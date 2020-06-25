Horoscope For Today, June 25, 2020

Venus stations direct today.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The Moon is in the sign of Leo until 1:02 p.m. EST, then it enters the nit-picky Virgo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Venus stations direct today in the zodiac of Gemini. The Moon will be void of course until it enters Virgo, so be mindful about making impulsive decisions.

Venus has been retrograde since May 13. Due to Venus being so close to the Sun at this time, it was hard to manifest the things you wanted in your life.

The Sun in Cancer has finally distanced itself from a critical degree, which removes some of the initial intensity that took place when entering a new sign.

The Sun in Cancer is conjunction Mercury retrograde in Cancer.

Right now, it's essential to review things. Strive to be thoughtful and curious. Learn from others and also be willing to talk about what you don't agree on.

The Sun squares with Mars in Pisces, which can make our emotional energy feel like it demands to be recognized.

You may feel as though you need to process information before stepping up to do things. You may desire to relax or take a slower pace today.

The Sun in Cancer will sextile Uranus today. There can be opportunities that allow you to make money and invest it in your home.

While Venus stations direct today. Give yourself time to process things.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, if you love to take short car drives just to see what is going on after work, today's a good day for listening to the radio and cruising.

You may find that it's harder for you to do something fun with your friends while the Moon is still void of course until tomorrow.

If you have some paperwork or personal errands to run that involve your home, try to get those done early in the day.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, It's a good day for you to indulge your self in the little things that you find enjoyable.

From a home-cooked meal to taking a stroll in the park, today is perfect for allowing yourself some simple pleasures and relieving the pressures of life.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, It's a great day for you to focus on your personal needs.

If you have to get some personal grooming done, schedule an appointment that you may need.

Today's a good day for paying bills and getting your paperwork organized. Words may be a struggle today, so it may not be ideal to work too long on writing, processing emails, or working on your website..

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you have lost any objects around the house it's a good day to look for them.

You may find missing items while cleaning corners and organizing the mail or sorting through miscellaneous things you've left incomplete.

If you have packages you need to send out, today's a good day to mail out gifts, send cards to friends or to focus on organizing your personal possessions.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a great time for you to spend with friends and to focus on reconnecting with people you may have lost contact with during the pandemic.

If you have unfinished business you need to tend to that relates to chores that you don't like to do, today may be perfect for tackling them and getting them out of the way.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today's a good day for you to work on your self-image and put the final touches on things.

Put the finishing touches on things that you use when making an impression with someone new.

If you have a need to make business cards or to just organize your purse, spend a few moments getting those things done.

Reconnect with a friend or finally send an email to a business person you met at a function before the pandemic hit just to catch up and pick up where you left off.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's a good time for you to plan your upcoming vacation if one is coming up and you've yet to take it.

If you're going through some personal life changes, reflect on who you have become since the beginning of the year.

It's also a great time for you to revise or write your five-year life plan and put some goals into place.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's a good day for you to consider where relationships are overlapping and to re-define some of your personal boundaries.

If you have been struggling with disagreements and still feel unsure how to bring a relationship back around, today you may find it necessary to change your focus and resolve to do what's in your own best interest instead.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a good day for you to work on business partnerships or to try and set a plan for a regular night with your partner.

Today revise an agreement that you made in the past that you're not satisfied with.

It is not a good day for extensive research but instead evaluating what you've already accomplished.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you have some goals you can't achieve on your own, it's a good time to find someone you can partner with.

If you have some fitness goals that you want to aim for, today's ideal for you to start planning your routine.

Have something that you need to share with a partner? Today's horoscope makes today a good for chats that explore your options and work on new ideas.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a perfect day for play and participating in romantic adventures.

It's not a good day to worry too much or to discuss problems that can be put off until tomorrow.

You may find that your best moments are created by doing things on your own that you don't often have an opportunity to do.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's a good day for helping others around the house and perhaps running an errand for your parents.

It's also a good day for you to revise any paperwork that you and your partner have drawn together related to either a business or property that you plan to build.

It's not a good day for you to be too focused on strict dieting or starting a new fitness routine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.