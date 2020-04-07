Super Full Moon In Libra Tarot Card Reading + Love Spell For All Zodiac Signs, April 7-8, 2020

A little witchcraft goes a long way.

Your Super Pink Full Moon in Libra horoscope and tarot card reading with a love spell for all zodiac signs is here starting on April 7-8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries, the Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra.

What does the Super Full Pink Moon in Libra have in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology and the tarot?

With the Full Moon in Libra, it is possible that you may feel more inclined to find peace and harmony at the moment.

The Full Moon in Libra starts with a transit through the eight astrology house of Scorpio.

The intensity of this place can make you feel eager to keep calm and do not want to seek out any drama.

Things are bound to feel nice and friendly right now, which is exactly what you may be looking for.

The Libra Moon will be in harmony with Mars in Aquarius, which brings an element of air into the equation.

You may feel like your relationship is protected and cared for under this Pink Moon, and it invites your relationships to be more expressive and less inhibited.

Your partnership will truly be feeling like a partnership at this time because it seems to be at equilibrium.

As the Full Moon in Libra harmonizes with steady Saturn in Aquarius, this is a great time to reflect on your bond and really get to the root of why you work so well together.

If you have been wanting to focus on your wellness and the wellness of your relationship, then feel inspired to do so.

If there is something that is causing you to feel off-balance, then try your best to let it go and regain your balance.

The Moon communicates lightly with Uranus in Taurus, and this is the time to find harmony, within yourself and your relationship.

To help you do this, you can practice a love spell that will help you find peace together.

Super Pink Full Moon in Libra Love Spell for achieving harmony

Take two fast-growing beans and plant them next to each other. (Be kind to these beans and show them your love.)

When they begin to grow, wrap their vines around each other so they begin to grow as partners.

Each day, as you water and care for the plants, you should visualize what you want from your relationship.

Really ponder what you will work towards in the relationship and speak these thoughts out loud.

Picture how happy you and your partner are together and see the love grow. Now, your love will grow.

Here's what's in store for your relationships and love horoscope, plus a free tarot card reading for all zodiac signs in astrology on April 7-8, 2020.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Aries, your mind might be a little bit all over the place right now when it comes to your relationship.

It is very important that you figure out what you want and try to organize your thoughts as best as you can.

You may be feeling like you want to make a rash decision or bring up a big conversation with your partner, but you should avoid this at the moment.

Once you understand exactly what you need and want, then you should express yourself to them. Until then, focus on yourself.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Taurus, you may be feeling as if you need to put a lot of your focus and energy into making your relationship as strong as it can be.

Right now, there might not be anything going wrong in your relationship but you feel like you know how to elevate it.

So, speak to your partner and try to make sure you are on the same page and both want the same things.

It is always a good idea to have a small check-in and see how you can make your relationship the best it can be.

In doing this, you might even be able to appreciate and see how amazing your communication is.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love Tarot Card: The Magician

Gemini, you may have a date today that you have been looking forward to for awhile.

However, it seems as if you are having trouble chatting because you both have something else on your mind.

You may be worried or concerned about a situation and are not able to be present on the date.

To ease the tension, try getting to know them on a friendship level first and it might help you loosen up a little bit.

You can also let your date in on what is bothering you and they are sure to lend you an ear and appreciate the honesty.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Cancer, you may find yourself reflecting on something that recently happened in your relationship and may have caused a little bit of turbulence.

However, it is important not to dwell too much on it because it could get you in a negative mood.

By letting it continuously bother you, you may start to think that your relationship is going a lot worse than it actually is.

Instead, leave it in the past and see how far you have come from that problem. Appreciate what you have now.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

Leo, your love interest may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed today and could be in a bad mood.

Although you have tried to put a smile on their face, they just don’t seem to be budging.

You should find comfort in knowing that they could just be overthinking their own things and will open up to you when they can.

They may just want to process their feelings and emotions before deciding to own and give power to them by expressing what they are thinking.

So, just hold out a little bit longer and get ready to provide them with a safe space.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love Tarot Card: Temperance

Virgo, it is advisable that you try to find some time to chill out in your relationship today.

You need to take a break and try to rest and relax. If it would be best for you to spend time by yourself, then do it.

If you need time to rest with your partner, then cuddle up and watch a good movie.

Either way, you need some time to reset and connect to yourself, so put the focus on simply doing that.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Libra, you may gain a lot of clarity on your relationship right now.

It seems as if you have reached a place of limbo and have not been able to progress.

Your relationship has not been necessarily negative, but it just seems like you both are feeling a little stuck in a rut.

Today, you might have a moment of realization and see a clear way to move forward.

This is probably going to be an incredible thing for your relationship and create a positive change.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

Scorpio, your loved one may be feeling a little bit neglected at the moment.

You have been focusing on yourself and getting your tasks done, so you might not have been spending a lot of quality time with them.

Today, try to do something special to show them you care and love them.

They are bound to understand that you weren’t trying to avoid them intentionally, but they are sure to appreciate your efforts for showing them they are a priority.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Sagittarius, today you may be drawn to doing some exploring with your significant other.

You simply do not want to be stuck inside doing nothing, so go on an adventure.

Appreciate nature and how much fun you two can have together soaking up the Sun, even in your own backyard.

It would be an excellent time to go for a run where its uncrowded, to ride a bike hillside, or just go on a leisurely stroll.

Either way, you will notice that you will have a lot of excitement and silliness as you spend the day frolicking.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles

Capricorn, you might realize how promising and strong your relationship is.

Something unexpected may happen that will give you insight into how much potential your relationship has.

Hold on to this feeling and let it motivate you to make strong relationship goals with your sweetie right now.

From all of this, you may be inspired to make solid plans for the future, so start chatting about how you both envision your future together.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love Tarot Card: The Lovers

Aquarius, you could see your relationship from a different angle right now.

It just seems as if you can see it from a different point of view and it shines a little bit brighter.

From this new perspective, it becomes clear just how similar you both are.

It is like you can finally see your partnership from an outsider's perspective and can see why you are such a great couple.

Magic is sparkling off of you two together, so keep spreading it.

Full Moon in Libra love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love Tarot Card: The Sun

Pisces, you may feel confused because your partner claims they need to spend some time by themselves.

Although, it is important you give them space because they will come back to you feeling stronger than ever.

You don’t need to worry that something is going wrong in the relationship, they just need some time to reconnect with themselves.

You can still support them on their journey and remind them that you are always a safe space to return to.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.