Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries, and the Quarter Moon spends the day in Cancer.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

What is a humanitarian, exactly? It's a person who puts another person's needs above their own, and searches for ways to improve the lives of others.

Many people have been on the frontline fighting for all humanity.

We have honored soldiers, scientists, medical professionals, teachers, and see their works as part of helping society stay whole.

Famous Life Path 9s, mentioned before, include the likes of the late Princess Diana and Mother Teresa.

Each individual tackled the task of bringing something new into the world.

Either through music, love of others, or in service to others, each individual laid stake of what it meant to be human in their own life, and then helped others in need, encouraging them through their service to do the same.

While your Life Path Number may not be a 9, there are ways you can do your part to help others, too.

Like Mother Teresa, consider the poor, even when you have little to spare. Mother Teresa didn't own anything, yet she found a way to encourage and serve others in their time of need.

Perhaps this helped Mother Teresa with her own lack of faith, sometimes leading to a sense of helplessness and emptiness, too.

Through serving she learned that action helped her to overcome her sorrows, and in a sense, they can do the same for you (and all of us, too).

Princess Diana was a humanitarian who struggled with depression and took on causes that helped others during the AIDS crisis.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aries, decisions... so many to make, and there is always the lingering doubt if you have done the right thing.

Sometimes you just have to wait and see.

There are choices that inevitably you'll regret but if the overall outlook is improved and benefits your love life in the end, take the good with the bad.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Taurus, change is a part of life.

You may not always appreciate how life and love sometimes decide to do things in a certain way without your permission, but the Universe has plans.

You may need to practice patience and perseverance through this difficult time of adjustments.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Gemini, be patient, and sometimes you'll need to be even more patient with the ones you love.

Everyone is going through challenging times, and you may find that you don't always understand why people handle their stress in a certain way.

So, instead of trying to change the world, focus on what you can adjust, which is your own attitude.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Cancer, today, you may have a fortunate opportunity come your way through someone you love and trust.

You may find that what you've been wishing for manifests in a way that's unexpected.

Be ready for a good turn of events to come your way in love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Leo, live and learn. Today something that you failed at or felt that you did not do as well as you had hoped could give you an opportunity to try again.

Be willing to face your fears and overcome them through trial and error.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, when you feel ready, take a risk.

You may need to take a leap of faith and do something that usually makes you uncomfortable.

The challenge for love is worth it.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Libra, you hope for someone to help you and to be there for you when you need them to.

You may find that you are able to lean on a friend or a partner and gain strength from their presence.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Scorpio, a young person may be able to teach you how to handle stress in your life.

You may not always find the wisdom that you need in the old ways of doing things.

Sometimes a different approach or fresh outlook comes out of the mouth of a babe!

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, avoid being around a double-minded person.

If you notice that someone is speaking from both sides of their mouth, don't try to argue to get the truth out.

Instead, recognize the red flag and avoid the situation altogether.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, your intuition is powerful. You may find that in your heart you sense things more than usual today.

Don't ignore your inner voice, and try to avoid being so busy that you drown her out.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Aquarius, things can be overwhelming for you today.

You may not want to stay stuck in the past.

You may wish to make a change now so that you're rewarded in the future.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Pisces, happiness is a choice, and for now, make small decisions that build up to pure joy.

Decided that you'll settle for nothing less no matter what life throws your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.