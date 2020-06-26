Free Tarot Card Reading, June 26, 2020

Be there for others, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the cardinal zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon spends the day in flexible, mutable Virgo.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology is a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

With the Sun in Cancer, it's time to get busy and prepare your home for whatever it is you need to do. The zodiac sign of Cancer is actually the sign of the chief.

So, if you love to cook, bake or do things inside of the kitchen, this solar season could mean a future kitchen renovation may be something you'd love to do.

The Moon in Virgo is picky, meticulous and aiming for perfection.

While the numerology of the day is a 9, we are reminded of our humanity, which includes being prone toward error.

Today, if you have an opportunity to do something unique but helpful for someone else, today's the perfect time to do it.

It's a great day for making a meal and delivering it to a person you know isn't feeling well or who has recently lost a loved one.

It's also a great day to reach out to the people you love and see how you can be of assistance in some way over the weekend.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, June 26, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: King of Swords

Aries, your strong personality revives today, and the end result is that you will carry strong opinions.

You might not be too shy to share them with others.

In fact, you may come across as a force to be reckoned with.

Anyone who tries to argue with you may want to be forewarned that today it will be hard for you to change your mind once it is made.

You are someone who is learning to gather your own thoughts and feelings to summarize them in a concise way.

The ability to think clearly gives you the strength to make solid decisions.

Even though you may still ask others for their opinions, you will most likely measure their's against your own.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Page of Swords

Taurus, your hard-working personality may need some me-time so that you can plan for your next big project at home or with a friend.

Take advantage of the clarity you have today. With such a sharp mind, if you are trying to solve a particular problem, you may come up with some ideas today.

Be sure to give yourself plenty of room in the day to rest and relax in order to let your mind be free to think.

Also, be sure to save some time for rest and relaxation at the end of the day so that you can recall the moments that you performed your best, and savor your victories.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Four of Wands

Gemini, managing your time effectively may be hard to do today.

However, it will be important for you to be able to take the time it needs to complete each and every task to the best of your ability.

If you have a tendency of offering help to do things that you prefer her not to do, you may want to be conservative and when you say yes to a request made by a friend.

At the start of this new venture, you have an opportunity to build something that you love, so compromising is unnecessary.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Wands

Cancer, you may meet someone new today, and this person could be quite different from you.

You may find that it's important for you to be open-minded and bold in your thinking.

You may have to ask questions in order to understand what the other person is about and where they are coming from before making assumptions.

You may find that this new individual will introduce you to experiences that expand your horizons.

Don't assume that differences are a disadvantage. In fact, strengths and weaknesses that are uniquely designed to come together may do so.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The Tower

Leo, today you may experience some sort of random event that is unexpected, and yet the difficulty it brings may come with a blessing in disguise.

You may find that you are walking closely with your spiritual guides and if you pray they will be by your side.

A story that results from today's experiences can become a great source of hope for others, so embrace your inner strength and have courage.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant

Virgo, before things can get better many things must change.

You may start to notice in your own life's work. Some old outdated ways of doing things present themselves.

This can be a time where you feel frustrated because you're ready to change things and improve them, but the timing is not right.

This is a good time for you to evaluate the situation fully.

Take your frustration and use it to your advantage and make notes about what you hope to see in the future. Invite others who perhaps like you see what you see to do the same.

This is a great time for you to take your leadership skills to the next level.

Use your sharp mind to find out the flaws of a situation but in a helpful way. Make adjustments with the help of others.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Ace of Swords

Libra, trust yourself. You often find yourself in situations where you want to help.

You would like to get input from others to make sure you're not stepping on anyone's toes.

As kind as this may seem, today you will want to focus on your own strength and see how it helps you to determine what path you should take.

Test your instincts to see how astute your intuition is.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Wands

Scorpio, today's a good day for you to try something completely different than you've ever done before.

While you may find being experimental slightly risky, it's not too far-fetched for you to see where the day will be.

Doing something new can help you to expand your horizons.

It's a good way for you to learn that opportunities come in various forms.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Pentacles

Sagittarius, too much change can cost you today.

You may want to be slightly more conservative about the many advancements unfolding at the same time.

Measure your choices against the consequences and see if they are what you want.

Now maybe a good time for you to have someone in your life that gives you feedback.

Someone that you trust can be a good sounding board and help see what you're doing from an outsider's point of view.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Pentacles

Capricorn, today's a good day for you to be disciplined in all that you do and to work hard toward a goal.

You will want to make sure that you are focused and diligent and not easily sidetracked.

Instead, remind yourself that the sacrifices you make will be worth it in the end.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Pentacles

Aquarius, trust the collective process.

It's a spiritual day for you, and you may find that your feminine intuition is sharp and clear.

If you have any doubts about a particular situation, spending time in prayer can help you gain clarity.

You may find that today you may require more rest than usual or want time to yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

Pisces, you may have to make a sacrifice for the sake of time today. You need to be in time-management mode. So keep your eye on the clock.

If you have a lot to accomplish, make arrangements for help or see if you can focus on your one goal.

