Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, March 28, 2020

Love and money can mix, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

It's Aries Season, and the Sun is in the sign of Aries today through April 19. The Moon will spend the entire day in the zodiac sign, Taurus the Bull.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

If your birth date adds up to a number 8, then you are also a powerhouse. If the day you were born is an 8, and your birthday reduces down to an 8, you have double the dose of 8s energy.

What should you strive for today? The Moon is where you can take advantage of the day's energy most. The Moon represents feelings, the past, and also where healing can start.

When the Moon is in the sign of Taurus, we enter fixed energy. Taurus represents material matter, possessions, and what you have. If right now, you don't have what you hope to get, you'll desire to work hard to attain your goals.

Aries season makes it the perfect time to start from scratch and set a new goal to accomplish.

Today's horoscope with numbers makes Saturday a great day for planning multiple streams of income.

Like a Life Path 8 in numerology, you can try to improve your financial outlook now and in the future based on lessons you've learned from loss in the past.

In love, as a relationship partner, one thing you may hope to do is bring a sense of stability and monetary value to your partner. You can work as a team or encourage each other while keeping an eye on your own prize, individually.

If you're single, the idea of financial stability in a partner will be important.

You might not care if they make more than you do, but want your future mate to at least have the ability to diversify during times of trouble. Smart money management will seem attractive to you.

All zodiac signs may go through difficulties, financially or feel as though you're starting to come out of them. These are moments of awareness, which can come when the Moon communicates with chaotic Uranus in Taurus.

When the day is a Life Path 8, you may consider the lessons learned during trials related to money and try to glean wisdom from them.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Aries, not all is fair in love and war. There have been times when you felt someone took advantage of you and your pocketbook.

Karma can turn this around to work in your favor.

You can start to implement smarter financial choices when it comes to love and how you express it when it comes to handling your money.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Taurus, a younger person in your life has something worthy of observation.

Perhaps a part of you has forgotten to love with abandon or maybe you're afraid and holding back on letting people in too close to your heart.

You might learn that risks are okay because of your resilience by watching the way the young love without fear that comes with maturity.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Gemini, your care and concern for others is extraordinary. You are inspiring others today and might even see this in yourself.

You have it on your heart to help someone in need, so listen to it. Someone in your community or an organization that can use your kindness at this time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Cancer, read a good book.

Perhaps it's been a while since you've allowed yourself to dive into poetry or daily reading assignments that help you keep things into perspective.

If you have a book that's left unfinished that helps you learn about love or compassion, dust the cover and reopen it today.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Leo, a new beginning or a fresh start always feels difficult at first. It can be hard to know where to begin or where you stand with the people who are working alongside you in this process.

However, do the best that you can and ask questions or search for help if you need it.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Virgo, what you don't understand about your relationship can feel threatening to its stability.

Fear can feel more powerful than it really is.

You don't need to be afraid of the unknown. Explore it and learn from your fears.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Libra, you have a loving spirit and a caring heart.

You may find that you are able to do something extraordinary in your relationship today.

Build a memory. Strive to put your life in order and to love in the best way that you can.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Scorpio, sometimes you can't always be the strong one in your relationships.

You may feel the need to lean on someone at this time.

If you feel lost or a bit unsure, reach out to a friend or someone who always has your best interest at heart.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sagittarius, there are things that seem to be tempting but right now it's better to play it safe.

You may not worry too much about deviating from your routine. Perhaps you are trying to stop yourself from feeling bored and this seems like the right answer.

Don't talk yourself out of sensibility. Stick to what you know and avoid a fall that's sure to come when making a decision your gut tells you isn't right.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Capricorn, you have so much to do and maybe you feel like this is not the right time.

Plan out your goals with a person you care for that also understands the obligations you have on your plate.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Aquarius, today, a fresh start works out nicely for you.

You might see something refreshing happening in your love life at just the right time.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Pisces, a spark of creativity or hope is what you need.

You may have to break up your routine in order to let the opportunity take place. Try to not be closed-minded. Have hope!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.