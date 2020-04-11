Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 11, 2020

Good fortune can come your way, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries where it is exalted and held in the highest regard. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, a fortunate placement.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Sagittarius Moon opposes freedom-loving Venus in Gemini.

Good fortune comes to those who believe today, but there will be challenges to overcome.

The Moon in Sagittarius is intelligent, lucky and open-minded.

The Sagittarius Moon opposes its polar opposite zodiac sign, Gemini and the planet Venus today.

Venus in Gemini is easy-going, adaptable, intriguing and playful.

These two energies feed off of each other and can make us all slightly non-committal to ideas, but completely interested in hearing what others think. How contradictory, right?

The Moon in Sagittarius draws our attention to learning. It's a great weekend to take a deep dive into learning.

If you have a side-hustle you're working on right now, definitely make it a priority.

The Moon's communication with Venus in Gemini means that there's money on the table for all zodiac signs, but you have to learn to earn.

You may find that you're drawn to the internet to explore your opportunities.

It's a great weekend for studying, subscribing to white papers from magazines that cover your field of interest.

However, it can be easy to spend too much time on social media... so beware.

Perhaps set a notification on Facebook so you know when you've exceeded a certain amount of time.

You might find downloading a time saver app can be helpful in keeping you from being distracted during this Sagittarius - Gemini energy over this weekend.

If you have a learning curve, you may overcome it.

If you have no idea what you want to do for an additional stream of income, you may before the end of this weekend.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today, so many things will be centered around what you envision life is meant to be.

As the Sun nears the end of this solar transit, it's time for you to plan for future adventuring.

You may be intrigued by new ideas right now.

You might even find that committing some to writing brings needed clarity so you can focus on accomplishing your goals.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today, clear the energy and prepare for a new life.

You may find rummaging through old things in boxes or stored in the back of your closet healing.

You could start donating and clearing out the clutter to make room for things you really want and need.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, it's a great day for connecting with friendships or forming a business partnership with someone you love.

You may already have a hobby that you really enjoy and could see it grow into something more profitable for you, with the right person's help.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, it's time to get to work and brush up or polish anything that doesn't represent you well.

Download old photos on social media that need to be downloaded and saved and update your LinkedIn account.

If you have things in the closet you absolutely will never wear, remove them so when you look at what you have, things are there that you love and feel good about putting on in a dash.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's great for planning a future vacation and putting things on your 'what you'll do when out of quarantine list'.

You may decide to visit a friend who had a recent scare during this time.

It's a great day for connecting with the people that come to mind right now to make sure everyone is okay.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today's a great day for reviewing your assets and going through your financial picture.

If you have credit cards, old bills, things to be filed, it's a great day to put those into order.

It's also a wonderful day to make a space in a room that helps you to stay organized in the event that you've not assigned a spot already.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today's a great day for love and relationships.

If you have a partner or a person whom you're interested in, you can spend the day asking questions about love and the future.

Get to know one another's backgrounds more intimately.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's wonderful for a long walk or throwing a ball with your furry friend.

If you don't have a pet, it's also a wonderful day to adopt one during this time if you can.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's made for love, romance and spending time doing things that you find sentimental and heart-tugging.

If you love reading poetry or the classics, indulge in a film based on a book.

Top picks can be from one of Jane Austen's books or even some Shakespeare.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's great for spending time with your parents or adults who meant something to you.

If you can't be together, schedule a virtual meeting instead.

You may find that you're able to make adjustments with interests that used to be done in person but now can be done online.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today, it's a great day to be creative or do things that bring out your inner child.

You might enjoy painting eggs with food coloring or making a basket.

If you have friends who are tired of being stuck at home, you can do a little surprise gift to send in the mail or freeze and send a photo of it so you can gift it in person later.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today is wonderful for earning additional money and making sales online.

You might have some items that you can put on Poshmark or even on a FB marketplace.

If you've got items that you can donate or consign, consider these as options too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.