Free Love Tarot Reading, Sunday, June 21, 2020

New Moon in Cancer takes place first thing in the morning.

Your free love tarot reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology for Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer until July 22, 2020. Sunday begins with the Moon in Gemini entering the zodiac of Cancer at 2:02 a.m. EST.

The New Moon lunar phase perfects at 2:42 a.m. EST.

What will your free love tarot reading have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Sunday's daily number is a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker in numerology.

​How do you define true freedom? Perhaps you imagine living out in the middle of nowhere.

You can do whatever you want in your own front or back yard without any neighbors around.

Other zodiac signs may define their own version of true freedom as being financial.

They would love to make enough money to not only pay their bills but be completely out of debt and living within their budget.

There's spiritual freedom, and some define it in religious ways. The Freedom Seeker of numerology, number 5 defines freedom in terms of physical realities.

Freedom is the intention to set during this powerful energy as the New Moon and Sun conjunct in the zodiac sign of Cancer at a critical degree during the annular solar eclipse along the ecliptic plane.

Sunday's astrology introduces a new solar and a new lunar season, including the start of summertime, starting June 21, 2020.

There are lots of things that happen when changes are introduced in succession, and this translates into a time of change for us all.

We can observe the expression of this change agent, Life Path Number 5 by studying famous people who were born with this Life Path Number, too.

People with a Life Path 5 includes famous freedom seekers include Abraham Lincoln, who signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all people free.

Coretta Scott King, the wife of infamous Martin Luther King, Jr. is also a Life Path 5 person. Along with her husband, she pioneered the Civil Rights Movement and fought for African-American rights.

Angela Jolie took a stand before marrying Brad Pitt declaring that they would not marry until all people had the right to marry, and she is also a Life Path 5.

Charles Barkley hosted Race Relations, and he uses his platform to explore how people were treated and why.

So what are the best things for you to do during a New Moon in Cancer, the first day of Summer, and a new solar season in the sign of Cancer?

Best things to do during the New Moon in Cancer:

1. Focus on matters related to the home.

Cancer season is a time to look inwardly, and home is where your changes may manifest the strongest.

2. Set a New Moon in Cancer intention.

Ask the Universe to direct your path and then do the work you need to clear obstacles, particularly those that involve the way that you think.

3. Take an action step to mark your day of decision.

You can light a white candle or write it on paper. You can create a vision board or pick up a new journal to write your dreams.

It won't be easy to chase your dreams or bring them into manifestation, but that should not stop you from trying.

Mercury rules Life Path 5, and right now Merc is retrograde until July 12, and we are in peak retrograde season, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Fire is a purifier, and you may encounter trouble in an area of your life that brings out the warrior in you.

With the Sun just leaving Gemini, chances are this situation can involve a matter related to your home.

While it’s never comfortable to be in a household where there’s tension, it does mean that you have an opportunity to build a closer relationship with a partner or a family member.

If the strife has created a wall that is impossible to climb, then the potential for you to realize the truth is also there.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Opinions can get in the way of people realizing how much they like one another.

You may be struggling to overcome seeing a person for who they are, because of what they say.

It can be difficult to find common ground when the tension is high between you and someone else.

However, there may be some way for you to bridge the gap with love and understanding even though right now it feels hard.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Consider working on your growth mindset.

Consider yourself blessed. Don’t be counting the obstacles in your way.

Instead, think of all the times before where you had to do something that seemed impossible and remind yourself that you can do it again.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

There are only so many hours in a day, and if you continuously put your own wants and needs aside you’ll end up without any time for yourself.

It' a good time for you to start acting the way that you tell others to behave, and model it for them.

Think of how things are to be done for you and then prioritize accordingly.

When you do, you’ll feel much better about the time that you share with others and less resentful by the end of the day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Justice

Sometimes karma does not lend a hand, and it’s up to you to just let go.

You may hope for a situation to reveal that you were right, or that someone did. you wrong. However, that opportunity may not come, at least not during your lifetime.

Right now, it’s best for you to wipe the slate clean and move forward with your life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Star

Friends are always there to help you, but too many voices crowd out your own and prevent the universe from speaking into your life.

Before you go asking for various opinions in a matter dear to your heart, why prayer or meditate about it.

Give yourself permission to sleep on something before making a major decision. Time can help you to clear. your mind and to feel more confident about it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles

Being a spiritual person sounds easy to do, however, it is actually complicated.

You may find that you are ready to make some sacrifices in order to foster a stronger relationship with your between yourself and the universe.

You may also decide that it’s time for you to read certain things.

Pick up a copy of The Four Agreements, or subscribe to a spiritual podcast to start.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Emotions may threaten to rule you, but you don't have to be a victim of your thoughts or feelings.

Talking things through with a friend and even raising your own objections can help you to explore what's going on inside of your heart.

You may be learning slowly that things take time to accept, and at first, you'll reject the changes, but when you understand yourself better, you'll embrace them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

You can only push yourself for so long, then you must rest.

Today may be a good time for you to consider just letting yourself relax and enjoy the day.

Even if you have tons of errands that you need to run, give yourself an opportunity to catch your breath.

Do something that helps you to keep your mind clear and not feel so tired before the end of the evening.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Today you may consider both sides of the situation and find that it’s important for you to remain balanced.

It’s a good idea for you to search out information before making assumptions.

You might want to evaluate the situation before you jump to judgment or make a decision based on what you thought was faxed it really is strictly opinion

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Today knowledge is your superpower.

Remain on top of the latest news, trends, and stats about topics that you’re interested in.

You will find that if you invest a little bit of your time each and every day digesting information online, you're more informed than most.

Digest media that is of importance to you versus just casually scrolling across social media platforms for entertainment purposes.

You’ll feel much better about the time you’ve spent online.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Sometimes you have to make sacrifices in order for you to have the type of life that you want.

If you find yourself participating in activities that you know aren't good for you, don't overindulge.

Try to change. Eventually, create new habits that allow you to reduce your stress each day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.