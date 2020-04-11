Mercury In Aries, Love Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs Ending April 27, 2020

Don't just feel the love, communicate it during the month Mercury is in Aries

Mercury will be in the zodiac sign of Aries from April 11-27, 2020, and it will impact all zodiac signs' horoscopes uniquely, depending on which astrology house is activated.

What should all zodiac signs in astrology plan to do while Mercury in Aries?

Overall, get ready to express your thoughts — boldly.

The Sun is in Aries during this powerful transit, and it enters Taurus before Mercury leaves the first astrology house. You may notice that during this time you are more communicative and direct with what is on your mind.

There is no use in dancing around certain subjects right now, instead, you could just say it how it is.

It is an especially great time to write, debate, and speak up about your thoughts because you could really influence and inspire those around you.

With Mercury in Aries, you may also notice that you are quick to take action.

Instead of sitting around and weighing your options, you are more likely to just take charge and do something.

You might take the leap instead of looking at where you want to land!

However, you are likely to land on your feet right now, so you should feel comfortable with actively pursuing your goals right now.

If you have any new projects that you want to start, you will feel especially enthusiastic to begin them right now.

You simply may be feeling especially motivated and excited, so let that fuel you.

When it comes to love, you may find that you can communicate more clearly and effectively with your love interest right now.

If you have a crush on someone, you may be more willing to finally admit it to them and ask them out on a date.

You may also notice that your charming side is showing and you can get anyone on your side right now. Love is in the air right now, so be open to it.

Here's a love tarot card reading with a relationship horoscope for Mercury in Aries starting April 11 through April 27, 2020.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes first astrology house — self

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Aries, you may find yourself in contact with somewhere abroad.

You may find yourself tied to somewhere far due to a friend or even an educational opportunity that could alter your life.

It is very possible that you are taken on an adventure that involves discovering a new culture or a new way of living.

You may even meet someone that stems from this new opportunity and you could have them in your life for a very long time.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes second astrology house — possessions

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Taurus, if you have been focused on buying something with your partner, then it is about to go your way.

It will go in your favor especially if this is a purchase that has to do with your home.

Pay attention to your instincts because you will be able to see bargains and cheaper ways to go about this important purchase.

Regardless, you will be very happy with what you put your money towards right now.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes third astrology house — communication

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Gemini, you will have a lovely opportunity to connect with those around you today.

These occurrences will be exciting for you because you will get to exchange powerful ideas and thoughts.

So, go to events that allow you to be your social self.

You may even find that you connect with someone in particular that catches your eye and makes you feel happy.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes fourth astrology house — home

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Cancer, you might be dealing with a friend or family member who is feeling sick.

You should put your focus on helping cheer them up and get better.

Someone might even enter your life right now that will help cheer you up in return.

This special person might be someone you have met or interacted with in your past and did not see them as a love interest before.

Now, they may have changed a lot and grown up over the years so you could see them in a new light.

Give them a chance and let them into your life.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes fifth astrology house — romance

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Leo, you may be in a relationship that is about to get more passionate and caring.

It is possible that you and your partner are ready to commit to each other in a new and exciting way.

If you have been wanting to move in together or go on a vacation together, now is the time to do it.

Whatever you decide to do, just know that your bond will strengthen and you will feel even more love for each other at the moment.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes sixth astrology house — health and wellbeing

Tarot Card: The Fool

Virgo, show your love for your partner by surprising them with a special gift.

They may be feeling under-appreciated at the moment, so do something thoughtful for them.

They will feel very loved by your kind surprise and it will also make you feel great by being able to put a smile on their face.

You don’t even have to get them an elaborate or expensive gift, simply give them something meaningful from your heart.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes seventh astrology house — commitments

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Libra, get ready to feel some nostalgia as a friend or lover from your past comes back into your life.

They may claim that they have changed a lot since then, but only you will know if they really have.

It is possible they brought a lot of drama into your life when they were in it, so follow your gut.

See if they are just coming back to stir things up again. Try to give them a chance but follow the motto of “forgive and don’t forget.”

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes eighth astrology house — shared resources

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Scorpio, you may have not been getting along with your significant other recently.

Well, today you may have that special extra ability to communicate and cooperate to put your disagreements to rest.

So, sit down with your love interest and speak openly about how you are feeling and they will likely do the same.

In doing so, you both will probably come to an agreement and get on the same page about the issue that has been bothering you.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes ninth astrology house — personal philosophy

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Sagittarius, you and your sweetie could have possibly been going through a tough time at the moment.

Instead of focusing on this negative situation, try to look on the bright side.

This is the perfect day to go out, have fun, and do something exciting.

By focusing on the positive, you will be reminded why you both are so compatible and great together in the first place.

You may even want to leave the negativity in the past and focus on moving forward together.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes tenth astrology house — career

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Capricorn, you definitely have hobbies and things you enjoy doing.

You love to get things done and get things organized, so put your focus into that right now.

You may have been stressing out or concerned about a certain issue, but let your worries wash away.

Simply do what makes you happy and focus on your to-do list and you will feel a lot better.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes eleventh astrology house — friendships

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Aquarius, you may find yourself looking into the past today.

A memory with a past friend or love interest may come to the forefront of your mind.

Instead of burying this thought, know that it might be popping up for a specific purpose.

Maybe you should reach out to this person after all of these years.

They might want to come back into your life and you should welcome them in.

Mercury in Aries Love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury in Aries activates your horoscopes twelfth astrology house — hidden enemies

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords

Pisces, you are feeling very charming today. You might be in the mood to go out to a romantic dinner with your sweetie, so do it.

On your date, all attention will be on you so enjoy it.

You are feeling especially cute and kind, so show off this side of you and have fun.

However, don’t forget to show your love interest that you can’t take your eyes off of them as well.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.