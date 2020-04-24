Weekend Love Horoscopes + Pluto Retrograde Tarot Card Readings, By Zodiac Sign, Friday, April 24 - Sunday, April 26, 2020

Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn this weekend!

YourTango's free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and a Pluto retrograde in Capricorn love tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Friday, April 24, Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. On Friday, the Moon is in Taurus and it enters Gemini on Saturday at 3:19 a.m. EST.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

This weekend on Saturday at 6:11 a.m. EST Pluto in Capricorn turns retrograde. Pluto retrograde will last from April 24 to October 3, 2020.

Pluto is the planet of change and transformation. The zodiac sign of Capricorn is about money, work, and how you are perceived by others in the world.

Work over love is a primary theme during Taurus season. With the Sun in Taurus, you may find that you value loyalty and consistency right now.

With the Moon in Taurus on Friday, you could feel more inclined to relax and find peace.

If you have been working extra hard when it comes to your goals, maybe take a small break to spend some quality time with your love interest.

With the Moon in Gemini on Saturday and Sunday, you might notice that you are more chatty and wanting to communicate with those around you.

This weekend, Mercury will square Pluto, which makes difficult topics easier to discuss.

Use your social skills to have deep conversations with people that catch your eye.

The Moon in Gemini will trine Saturn, providing ample patience so you can take time to learn more about your love interest and see what they have to offer.

When Mercury in Aries squares Jupiter in Capricorn, make strong connections and enjoy putting yourself out there for a boost of confidence from people you love.

If you are in a relationship, you may find that you want to take the next steps with your partner.

If you are single, this weekend's Moon conjunction with Venus can give you plenty of optimism. You could be feeling very curious about someone that catches your attention.

Need extra motivation. Mars and the Moon in strong communication encourages you to use this weekend to really be bold and strike up a good conversation with them. Make the first move and be courageous.

Either way, use this weekend to have deep, honest, and open conversations with your love interest, Neptune square with the Moon helps to see beyond the things people hide behind.

Make sure you are both on the same page so that you can make your connection the strongest it can be.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for Pluto retrograde during the 2020 Taurus season for all zodiac signs starting Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Death

Aries, you and your love interest may be going through a difficult time at the moment.

However, you will discover that the problems you both are facing are bound to deepen your bond.

It is advisable that you tackle your issues head-on and then try your best to move on from them.

You both will come out much stronger on the other side.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Taurus, you may be spending a lot of time reflecting on your past relationships right now.

It is important that you learn from the past but try not to place too much blame on yourself or your ex-partner.

You may gain a lot of insight from giving thought to the past and it will help you look forward to a better future.

Learn from past mistakes but don’t carry them with you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Gemini, you might be feeling a little bit scattered and all over the place when it comes to your love life.

Try your best right now to get organized and figure out what you really want from your next or current partner.

This weekend, set some solid relationship goals and be open to getting the love you deserve.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups

Cancer, at times you tend to brush the things that are bothering you under the rug.

Well, there may be something about your relationship or partner that is simply getting on your nerves.

No matter what it is, try to have an open conversation with your love interest and tell them what is on your mind.

Most likely, you will feel a lot better once you let it out and there could even be a very simple solution to it.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Leo, you may be feeling a little distant to your love interest this weekend.

However, they could just be needing some space because they are feeling a tad blue.

So, give them the space they need and know that you should not take it personally.

Maybe you should use this time to focus on yourself and get some personal tasks done.

They will return to you once they are ready to do so.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Virgo, you might meet someone unexpected right now.

You may find yourself at a social gathering or interacting with people you don’t know too well.

Someone might catch your eye and once you have a conversation with them it could seem like you have known them your whole life.

Talking to them could just feel effortless, so enjoy getting to know them because they might stick around for a while.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Temperance

Libra, you may be reflecting on your past relationships right now and carrying around some pain from your past experiences.

Although it is important to feel your feelings, don’t let them take control of you and your present experiences.

Learn what you can from them but try your best to be as open and trusting in love as you can be.

The universe will take care of your heart if you wear it on your sleeve right now.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, try your best to not worry too much if your relationship isn’t perfect at the moment.

You might actually be putting a lot of pressure on it and instead, you must let it breathe.

You should take the time to appreciate your relationship and notice how beautiful it is.

If you focus on the negative and flaws, you might not see how wonderful it is.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Sagittarius, you may be trying to make an important decision when it comes to your relationship right now.

However, you will know deep down what you are meant to do. So, instead of overthinking all of your options, try to listen to your gut and intuition.

The answer that you are looking for could be right in front of you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Capricorn, you and your partner may have reached a slight disagreement about something and it is causing some friction in your relationship.

However, the real problem is that you might be having trouble really listening to each other.

The disagreement you are dealing with could be blown out of proportion because of a miscommunication.

In order to settle the problem, try to communicate effectively and honestly.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Aquarius, you might have been working incredibly hard recently and could be feeling worn out.

So, take a much-needed break from your to-do list and spend some time with your sweetheart.

Have a relaxing weekend and cuddle up to watch some fun movies together.

Your partner will help you take your mind off your work and will lift your spirits, so enjoy your time with them.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Pisces, you tend to enjoy living in a fantasy world at times and don’t enjoy getting caught up in real-life issues.

Well, there is an important conversation that you need to have with your sweetheart that you might have been avoiding.

It may not necessarily be a bad conversation but it could just be a heavy topic that you are not looking forward to discussing.

Right now, you should just tackle it head-on and you might even realize it is not as difficult to deal with as you think.

You might even enjoy focusing on the present right now.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.