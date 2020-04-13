Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Astrology Love Horoscope And Tarot Reading For April 13 - 19, 2020

Love saves the day when we believe in it.

Hello and welcome to a new week! As long as we have life, we have hope — and that's what the focus will be for your weekly horoscopes and tarot card reading for April 13th to 19th, 2020.

There are some very interesting tarot cards coming up for each zodiac sign in astrology, as well as some awesome lessons to learn.

Staying positive is the name of the game, and while that's a rare commodity in today's harsh times, we're still human, and that means we're still looking for love, for affection, for friendship. Isn't it true when they say, "Love will save the day"? How does love actually save the day?

Love saves the day when we believe in it. What we believe in is what makes up our perception, and if we want love — if we want peace, health, safety — we have to believe that all the good stuff is both our birthright and something we're willing to put in the effort to have, and to keep.

Let's see how this week is going to unfold for you, card by card, sign by sign.

Aries: 2 of Pentacles

Look out for a major decision this week, Aries. This card lets you know that it's not just about making a decision — it's about thinking hard on that decision before you commit.

Choose your words wisely when in the presence of loved ones. Words have power, and you don't want to accidentally hurt someone you care about by being careless. Practice kindness this week, Aries.

Taurus: 5 of Wands

Odd as it may seem, you're about to walk into a great opportunity. You may already know what this refers to. If you're someone who is working at home, this might mean extra work coming your way.

In love, however, you're secure. Right now, you're reaping the rewards of being a faithful partner to someone. Stay the course, and feel the gratitude for the good things that come to you this week.

Gemini: 6 of Cups

This card could take you one of two ways: into over indulgence, or into careless indulgence. Either way, this week may see you eating too much or even drinking. Suggestion: moderation.

As a Gemini, you tend to polarize your actions; it's either all the way or nothing at all. This week comes with a warning: try nothing at all.

Don't rebel, Gemini. We all know you want to go nuts, but you'll enjoy your life better if you accept your present situation and remain calm. All will be well, just don't overdo it on the negativity.

Cancer: Queen of Cups

You're the lucky one this week, Cancer. Love is good to you; you feel warm and snuggly. Your love life is secure, if not promising for the future. You are loved, perhaps even adored, and life in your own little bubble of the world is actually quite good.

Cherish the good times, Cancer. Allow yourself the joy of gratitude as you've been so very very blessed.

Leo: 8 of Wands

You might feel the need to reminisce this week, Libra. The good old days will be looking might nice to you, and honestly, it might bring a few great laughs with it too.

Get online with loved ones and start a group dedicated to the old days. Start a few laughs up. It'll make you feel good and your friends will thank you for being proactive about being positive. Good on you, Leo — you're doing well this week, mentally and emotionally.

Virgo: King of Pentacles

If you're working from home, then prepare for an uptick in both work and in pay. While times may be hard, you've never let go of the rope; you are rolling with the punches and this stoic attitude serves you well.

If you're partnered, the tension within the household will ease up during this week. The lesson here: work with the times, do what's needed, and try to remain on schedule. Life works better when organized, and you, as a Virgo, know this all too well.

Libra: 7 of Cups

This week may have you pining for love lost, Libra. You won't be a mess, but you will be thinking of others. Hurt feelings will arise, and so will guilt.

It's okay, though. Learn to work with your emotions as well as your loss. You will become joyful when you help others, and this week in particular will call upon you for this service.

You can do it. You are strong and amazing, Libra. Don't give into melancholy, and know that hope springs eternal.

Scorpio: 3 of Pentacles

It may be a rough week, but it's not a calamity and you will survive it. What we're looking at here is an ending — it could be with a lover, or it could be with a financial outlet. Either way, it's going to be fine, depending on how you perceive it.

Yes, you've been stressed. This is the week where you might want to consider turning to spiritual practices — meditation, contemplation, prayer. You don't have to be religious to pray, but it certainly can help you de-stress. All good things to you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: 2 of Swords

Much like Aries, it's decision time. What's coming through in this reading is that it's financial; you need to hold back on your frivolous spending.

Have you been spending money on panic buying? Maybe eating too much and spending way more on food than you should? This week is going to teach you to restrain yourself.

You've been over-indulging, and it's getting costly. Time to get real, Sagittarius: It's going to be okay, but you need to play an active role in making that so.

Capricorn: Ace of Swords

You are absolutely in charge right now, and that means others are relying upon your discretion and intelligence. You have started to compartmentalize what is important to you — your loved ones must be kept safe, and your mind must stay sharp.

You're on the ball with all of this, and it is during this week that you'll fully come to understand how disciplined you must be. If anyone can grasp the idea of marching on, it's you, Capricorn. You can take care of everything in your life.

Aquarius: 4 of Pentacles

You've always been insightful, but this week is going to raise that up a notch. You suspect something is wrong with someone you love. It's time to have a real conversation with them. They may be in trouble, or simply in dire need of a real and true friend to talk with.

Reach out to friends and talk with loved ones. These are interesting times, and we're all picking up some great lessons as we do. This week will be your wake-up call to get in touch with the ones you've loved in the past. This is the time to reach out, Aquarius.

Pisces: 9 of Cups

You've found a way to get by and you're starting to look like our hero, Pisces. This week is going to give you even more opportunities to share that love of yours. And we need it!

You've been doing a great job all along, and your friendly and welcoming ways have not gone unnoticed. You're a beacon of light to your friends, and you are rapidly becoming everyone's favorite "positive energy person."

Ain't nothing wrong with that, Pisces! Keep it up. Lovingkindness all the way home.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.