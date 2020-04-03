Today's Venus In Gemini Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, April 3, 2020

Venus enters Gemini, today.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of lively Aries. The energized Moon spends the day in Leo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Venus leaves Taurus and enters the zodiac sign of Gemini today at 1:20 p.m. EST.

Venus is known for being the planet of love, but she's also the planet of property, beauty, and partnerships.

Venus is the ruler of Taurus and Libra. So, she also has the element of both zodiac signs.

She loves food and she loves people. Venus also loves to be fair!

In Gemini, she's expressive, experimental and interested in thinking outside of the box. People who have their Venus in Gemini include Jennifer Lopez, John F. Kennedy, Uma Thurman, and Adele, and even Tupak.

Venus loves to know people. It also enjoys spending money when in Gemini. Venus is also a symbol of property.

So, it's a great time to consider how people, the right networks and knowing how to interact with others, in various ways, enhances your life's financial opportunities.

Ever heard the saying, 'It's not what you know, but who you know?' While Venus is in Gemini, that's only partially true.

It's who knows what skills you have and how well you use them in the workplace that can help to advance your career during this particular transit.

Venus in Gemini respects knowledge and is hungry for it. If you have been home and thinking about doing something to change your career, it's a great time to research.

Find out new ways of getting things accomplished that are timely for this generation, and staying up-to-date with advancements in technology.

The world with the internet is our teacher, and Venus in Gemini loves data and to explore what's online.

The ruler of Gemini, which is Mercury conjuncts with Neptune in Pisces, which can help enhance your desire to learn how to make an online web page or to turn a skill into a course that you can sell to others while being helpful, too.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, there are days when it feels like the past and the present collide, however, as Venus enters Gemini you have an opportunity to see how you have changed.

You can talk about it with a mentor, journal about it, too. If you're a creative type, you may want to create something such as a book, a poem or a video that allows you to share your story broadly.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today's a great day for evaluating the patterns in your life.

There have been some decisions you've made that were timely and others costly. If you are taking advantage of the tax extension, you may want to review your spending.

Consider looking at your bank statements and review where you have spent money and see if there are any things you missed that could be an advantage to you later.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today, it's a great time to be introspective.

While there may be a part of you that wants to go out and explore, your curious nature may be better fed by reading, staying close to home and doing some online research or writing.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today, you have an opportunity to see things from a new light.

You may have a friend or family member remind you of past experiences and it can trigger new insight into your current situation.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, some things are simply worth working on until they change.

You may see clearly an area of your work that needs to be adjusted. It's a great day for asking a boss for what you need, or pointing out what is a hazard that needs to change.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today is perfect for working on mind health.

If you have difficulty sleeping or have been overthinking, go for a walk or plan a hike this weekend.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today, consider that your life and what you've acquired can be shared on a grade scale.

You may have gathered information and wisdom that others need to hear from you.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, you have an opportunity to make a commitment to your relationship once and for all.

If you're already in a committed relationship, it's a great time to solidify your love bond by doing something earthy and memorable.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Venus entering your polar opposite zodiac sign can cause you to take friendships and partners at a face value.

If you've recognized someone that you hoped would be there for you but isn't, you may decide to withdraw your support from them as well.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a great time to do things that make your life more manageable and stress-free.

From decluttering spaces as you go about your day to resituating your lifestyle so that your priorities are aligned with where you are currently in life.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, if you didn't wake up feeling intimately acquainted with the finer things in life, look around and remind yourself that you have so much to be thankful for, and count your blessings.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's perfect for a short distance trip to visit with your grandparents or a friend who lives far away. You may realize the value of a unique and timely friendship who has recently entered your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.