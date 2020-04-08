Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 8, 2020

It's a great day for self-care, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Sun is in Aries until April 19. Today's Full Moon in Libra begins to wane and enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio at 4:18 p.m., EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

With the Sun in Aries, this is an excellent time to practice self-care and focus on yourself.

If you have been needing to organize your home or get a personal goal accomplished, now is the time to do it.

You might notice that you are itching to work towards your goals, so do that! Utilize how motivated and inspired you to feel, so you can get done what you need to get done.

However, if you feel tired and need a break then be sure to take a rest. Either way, this is the perfect time to do what is best for you.

Full Moon in Libra entering Scorpio

Libra represents peace and finding balance. With a Full Moon starting the day, you may notice that you feel more inspired to finish your tasks and release what is not serving you.

You might be wanting to move forward and leave what you do not need behind.

So, use the Full Moon in Libra to get rid of what may be making you feel off-balance. If certain things are not bringing you harmony and peace right now, then it is time to release them so you can make room for things that bring you joy.

You also may notice that you want to invest in your personal relationships right now.

If you are single, you might make a connection with someone that could be important in your life. If you are in a relationship, you are bound to experience a lot of romance and fun at the moment.

Either way, it is important to take advantage of the full moon energy to really reflect on your relationships.

Really think about what progress has been made in your relationship and what areas need more attention.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aries, you might have your eyes on someone in particular but they might not know you are feeling romantic towards them.

It is possible that you have been interacting with them on a friendly level, but you must be direct in order for your relationship to progress.

They could have a crush on you back but you won’t know unless you make a move. So, be bold today and show them you are interested!

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Taurus, if you want things to advance with your love interest then the ball is in your court today! Use the loving and caring energy you possess to make a positive change in your relationship.

You might notice there are small underlying issues that need to be addressed. Well, you may be feeling like you are ready to confront them and put them to bed once and for all.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Gemini, you might realize that your relationship is going through a transformation right now.

It will not benefit you or your partner if you ignore this and try to keep things the way they were.

Instead, roll with the punches now because this change is for the best.

It will become clear to you that you are growing together and that can be a beautiful thing. So, let it happen and everything will fall into place.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Cancer, you may have an important breakthrough when it comes to your current relationship right now.

You are possibly realizing that you are holding on to certain attitudes and beliefs that are associated with your past relationships.

Now is the time to let those go and make room for new beliefs that relate to your relationship now.

However, don’t expect this to happen so quickly but take the first steps towards being your best self.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Leo, you could possibly be looking for new possibilities when it comes to your relationships.

You might have just gotten out of a tricky situation and may not want to rush into anything too fast.

Know that time will heal whatever you are feeling. However, you might meet a friend that will help you see your past relationship more clearly.

Your new friend could even help you move on and move forward, so enjoy their presence in your life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Virgo, you might find yourself feeling especially passionate right now. It is possible that you have a bit of a crush on someone.

However, you could be getting into that obsession phase right now, so be aware of that.

Feel free to tell them how you feel towards them but try not to be too intense about it because it could frighten them.

Try to find your inner calm and act nonchalant about it and things will most likely go according to plan.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra, you might have a conversation with someone near you and could find yourself entering into new territory.

You might find yourself having a friendly chat that turns into something deeper.

This might catch you by surprise but it is bound to be a pleasant surprise.

You might have more in common with this person than you think and they could really make a difference in your life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Scorpio, get ready because you might meet someone interesting today. However, they might get under your skin initially but they could start to grow on you little by little.

They are probably very unique and they do not tend to see things the way everyone else does.

As time goes on you will start to understand their perspective more and more. This experience is bound to be refreshing and good for you.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Sagittarius, you may find that someone close to you is interacting with you in a shallow way. They are usually a genuine and authentic person, so this can catch you by surprise.

However, they may not be doing it intentionally and their mind could be elsewhere. So, try to be there to support them and they will open up to you again soon enough.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Capricorn, you might feel like you want to do something active and unusual today.

You and your partner should plan a fun adventure that will bring you both closer together.

You can even participate in a yoga class together. Whatever you decide to do, just make sure it is something that gives you a change from your everyday routine.

You are bound to discover a lot about each other right now.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Aquarius, you may have been going through a tricky situation with your love interest recently.

However, today you will be able to think more clearly and heal from the situation.

You both may be able to see the situation from a different perspective and this can help you come to a conclusion.

So, don’t let this situation keep going and finally put it to rest and move on from it. Things are looking up!

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Pisces, you may get to meet a lot of new people right now. These people that you are interacting with may share a lot of similarities to you, so you could hit it off very quickly.

They might turn into long-lasting friends and could be in your life for a long time, so enjoy this opportunity to socialize.

They are bound to like you and you could have a fun time meeting and talking to new people.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love and relationship topics.