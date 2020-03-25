Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Impulsive love energy alert, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The waxing crescent Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, too.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker!

We all want a taste of freedom? It's one of the reasons why people love the great outdoors and why being in love with someone feels so nice. In love, our hearts feel free.

When you're with the right person, there's nothing better than being together as if the world has stopped and you have no responsibilities but to love on one another.

Today's freedom-seeking energy while the Moon is in Aries makes all zodiac signs slightly compulsive. There's a desire to take things as they come, and if love doesn't come as quickly as you hoped it would, you may decide to do something to make it happen.

But a love that's forced never works out. It's better to strive for relationships that thrive organically.

For both singles and those in a relationship who have been thinking about the past — impulsive texting can become risky. If you give in to today's energy and make an excuse as to why you must reach out to a past love, it might be a lapse in your judgment.

Make a mental note, especially if you're single and dying to reconnect with an X out of boredom — slow it down and be sure that is exactly what it is you want.

Today's Moon in Aries will hit a square with Jupiter in Capricorn. These two astrological energies can make you feel even the need to do things now.

With the Sun in Aries, naivete is an understatement. You might not consider all the consequences of a choice because you're too busy living in the moment and feeling optimistic without any firm reason as to why.

Today's Moon also squares Pluto in Capricorn, and so renders us to force things into what we want them to be vs accepting them for what they are.

As you hone in on your feelings today, be sure to tune in to logic and reasoning, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Aries, when you're in love, you want to enjoy all the good things that come with a romantic relationship, but long-term romance can quickly reveal that there's work to do, and not all of it is fun.

Human relationships get sticky. Even though you may still truly love your partner and do any for them, you will also imagine if you're doing the right thing by sticking around and settling for less than you feel you deserve today.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, today, you may feel tempted to take on more than is yours to do. You might find that you're really wishing and hoping for a miracle in an area of your life.

This could be why you have thought about taking a risk in your relationship that you ordinarily wouldn't consider.

Now may not be the right time to compromise yourself. You may want to wait and see how things happen on their own.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Gemini, while you may understand the dynamics of your current situation it doesn't make it easier for you to handle. Your feelings are yours and it's okay for you to process them at this time.

You may see the light at the end of the tunnel clearly but the walk towards the finish line may still not be all that you wished it would be. So, make the most of it and keep hope in your heart.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Cancer, create a safe space. As an emotionally intelligent zodiac sign, you lean on your feelings more than most do. While this can be a good thing in your most intimate relationships, but when it comes to strangers, you pick up on what others are going through.

Today, the burdens of the world can weigh on your heart, and it's important that you remind yourself what's yours and what isn't when it comes to self-care.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Leo, today, you may wonder if you should keep things the way that they are rather than rock the boat in a relationship that is already stormy. A part of you may understand that people can't be controlled and everyone gets to choose their destiny in the end.

You may have to accept that you are different from those you love and choose to care for them even if you don't approve of their choices.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Virgo, for some people tradition, is a way to bond with family and friends. If it's been a while since you've had dinner with your parents or done something special together, you might feel sadness over it at this time.

You may wish to bring back some of the closeness and struggle to understand how to fill in the gaps.

While distance could seem like a barrier you can do little things that create a new routine such as calling at a certain time each day or sending an 'I love you' text first thing in the morning.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Libra, once you have crossed a certain line it's hard to go back in time and change your experience. You and your loved one may work hard to rekindle the feelings you shared but things are different now.

Try to make a truce and agree to start all over again. If you both are determined to make things work, give yourself the gift of a fresh start and hold no grudges.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Scorpio, when you first start a relationship your eyes miss all the little flaws. In fact, you may have seen them as sweet and now it's annoying.

Don't let these little nuances get in the way of your relationship. If you aren't seeking red flags and more preferences on how you like things done vs their own approach, try to find common ground and love through the adjustments.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Sagittarius, there are always two sides to each coin. You may think logically on one hand and then you may feel through your decisions. So confusing!

You may need to step back and make a list of what you're feeling and what your mind is telling you. Perhaps a little bit of distance from the situation can help.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Capricorn, love and creativity have lots in common. You make something out of where nothing once was. You may find that you are struggling to bring back the spark you lost in your relationship.

The beauty is that if you love each other, it's easy to reignite what you felt before because the desire is there for you both. Be creative!

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, no one wants to wait for a call or text from someone that they like. You may feel like you're being a bit too impatient, but if someone leaves you on read and doesn't reply it could be that they aren't sensitive to your needs.

In love, you're supposed to feel important to the person you care about.

You may feel like you're having to lower your standards and it could be a sign that it's time for you to move on and find someone who will cherish your time and heart.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Pisces, the Universe always hears you when you pray, but no answer doesn't always mean that you won't get what you're asking for.

Your unanswered prayers can mean 'maybe' and so you have to wait and see how life unfolds.

As the Universe allows you to do things in your own time, trust this process, even if it feels slow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.