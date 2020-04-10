Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 10, 2020

Mercury enters Aries today.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio entering Sagittarius at 4:40 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

If your birthday adds up to the number 9, you share personality traits with other 9s who include Mother Teresa, Princess Diana and Jim Carrey.

With the Sun in Aries, you may be more willing to dive fully into your relationship right now.

You may leap before you look and could find yourself wanting to invest in your love life at the moment.

With the Moon in Scorpio, your feelings may be heightened and intense.

It is very probable that you will be feeling passionate and romantic today. Whatever emotions you are processing, you will sense them on a deep level.

You may also find yourself wanting to authentically connect with your partner, today.

This is not a day for scratching the surface, instead dive in and experience as much as you can.

You could also notice that you are more able to see the truth in situations today.

You should trust your instincts and your gut feelings right now, as they will most likely lead you in the right direction.

Venus is in Gemini, which means that you will probably be feeling a lot more social than you normally do.

Mercury enters Aries today. It's an excellent time to get to know others and communicate effectively with those around you.

If you are in a relationship, get ready for your feelings toward one another to intensify and let your connection grow deeper.

If you are looking for a special someone, you may find them today because romance and passion are in the air.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, April 10, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, there may be someone near you that is in a position of authority.

However, you may find yourself hitting it off with them in an unexpected way.

Although this may take you by surprise, it will seem like there was passion beneath the surface all along.

This could be an unlikely pairing but it could be a lot more natural than you initially thought.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Taurus, your relationship may seem very calming and positive today.

This is an excellent time to go out and celebrate your deep connection and fondness of one another.

However, a romantic dinner might not be what you want to do today.

Instead, you may find yourselves doing something a tad more exciting and adventurous.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Gemini, you may have a date that you are looking forward to today.

Although you could be a little nervous about how it will go, try to calm your nerves and channel how excited you are.

The date will go even better than you think so you have nothing to worry about.

This special someone could also be excited and nervous about the date because of how much they like you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Cancer, you might have been keeping someone near you at arm's length.

You may not see them as a possible partner so you could be friend-zoning them.

However, today they may try to be more open and straightforward about their feelings towards you.

So, you might finally have to let them down and set them straight because you shouldn’t want to lead them on.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Leo, you tend to keep your cards close to your chest and have a tendency to hide how you feel.

However, there is someone you have your eye on and you could be getting butterflies every time they are near.

It could be time that you let them in on how you are feeling and it is very likely they will have the same feelings back.

Once you come clean about your feelings you may wonder why you kept them in the dark for so long.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Virgo, you could have been focusing on yourself recently and have been trying to not commit to someone.

However, you could be drawn to someone that is very enthusiastic and makes you feel very happy every time you are around them.

There is no use trying to push them or your feelings away. Instead, open yourself up to them and they could make you very happy in life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Libra, you might have been trying to remain indifferent and cool when it comes to a certain person in your life.

However, it might be time for you to show how you are actually feeling.

As it turns out, you might not be as sneaky as you thought you were because they might already know your feelings towards them.

There is no use in appearing cool so just embrace your feelings.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Scorpio, you may be feeling very happy with the current state of your love life.

You may notice that things seem effortless and enjoyable.

This should be an enjoyable day for you and you are encouraged to make it special and memorable.

Today could be an important day for your relationship and signify a beautiful turning point, so make the most of it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Sagittarius, you could have been anticipating an ending to your relationship because it has gone stagnant.

However, it may come alive today and it could feel like it is getting a new beginning.

Your love and appreciation for one another may grow very fast and all your worries may wash away.

Take advantage of this fresh start and take the next steps together.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Capricorn, you might be feeling especially enthusiastic and passionate today.

It is a great time to show your partner how much you care for them and love them.

However, don’t come on too strong at first because it might catch them off guard.

Instead, ease into it and it will be easier for them to get on your level of excitement.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aquarius, today you may find yourself showing your feelings more than you usually do.

You may have been keeping your walls up in an effort to control your relationship so that you don’t get hurt.

However, you may finally now feel comfortable enough to trust your partner with your heart.

They will prove that they are trustworthy and will handle it with care, so let go today.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Pisces, you might see a lot of possibilities unfold today when it comes to your relationship.

You may feel more encouraged to bring more warmth and love into your partnership.

So, get creative in telling your love interest how much you enjoy them and they are bound to appreciate it.

It is going to be a loved fill day for you, so embrace it.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.