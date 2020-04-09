Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 9, 2020

Venus is in Gemini until May 13.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

With today's numerological energy, you can take lessons where you have loved and lost and use them to win in the future.

With Venus in Gemini, you may find yourself wanting to learn new things and explore. If you have been wanting to pursue a certain goal of yours, now is the time to take the first step.

When it comes to your love life, it is bound to be enhanced with Venus in Gemini. Romance is in the air today and it may give you a little pep in your step.

If you are in a relationship, then it might feel like there is a sense of newness surrounding it. Your relationship could feel alive with a breeze of fresh air adding to it.

The connection between you and your partner might even grow and strengthen, as you will feel more willing to speak about what is on your mind.

If you are looking for that special someone, then they could enter into your life in a surprising way that will catch you off guard.

Either way, you will be feeling very social today and wanting to connect with people on a deeper level.

Take advantage of the communicative energy surrounding you and get chatting!

You might learn something unexpected about your love interest that will make you appreciate them even more.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Aries, things are probably looking good for you when it comes to your love life!

Although, it is advisable that you take a deep breath and assess the situation you are currently in.

It is important that you take the time to understand what you really need and want out of your relationship.

It will be helpful for you to give it some thought so it can be the most beneficial to you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Taurus, you might be feeling a tad stuck in regards to your relationship right now.

However, you may feel motivated to get out of this stagnant mode and push forward.

It may be clear that things can’t stay the way they currently are.

So, embark on a new adventure and be open to exciting opportunities coming your way.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Gemini, you may be feeling unfulfilled in your relationship.

It is important that you figure out what will make you feel alive again and go after it.

If you truly feel like you have outgrown the situation you are in, then it may be time to move on.

Only you will know what is best for you right now, so take the necessary steps towards happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Cancer, an event might arise that will have a long-lasting impact on your life.

It could come about in an unusual way, but it will certainly encourage you to look at things from a new and fresh perspective.

This event might not necessarily be a bad thing and in fact, it could be exactly what you need right now.

So, be willing to roll with the punches and see where it takes you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Leo, you might find love and romance in a unique place right now.

If you have been looking for that special someone, you might meet them at a time or place where you least expect it.

If you are in a relationship, it just might blossom in the strangest way.

Either way, be on the lookout for excitement in your love life right now and go with the flow.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, things may heat up for you today! A special person in your life may make your day feel very exciting and fun.

This certain person has a larger than life personality and is not someone you can ignore.

So, pay attention to them and get ready for them to take you on an exhilarating adventure.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Libra, you may have been trying to hide your feelings recently.

Well, today you will be forced to come clean about what is on your mind.

However, it may feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders when you begin speaking from your heart today.

It is best to be honest and open about your feelings. Your sweetie is sure to understand where you are coming from.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Scorpio, a big change is about to happen in regards to your relationship.

However, you may have known that it was bound to happen eventually so you are more prepared than you anticipated.

Remember, when you close one chapter, another one will be open up for you.

Instead of looking at it in a negative way, try to look forward to all the possibilities that are ahead of you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Sagittarius, you have the chance to change a current situation into a better one.

There may have been something standing in your way, but today you have the energy to finally push it aside and move forward.

Things will improve a lot with your partner once you decide to give it your all.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Capricorn, you may be a lot stronger than you think. Use your strength to get past a certain situation with your sweetheart that has been bothering you. Once you are motivated to do so, it will be fairly easy.

You may even realize that you were stressed about something that turns out to be a minor problem after all. So, make a change and do it with determination.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Aquarius, you might find clarity around a situation that has been making you have doubts and feel uncertain.

You may finally get the answer you were searching for and learn a lot about yourself in the process.

Once you find the truth about this situation, you will know exactly what you need to do next.

Your next steps might be difficult to take but you will learn how strong you truly are.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Pisces, at times it can be hard for you to face reality. However, you could learn a lot from what is going on around you today.

It could be very beneficial for you to push yourself outside of your comfort zone by remaining present instead of trying to escape to a fantasy.

A lot will be made clear for you today but you must stick around to see it.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.