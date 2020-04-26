Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 26, 2020

Start to plan for the future.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon is in the sign of Gemini.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mercury scans the midheaven, the career zone of astrology — this opens the door to thoughts, ideas, and short travel and contracts.

Jobs and careers are interesting subjects. When you love your job and feel like you're in a thriving career, everything feels amazing.

However, when work or job interests feel intense or lacking, it not only affects how you may perform but it can also affect your health, your family, and how you view the world.

Right now, Mercury in the tenth solar house brings our attention to the way we approach the landscape of career and job during this time.

Things are intense, but it's an opportunity to grow.

Mercury in the Midheaven brings our attention to Gemini (and Sagittarius) who are about to enter the nodes during an active retrograde season.

Pluto is already retrograde, and in mid-May, Venus will join in on the fun.

The nodes will also be in and out of retrograde over the course of the next 18-months.

This brings our attention to work, but also innovation and how we should change things up to earn our money differently.

Mercury will square Jupiter, the planet of luck and good fortune today.

Jupiter in Capricorn is about work, but it is also about delayed gratification.

Right now it's time to sow and to plant seeds that you hope will flourish into a beautiful career or business in the future.

Mercury squares Saturn in Aquarius. Saturn rules the area of work and your social standing with others.

Saturn in Aquarius strips old structures that are no longer needed.

We may find during this transit, there are lots of tasks that can be done in other ways, that all people freedom and portability (which Aquarius represents)

Mercury also squares Pluto retrograde. Pluto in Capricorn is about transformation and rebirth.

Maybe you lost your job and are unemployed right now. Maybe the shutdown hurt your business or made you lose a future you were saving for, such as buying a home or moving out of your parents' house.

Pluto retrograde allows all zodiac signs to recoup these losses and to discover a deep resilience to beat odds.

Things may be intense right now.

But the planets demonstrate we are in a strong season of change that involves the shifting of our collective mind, which Mercury in the Midheaven alludes to and later will represent for us all.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, working relationships are invaluable to you at this time.

You may find that the greater your networking circle is, the bigger your influence will be too.

Strive to build relationships of value and spend your time wisely.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, make an action plan and include a Plan B.

It's always good to have a 'what if' plan in place for situations when you need it.

If you don't have one right now, take a few moments to start setting the structure in place.

Over the course of the year, you can work on it.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, there are things that you need and things that you don't, and knowing what they are can be difficult.

Do some soul-searching today. You're naturally a big thinker but it's good to think about the details, too.

Try not to let the entire day go with you doing things but not having any idea why.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, remorse and regret are normal human emotions.

You may feel deeply about the past and wish for things that you had done before to not have happened.

While you can't go back and change things or regain the time you've lost, you can make better choices today to improve the future.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's perfect for reaching out and spending time with your friends, even if you just video one another or chat a bit online.

A friend who has been social distancing while single and alone will love to hear.

Things can change on a dime, and even though life is unpredictable right now, enjoy what you have now.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, try to avoid situations where people gossip or where things are spoken without really thinking about their potential impact.

Today, mind your own words and try to be kind and wise with everything you say and do, especially taking into consideration who your audience is.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's a great day for discovery and trying new things.

If you've been meaning to try out a new social media platform such as TikTok or build a website, today's perfect for trying out new things.

While online, people may present various types of opportunities, just be cautious if you decide to accept an offer.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, something can change quickly in the area of your relationships.

You may discover a problem that needs to be managed and it can be hard to know where to start.

It can be hard when a dream you hoped to see come true doesn't happen in the way that you want.

However, that doesn't mean it's too late, it just means that there is work left to do.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, remain determined. You may be working hard to earn back what you lost recently.

It can feel like the efforts you've been putting in aren't resulting in as much as you'd like.

Things take time to happen. You may be in the thick of it now, but soon your situation will improve, especially financially.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, treat your body well today. Eat healthy foods. Exercise. Mediate and try to avoid situations or people that drain your drive and motivation.

Try to restore your physical and emotional energy with play.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, things can feel unstable and uncertain for you at home right now.

It's a good time to do grounding activities so that you feel connected and centered.

Go for a nature walk. Bake bread. Touch things with textures, and colors, so that you're able to revive whatever energy you feel like you've lost due to stress.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today, searching for advice or a mentor is a great idea.

You can subscribe to a blog of a social media influencer or subscribe to a thought leader's vlog.

You may feel the pressure to succeed right away, but it takes time to build a future and to succeed at what it is that you want to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.