you are in desperate need of.

We all have things that keep us grounded, so once you figure out yours, you can work towards making what you need a big part of your life.

So, believe in yourself and make your own happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Scorpio, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith.

It's hard enough to be yourself to the fullest during this time, but you will find so much more happiness in the coming times.

It can be important for you to really think about the things that you need to work on in the future.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Sagittarius, take a look at good things that you need to find happiness right now because it's important to make sure you are happy for the right reasons.

If not, you need to make some major changes in your life so you can be content in life.

So, take a moment and really find the happiness you deserve.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Capricorn, sometimes life seems to get out of hand, but it will all start to get better soon.

You just need to be patient and let things roll off your back.

The less you let the situations that you cannot control affect you, you will be less emotionally charged for future situations so you can keep your emotions in check and not explode.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Aquarius, take a moment and think back to what makes you happy and find out what you are missing right now in your life.

It is possibly something really simple, you just have to work for what you want.

So, no matter what, you have to figure out your own happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Pisces, it's important for you to create your own way of survival during this time.

No matter what, it can be difficult for you to be comfortable in a situation that is ultimately new.

You just have to work as much as you can to handle the situation so that you can make due in this situation.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.