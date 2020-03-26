Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, March 26, 2020

Have faith and believe, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

From the start of the Aries season, Mars has been in Capricorn. Today, Mars conjuncts with Jupiter in Capricorn— a powerful aspect for this week.

Mars in astrology represents your ego, and when this fiery planet is in Capricorn it functions at its peak.

Jupiter is also a beneficial planet for all zodiac signs. It represents spirituality, faith, and religious belief.

Jupiter in Capricorn is less powerful, but it still brings positive benefits to today's daily horoscope.

Today, all zodiac signs can experience a boost of optimism and energy in the area of work and career.

There can be more tenacity when it comes to completing projects or starting them.

Today's Jupiter is conjunct with Pluto, another powerful aspect for us to experience in today's astrology.

Pluto brings about a powerful change, and for some zodiac signs, this can mean sudden luck strikes in the most unlikely place — most likely in the area of career since all this energy is taking place in the tenth solar house of social status and work.

Today's Moon in Taurus will square Jupiter, and so our carnal comforts can be put into their place.

When you have work to do, you might decide that it's best to avoid focusing on what's temporary and turn your attention to the task at hand until it's done.

Venus in Taurus will harmonize with Jupiter in Capricorn. It's a great day to make a dream board and to put on it things you'd like to have.

Create a visual of what you hope to gain, wish to have more of in your life and even a picture of the people you want to be there when you finally realize your dream — all this can help you to focus and motivate you.

If you want to buy a house, car, or an exotic pet, put an image where you can see it to remind you why you're doing what you are doing.

Jupiter conjuncts with Saturn, the planet of structure. But, Saturn is now in Aquarius, which can be a game-changer for people.

If you have felt held back in your ability to get the results you have been working for over the last few years, Mars conjunct Jupiter is a sign that things are about to change.

However, there may still be areas in your life that still either lack clarity, especially while Mercury is in Pisces, so hold on tight as progress moves forward.

Jupiter is in harmony with Neptune — so pay attention to visions, signs, and things that you feel are to come. Also, be sure to make good use of your imagination — it's a great day to dream big.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with your ruling planet, Mars making communication with Jupiter, things are set to change in a big way in your life.

You may find that the problems that stir up at work are just a rumble of things that are to come in the future.

You may find that your hard work and tenacious mindset moves a mountain that you had never imagined could budge in the past.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, adopt a new approach. You're only limited by your mindset. Become a fact-finding sleuth and dig into topics to expand your knowledge and mind today.

You have an opportunity to grow professionally and spiritually through reading or watching a variety of books today.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be resourceful. Today, you have unlimited ways to see things in a different light.

Life often presents hardships, but you have learned that sometimes it's not always about the situation you face.

Difficulties require you to be resourceful, so find an approach that's unique and creative to navigate the challenge. You'll overcome it.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you're a go-getter and sometimes the only partner you can depend on is yourself.

When you feel a strong desire to attain more than you have at this time, it's frustrating to feel limited by time.

However, organize and structure your schedule so that you make the most of what you have.

Little by little you'll accomplish your goals.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, try not to let the little things concern you.

Stress is a response associated with a defeatist mindset that wasn't made for the Lion of the zodiac.

Focus on wellness today. Strive for joy. Do a little thing that brings happiness into your heart.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your desire for romance and the little things that warm your heart is here today.

You may desire to connect on a human level with someone special.

If the distance is a factor, be creative when showing your affection through ways that are emotional that go beyond touch.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, let yourself learn from a person whose expertise is helpful even if they are younger than you are.

It can be easy to judge a book by its cover when you consider age as a requirement for experience, but it's not always the case.

Be open-minded. You may be surprised at what you gain as a result, today.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today be open to all sorts of conversations.

Try not to put barriers on messages you receive from others including those that you disagree with.

Instead, consider the source and the information you get and think about it for a while.

You may discover a nugget of wisdom that helps you to respond later with empathy and understanding.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, money making can be a challenge at this time; however, it's not impossible.

Try new forms of making income. Perhaps a service you provide can be moved online.

With your second solar house of possessions activated over the next two days, you can come up with new ideas to help you build revenue streams.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, take ownership of what you have including your most neglected personal spaces.

While it may feel difficult for you to do something you'd like to do today, you can invest time and energy into yourself instead.

Clear clutter in your home. Do some deep cleaning.

Organize your personal space and start establishing your household on a stronger path.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, reflection is good for the soul. Today, take a personal inventory of past hurts, grudges or regrets and release them.

It's good to do an energetic cleanse so you can approach the next stage of your life without remorse, during Saturn's return to Aquarius.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, friendships are invaluable to you at this time.

Your relationships are your greatest asset during the 2020 Aries season.

Reach out to people who you can speak freely to and that have an ability to give you positive energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.