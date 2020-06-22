Horoscope For Today, June 22, 2020

Neptune retrograde starts today.

Your horoscope for today is here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The Sun and the waxing crescent Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Neptune retrograde starts today and will last until July 22, 2020.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Cancer season is all about your zodiac sign’s security and how you interact with others who make you feel insecure, too.

The Sun and the Moon remain in communication with one another today, so there is a harmony between the way you act and how you feel.

You may find that you're able to connect to your core emotions and make choices that don't conflict with your personal value systems.

Sometimes this isn't always the case. We've all had moments when we did something or made a decision that betrayed our highest goals.

Today's Moon will trine with Neptune so that during those moments of self-dishonesty, that's when you'll stay up at night worrying, full of anxiety in your heart.

You may find that these negative emotions cause you to avoid people instead of confronting the problems you have with them.

Neptune retrograde is about facing our vices and confronting fear. As far as retrograde goes, Neptune doesn't really go backwards... like Mercury, this is an illusion.

Neptune retrograde is similar to your fears, many of them are not as powerful over your life as you may imagine them to be.

The Moon is in opposition to Pluto, the planet of transformation and Jupiter the planet of growth.

Anticipate seeing something in your world that needs to change.

Your zodiac sign has nearly the rest of the year to see fear for what it is.

Fear has an incredible influence on people. It can make you think that something is real when it is not.

The Cancer Moon will also conjunct Mercury retrograde in Cancer.

Mercury in Cancer gives all zodiac signs an opportunity to speak with honesty and to let their words be a reflection of their truth.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, what ambition or dream to you think is impossible for you to accomplish?

As Mars conjuncts Neptune in your house of hidden enemies, you may discover some hidden fears that inhibit or stunt your belief.

Monday can be a good time to evaluate them and see where it leads you.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when the Sun in Cancer squares Mars in Pisces, it's a good time for you to look at what you're holding on to right now that makes you feel safe.

Your comforts may prevent you from trying what you truly wish to experience or have in your life.

Talk about the way that you feel and be open to receive feedback from others. You may find that what is said that you don't understand now becomes crystal clear to you later.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, sometimes disaster strikes and you have to make a change of plans.

The Moon and the Sun in Cancer continue to impact your second house of material possessions.

This could lead to a situation where you must start all over again in an area of your life.

Try not to become too attached to things that you own, as you may have to let go of a sentimental object in order to replace it with something new.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, get to know yourself better and find new ways for you to express your own leadership style.

You may find that when you follow someone else’s lead, it gives you a strong sense of sadness or unhappiness.

During those moments, it’s the right time for you to ask yourself if you are giving up your power unnecessarily and should reclaim it in order to lead your life in your own way.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today give yourself some time to sit back and calculate your next move.

Even though your zodiac sign often wants to be the first to shine, you will want to make sure that the steps that you make are sure-footed.

You may be at a crossroads in your life. You are ready to change something major.

It’s important for you to be 100% certain about the way you feel, so that you can bravely face any negativity when you head in that direction.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Cancer season is about friendship for you.

While the Sun is in the sign of cancer, your friendship circle can widen.

If you’re looking for a friend, perhaps there is one already in your life that you don't realize will always be there for you.

Invest more time and energy into your real-life relationships and build closeness with people you've met not just those you chat with online.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it's a good time for you to start a project that has deep sentimental meaning for you.

This week, focus on developing a legacy in the world.

You may be perplexed about a problem that’s going on in your community, and want to do something about it.

Start small. Partner with an organization that has a further reach than you and make an impact through partnership.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you don’t have to be vocal about the things that you’re learning in your personal life.

Even though you may feel inclined to explain yourself today, you don’t have to.

What you can do instead is live out what you’re learning and become a model of your experiences without ever speaking a word.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, oftentimes people give something and want to have credit for their generosity.

However, today is not a time for claiming stake, in fact, it's the opposite.

If you decide to donate to someone’s cause or to give to charity, be in quiet service to others.

Your kindness will not only be heard in the community but seen by the Universe itself.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, take a day for you to ponder and think about how you can create a close relationship with someone that you love.

You may also find yourself in a situation where you’re able to create or form a new partnership, too.

Consider yourself a type of seed planter in the life of others but also in your workplace.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you may have neglected some of your quiet time.

Wake up a few minutes earlier each day and allow yourself an opportunity to let your thoughts wander and then pull them back while in quiet meditation.

It’s a good time for you to start setting a new routine that allows you a chance to think quietly and invest in yourself.

You don't need to have an end result but instead, just become more centered and grounded within your being.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today add more romance or happiness into your life in tangible and visible ways.

Start at home. Perhaps there’s an area of your house that gives you a strong sense of misery.

If you have any room that is disorganized or whenever you go inside the room you feel negatively, consider doing something over the next month to change it.

