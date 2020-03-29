Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, March 29, 2020

Change is good, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The Sun is in Aries. The Moon is in Gemini.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's Saturn conjunct Mars reminds us that moving fast and furious doesn't work unless you have a plan in place.

Are you making plans to do something after the COVID-19 crisis is over?

Many people are rethinking the way that they do life in light of the present circumstances.

Some realize that they need multiple streams of income in order to safeguard their family or personal money management. Some are reconsidering careers.

In 2020, there is a time and a place for everything, and while Mars is in exaltation in Capricorn, it can feel like we have to act now.

Saturn just left Capricorn, and now it's in an intense degree in the zodiac sign of Aquarius (where it is in detriment).

Saturn conjunct with Mars means that we may all be apt to try new things but forget to put a structure in place, which is smart and much-needed.

Saturn in a critical degree is truly symbolic of the way we all feel right now. Things are out of order. Nothing is in the right place, except for maybe at home.

The entire country is cleaning and organizing and removing what they don't need, and Venus in Taurus is bringing us around to tending to our homes.

Venus trines crazy Saturn in Aquarius at this time. This vibe can feel so freeing.

Even though life feels slightly out of sorts, return to the simple things that make life feel good — home-cooked meals.

Take a walk and look at Venus or download a stargazing app so you can learn what the stars look like from your own neighborhood.

Even snuggles on the couch with a pet or your beloved can really punctuate what matters most in life.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today's a great day for getting caught up with paperwork.

If you have a car, with the Moon in Gemini it's a wonderful time to organize the interior and get things in order.

You might find it fun to try out a new video chat program and meet up with friends for lunch online.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is wonderful for looking at how to diversify your budget.

You might find it insightful to look at how you spend money.

Try a new budget app or pull up your credit score and report to see where you stand.

An honest review is great for the day.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today's great for doing something that you love to do that is personal but also different.

You might decide to get rid of some old clothing that you've held on for too long in the closet.

You could look at new ways to repurpose scarves, booklets or things that are nice to have but need a little more zing to make them fit with today's fashion.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's great for pulling out old scrapbooks and starting to update them with family photos and recipes from the family.

You may be aware that time is valuable and stop putting off for tomorrow what you know should be done today.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today, spend time with friends and evaluate the way you would like to have them in your life.

Perhaps you've been so busy that you've not stayed in touch as much as you would like to do.

Call someone up instead of sending a text. Go back to the old style of communicating with your besties.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today, work smarter not harder. You may want to look at areas of your life where you lack efficiency.

You may find that you're able to consider new goals when you remove obstacles that drain you of valuable time from your schedule.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today consider where you want to be in the next five and ten years.

It may be time to do a review of the next stage of your life so that you can set realistic goals and adjust your mindset to reach them.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today, consider what resources you have and how you are using them.

You may find that you need less than you thought and can make use of something that you already had to save money.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's perfect for spending time with someone you love or connecting with a partner to discuss a future passion project.

With the Moon in Gemini, it's a great day for charting unknown territory and doing research online.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a great day for taking care of the little things.

Pre-pack healthy foods so that you can just grab and go to pull out workout videos so you can exercise at home.

Journal. Do some yoga, meditate. Practice self-care.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's wonderful for doing something romantic and simple.

You might enjoy making smores in your oven and eating them outside while looking for shooting stars.

If you love art, try painting something on a canvas or penning a poem to give to a friend or a parent for a holiday.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's a great day for showing appreciation to someone elderly that you love and respect.

If you live far away from a grandparent, call them.

If you have a mentor or a life coach that has been a resource in your life, send them a thank you email to show your love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.