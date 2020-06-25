Free Tarot Card Reading For Thursday, June 25, 2020

Venus stations direct today.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The Moon will start the day in Leo and will enter the sign of Virgo at 1:02 p.m. EST.

What does today's free tarot reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's made for assuming your power. Venus turns direct in chatty Gemini and it's easier to get your point across.

Today's numerology of the day is a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

The Moon in Leo is brilliant and bold. It comes with the vibrancy of the Sun, which is in the zodiac of Cancer.

When the Moon enters Virgo, we are thoughtful and more critical of mistakes as well. It's easier to spot a problem. What we see we will want to fix.

The Moon in Virgo can be moody but not for long. Virgo's energy is maternalistic. It's a feminine expression of energy and one that we all need.

The Sun in Cancer is intensely driven by emotions; whereas, Virgo is governed by duty and the perceptions of the mind.

Today, as the numerology found in 8 is expressed, we are determined to be powerful even if it means slowing down a little bit to make sure things are just right.

Perfect things to do today include:

Organizing your personal space.

Making any revisions to your work.

Focusing on a goal and being less open to things such as gossip.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: The Tower

Aries, you don't mind being direct when needed, and right now, your forward nature is an asset to you.

You may find that your bold and honest personality helps to enlighten those willing to listen to your truth. It won't take much for others to see you mean business, and your determination will speak for itself.

Don't play around with words or hope people understand, be clear when speaking up for what you want or need.

You may find that you're not only speaking for yourself, but for others as well.

If you've been managing a problem all on your own, now is a good time for you to be direct, and if you need something to specifically ask for it.

An area where complications can arise for you may involve home-related matters and individuals who are in authority, particularly those who are somewhat paternalistic in nature.

Today, choose your battles wisely. Be sure that the ones you pick are truly necessary.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

Taurus, there's something to be said about maintaining the status quo. When things are already done well, it gives you an opportunity to work hard and smart all at the same time.

Your inclination toward being a traditionalist can play out well for you today.

Now is a good time to be conservative in the use of resources and or the sharing of ideas.

An opportunity can arise where you are able to make the most out of what is already in place.

You don't have to reinvent the wheel when the momentum is already moving in the right direction.

To go with the flow, would be an understatement under today's circumstances.

In fact, chances are, you already understand the dynamics in place so well, that you naturally partner with others.

Prepare for a smooth finish to a long-awaited project. This could result in many more to come.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: The Fool

Gemini, a dream is ready to awaken, and it's a time of adventure and exploration.

What you have hoped and waited to start for a long time may now enter into your life.

This is a time that your preparedness to start a project is finally realized. You will still want to pay close attention to the details.

Now is a good time for you to take advantage of your naturally curious nature, and to share your ideas and insight with others.

Perhaps your strength at multitasking and being able to be flexible on deadlines will also be an asset for today.

You may find yourself delighted with the end results.

Even though this project or relationship is still fresh, there are plenty of opportunities for growth.

So, don't rush things. Instead, enjoy the process and try to be happy along each step of the way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: The Empress

Cancer, you are an intuitive zodiac sign and your sweet and gentle nature needs more loving supportiveness from you.

There are lots of opportunities for you to listen to your inner voice today.

You may find that spending time early in the day with the Universe works out well for you.

It’s a good time for you to trust your instincts and to allow yourself the privilege of listening to your inner voice.

If you love nature or soft and gentle music, go ahead and enlighten yourself by playing it in the background while at work, driving in the car, or stretching at the end of the day.

You may find that your feminine intuition is a strength that is easily cultivated when you pay attention to the details. What you want more of in your life can come naturally for you all day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The High Priestess

Leo, you are a leader, so hold yourself in the highest regard today.

You don't have to lower your standards for anyone, but be humble and understanding when you can.

Surround yourself with things that remind you of your value.

Take care of your body and your spiritual health, as if you were in tune with your right to live your own spirit.

Today’s a good time for you to surround yourself with positive people that love and respect you as you are.

Try not to be hard on yourself today when things don’t work out as planned.

Remember that you are on a lifelong journey, and today is just one moment in time.

The lessons that you learned will be passed on to tomorrow.

So instead of looking at the end result, consider yourself a collector of wisdom.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Judgement

Virgo, sometimes you second-guess yourself and that is because you won’t want things to be exactly as you feel they ought to be.

Your tedious and perfectionistic nature may prove to be a difficult mountain for you to climb.

As you learn to let things go a little bit less than exact, you may find a special kind of freedom comes to you today.

There are certain things that don’t have to always be perfect.

The process of learning what those are can be an exciting adventure for you to take part in for the rest of this week.

Perhaps you might decide to laugh at yourself a bit more.

Why not make a goal of allowing yourself to test what areas of your life can be just good enough? You could enjoy passing this test!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Ace of Swords

Libra, a sharp mind is built over time.

You will find that books, talk radio, and other forms of information are true friends.

This is a great time for you to continue your learning. Make each day a course where you get to study life.

Your curious and balance nature will really enjoy learning more about others because it helps you to learn more about yourself.

Continue to strive for empathetic listening and understanding of the people you care about the most.

You will also discover that the skills that you used to listen well, are also wonderful tools for self-exploration.

Advice you tend to give, you may also decide is good to use on yourself, too, every once in a while.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Scorpio, it’s a perfect time for you to explore her personal creativity.

You may find it easy to get lost in simple memory games on your phone or that downloading the latest drawing app is useful for stimulating your mind.

Trying your hand at drawing something while you are relaxing at home or waiting on someone to call between appointments for work.

It’s a great day for you to experiment with color. You may find switching out a bright color in exchange for something that you typically wear black or gray is a wonderful change of surroundings for you.

Treat yourself to something that enlightens your mind.

Perhaps today you might give yourself some spare time for playing games or even inviting a friend to a video chat

spontaneously.

However, you decide to spend your day, strive for more joy.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Wands

Sagittarius, everyone benefits from a little extra love and care, and you are no different.

Even though you prefer to be strong and independent, today’s a good day for you to allow your vulnerable side to show.

This could be simply telling a friend if you’re feeling tired or you can call someone that you love and trust and share your heart.

Journaling or taking a nice long walk will help clear your mind.

Take time to make a meal instead of ordering it online. Allow yourself to be mindful of the process.

It’s a great day for you to understand that everything starts from a point of beginning.

When that time is right for you, don’t rush your life because someone else says you need to hurry.

You are on your own time, so be willing to claim some control over your 24 hours.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Chariot

Capricorn, you can be your own hero today.

Even if the outcome isn’t perfect, that is okay.

You may feel as though many obstacles are in your path, and you do not have the energy to do them all.

The good news is that you don’t have to be the strongest, you just have to show up.

Some things work themselves out all on their own. Having a willing spirit to live life on his own terms is a gift you naturally are inclined to express.

Your hard work will come to show results that are different from what you had anticipated; however, they are still just as beautiful as what you hoped to have in the end.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Wands

Aquarius, you are here to be innovative and inventive, which can mean redoing something that has already been done more often than you'd like.

Starting from the beginning once again can be hard for you to do.

It is often difficult to go back to square one. However, when you have an opportunity to redo something that you had already done once before, you bring a higher level of expertise to the table.

Today’s a good day for you to trust your instincts and allow things to flow naturally.

Do what you can, and you may find that even though it’s not always easy to be humble, you can take pride in what you do and how because of your experiences.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

Pisces, see life as a beautiful process. You are on this path for a special reason.

Every day is a good day when you have the right attitude.

Even though conflicts may come your way, you will grow into a stronger and smarter person because of it.

Sometimes you have to experience the rain before you see the growth in your garden. You may be planting seeds right now, so being patient will be worth the wait.

Today, keep your chin up and realize that the road is bright ahead.

You may face a challenge today, but these moments are meant to serve you.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.