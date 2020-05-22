New Moon In Gemini Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings, By Zodiac Sign, Friday, May 22 - Sunday, May 24, 2020

New beginnings during this weekend's

YourTango's free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and a New Moon in Gemini tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the first weekend of Gemini season this Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Taurus Moon enters Gemini 9:35 a.m. EST.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

The Gemini Moon becomes a New Moon at 1:39 p.m. EST. and it partners with Mercury and Vesta!

The New Moon in Gemini marks the start of Summer and the ending of Spring, and even if you are feeling like breaking free from mundane activities and socializing with others, a part of you may need to do some inner work that is healing and truly personal.

The New Moon is an invitation to start from the beginning. Fortunately, the Moon in astrology represents your emotions, so how do you feel about starting all over again?

The New Moon working with Venus retrograde is a time to look into your heart and see what you need to improve.

You may carry some anxiety or feelings of apprehension after a turbulent spring with the Sun in Taurus joined by zany Uranus.

Like you, the Moon also carries with it all energy of the past that inhibits you from the full expression of your Sun sign, whichever it may be.

A New Moon takes place each month, and it marks the start of the new solar season.

For all zodiac signs, this first weekend with the Sun in Gemini is a special invitation to cast burdens aside and focus on the joy and fun that's straight ahead.

Many zodiac signs may have something in their heart that often comes up in thoughts that are shoved back down inside.

However, with Venus retrograde in Gemini joined by Mercury in Gemini and this New Moon, all horoscope signs are prepared to speak up on the way that they feel.

This New Moon will also square Neptune and it forms a negative relationship with Chiron in Aries, too.

Neptune is the dissolver. Chiron is the Wounded Healer. These two planetary connections with the New Moon can create some points where things aren't so clear.

However, this is a great time to keep your eyes open and stay aware. Gemini season can function as a truth serum of sorts providing the impetus to change that brings about beautiful opportunities in the area of love and relationships this summer.

The beautiful thing is that Gemini has the ability to detach and see things from all points of view. During this New Moon and solar season in Gemini, try to let go of any negative energy you're harboring so you can embrace a fun summer.

To find out more about your New Moon in Gemini weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from May 22-24, 2020.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Aries, you may be feeling a tad distant and detached than you normally feel. You should focus on connecting to yourself and getting some much needed alone time. Try to do things that bring you peace and joy.

Journal, go on a walk, meditate, and take yourself out on a date. Once you are feeling more clear-headed then reconnect with your love interest and tell them what you discovered when being by yourself.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, you could want to switch things up and experiment right now.

If you have been wanting to dye your hair or get a new look then go for it.

Chances are, you will be feeling very confident with whatever change you decide to make.

Your love interest will also love to see this new side of you and be there to cheer you on.

So treat yourself, dress to the nines, and enjoy being spontaneous.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Gemini, you might be feeling like you want to be social and make connections with people at the moment.

So, get creative in how you interact with others this weekend.

If you are single, then get on a dating app and suggest having a FaceTime date.

If you are in a relationship, then transform your kitchen into a romantic restaurant and create a dinner date.

Find an exciting way to get the conversation flowing with someone that piques your interest.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Cancer, you may have your eye on a certain someone but haven’t told them how you feel yet.

Well, be bold and express your feelings to them this weekend.

You can’t just wait around and expect them to know what you are thinking.

It might actually feel very good to make the first move and take action.

Chances are, you will be rewarded for your courageousness.

Remember, there is no time like the present.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Leo, you might find yourself connecting with someone who is very different from you.

It is likely that this person is not your usual type or who you tend to go for.

Try not to judge a book by its cover and give them a chance.

You might even find that you have a lot more in common than you initially thought.

So, be open to them and get to know who they really are.

They could surprise you in a very positive way.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Virgo, your partner may be going through a hard time at the moment.

It is likely that they are in a negative mood and headspace, so try to bring them some positive energy.

Be there for them to express their feelings and hold a safe space for them to process their emotions.

They will appreciate you for giving them your love and support.

Next time you are going through a hard time, your partner will also do the same for you.

For right now, focus on giving them what they need and being a shoulder to lean on.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Libra, it is likely that you have been questioning something important and going back and forth when it comes to making a decision.

However, you are bound to come to a conclusion very soon and you might realize that the answer was in front of you all along.

Once it becomes obvious, you will know exactly what you need to do and what steps you need to take.

So, there is no more time for hesitation and instead, you must follow through with your decision.

You may also feel very relieved after all is said and done.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Scorpio, don't give up on love. Sometimes you have to wait a while and kiss a few frogs before the right person comes into your life.

You may be feeling disappointed still after having your heartbroken, and it's hard to love again right now.

However, you're so close to being happy with someone who understands all that you've gone through and wants to see you smile again.

Married or in a committed relationship? You may be unknowingly holding your partner accountable for the people you felt hurt you in the past.

Try to avoid seeing the world as it was and start to see what you have in front of your eyes... a beautiful chance at a fresh start with lots of love.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Swords

Sagittarius, manage your time. You may be experiencing stress that you didn't anticipate.

It's hard on your heart to feel this way, so maybe ask for some space so you can catch your breath for a moment.

Sometimes you just need a little bit of time to gather your thoughts and regain your center.

If you can, spend some time reading, writing or doing some yoga, and chat with a friend to express what's on your heart.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Capricorn, you'd done quite a bit of work in your life and it shows how much you've wanted to make things right in your love life and career, too.

You may still be struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's there.

This weekend isn't the time to throw in the towel or to feel like your hard work is for nothing.

Celebrate your smallest victories, even if they seem like they aren't enough for you, they are truly a tribute to your strength of character and inner determination.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Aquarius, you are ready for someone to share in this life with you and to do the hard work of building a home and family as a couple.

You might not realize how hard it's been to do things on your own because of your independent spirit.

But, lately the idea of sharing life with someone you love can compel you to let down some of your guards and give being vulnerable a try after all.

New Moon in Gemini weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Pisces, it's hard to know if things are going the way that you need them to go when you're feeling confused or uncertain.

Everything will work out in its own way. You don't have to force something that you want to happen out of fear.

Instead, relax and let life go as it may lead. Enjoy the ride and try to have fun without predicting what the future can mean for you.

These moments are beautiful times, so don't miss them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.