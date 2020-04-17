Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 17, 2020

A day of inner peace, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries for the final weekend of Aries season. The Moon is in Aquarius and enters Pisces at 2:32 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun in Aries sextiles the Moon in Aquarius before entering the zodiac sign of Pisces.

When who we are in the world harmonizes with the way that we think, magical things can happen. We can live in a state of harmony within ourselves.

Authentic living fosters and cultivates inner peace, which we all need more of right now. With the Sun preparing to enter Taurus, stability becomes a major theme for all zodiac signs.

Collectively, all zodiac signs will desire to fortify the home and make major changes that seal future vulnerabilities.

The Moon in transition will semi-square Mercury in Aries, and we have to fight the urge to always be right despite what our collective conscious urges all zodiac signs to see.

Mercury in Aries can be slightly argumentative, and so falling into the pit of debates that go nowhere is forewarned. Try not to let it strike you or later you may feel some regret.

The Moon will harmonize with passionate Pluto and Jupiter in Capricorn. Keep your focus on work, progress, and getting things done. This is the right time for continual effort leading to a benefit later on.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, the friendships you've loved and loss can come to mind.

You might even feel like reaching out to a few just to touch base and catch up.

It's a great day for you to tie up loose ends on the personal home front.

Later this afternoon, you may find yourself thinking about how to recapture old times in a way that matches up with who you are now as a person.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, be mindful when you send emails, text messages and other types of communication to others.

Double-check how you communicate to make sure the point you're trying to get across comes out the way you want it to.

In other words, don't text when you're in a hurry. Slow down and take your time.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's been an intense few days for work-related matters.

Today is perfect for brushing up your resume if you're job hunting and sending applications out.

If you have some friends that you haven't been in touch with this week, reach out to them.

You can schedule a dinner video chat or even do a group meetup online to catch up on plans and provide one another support.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your loved one may be getting a job offer or some money can come in through a family member that also benefits you in some way.

This is a great time for you to consider learning a foreign language or studying online to gain a new skill set that you didn't have time to do before but can carve out now.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, how you love defines the way you feel today. You may be needing to hear from a special someone or lean heavily on a partner for emotional support.

It's good to have someone you can count on during this time to provide you with encouragement.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, do something that helps you to feel grounded and centered.

Stress is something everyone experiences occasionally.

Be in tune with your body's needs and listen to the signals it gives off when it's time for you to slow down.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, happiness is an inside job, and today, you can count your blessings and truly feel appreciative for all that you have.

You are aware of all the good things in your life right now.

If you forget, try journaling down your gratitude list and put it somewhere as a visual reminder.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's always good to call a parent or grandparent who has not heard from you in some time.

Your connection to family holds a lot of meaning for you.

Be sure to keep those lines of communication open and stay close even if you're miles apart.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, finish any writing projects you have to do.

If you've been thinking about writing a book, check out tools for long-form prose.

If you've been meaning to update a website, blog or social media platform, today's perfect for revising your copy.

Polish up a message that you want to share with the world.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, worry about money, finances and your overall budget can make you feel overwhelmed.

However, take steps that are proactive.

If you have to make calls to settle some debt-related matters, start them early in the day so you're caught up by the afternoon.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may be inclined to take things too personally today. Your edginess can be due to concerns about the home.

Try to find a way to reduce stress before tackling chores. Beware of overindulging in comfort foods or sweets if you tend to eat when thinking.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may be closer to finishing up a project that you had realized. This can be a time and money-saving deal for you.

If you're wondering whether or not you should work later than you normally do, it might be to your advantage so you have this task behind you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.