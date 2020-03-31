Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, March 31, 2020

We have so much to celebrate, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries until April 19. The waxing crescent Moon is in Gemini and enters Cancer at 7:43 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2 — The Intuitive.

Today's Life Path 11 energy brings out the instinctive side to us all.

Individuals who have strong emotional intelligence have a competitive edge over those who are book smart but lack empathic skills when dealing with others.

Yesterday, Mars entered the sign of Aquarius. With Aries season here, we embrace fresh starts.

You can't have something new without saying good-bye to the old. Ah, we have finally made it to the end of March. Can you believe it?

With Saturn's heavy energy out of Capricorn, and also in transit through Aquarius, we can all agree that it's been a busy and long month, but we have made it.

After the Moon enters the sign of Cancer, it harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, reminding us all to invest in our homes and do things that remind us how important family and friends are to life.

Instinctively, all zodiac signs remain optimistic — April is going to bring us brightness, life, and excitement.

We are going to come out of these dark times and are going to really start to enjoy life again.

With the flowers blooming and the birds chirping, we should all be thankful for all that we have.

This week is a time of Easter and of remembrance of Jesus rising on the third day.

Also, take the time to come together with those you love. Tuesday is a great day to be thankful for your health and happiness.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aries, this month has been a struggle and you may feel like you have been held back.

But, as today is the last day of March, let go of all that has happened in the past so that you can move on to a brighter future.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Taurus, uncertain moments of the last few months have created a pattern of anxiety and stress.

But it's time to let the past stay in the past and explore what comes next for you.

You never know where you will be at the end of next month.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Gemini, it's important to be excited about your future instead of dreading it.

You just have to change your outlook on certain situations.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Cancer, no matter what happens, you are so strong.

It's always a good idea to be honest and thoughtful when you go through situations where you want to find happiness.

No matter what, you have to work to find your happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Leo, it's important to remember how awesome you are.

You just have to believe in yourself and find out what you are capable of because you are able to do so much more.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Virgo, stay strong because times can be difficult until you get to where you are comfortable in life.

All it takes is hard work and dedication.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Libra, stop and smell the roses because you need to pay attention to details.

Going through life without looking under the surface means you are missing out on so much.

So, give yourself a chance to see all the world has to offer.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Scorpio, let this month be your last of suffering. You deserve to find happiness.

It's the best thing to do as much as you can so that you can set yourself up for life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sagittarius, take your nervous energy that has built up for the past month and put it into something direct.

Working for a goal will give you a chance to channel your emotions and put them to good use.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Capricorn, interesting things will lead to future awesomeness.

Take a chance and see all you are capable of.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Aquarius, unfortunate circumstances may have you down in the dumps, but starting tomorrow, move forward. It's all going to be OK.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Pisces, it's important to live for you and make your life perfect for you. It's going to all work itself out.

You just have to accept things for how they are.

