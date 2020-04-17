Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For Each Of The Zodiac Signs From Friday, April 17 - Sunday, April 19, 2020

Whelp, happy weekend, again.

Love horoscopes and a void Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19 then it will ingress into the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon spends part of the day in Aquarius and will enter Pisces at 2:32 p.m. EST.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

The Sun in Aries sextiles the Moon in Aquarius before it enters the zodiac sign of Pisces on Friday.

This weekend again, it's time to finalize whatever you have to do in order to prepare for the upcoming Taurus season which arrives on April 19-20.

It's time to find some new ways to have some fun and bring excitement into your life.

You must use your creativity to find new ways of entertainment for you and for your family.

Lots of love can be spread by just spending some time with each other in a constructive way.

Build something or paint a mural on the fence or on the concrete with chalk.

There are so many ways to express your creative side while trying new things with those you love.

It's still too cold for the pool because the water is too frigid, but you could maybe try having a sprinkler party.

Let your kids run around and play in the water.

This will not only wear them out but it will also get them outside.

I know children are connected to technology at younger and younger ages.

So, if you can get them outside, they are better off.

It can also be hard for them to stay inside and not have friends of their own age to play with on a daily basis.

So, you still have to work hard to socialize your children and provide the necessary contact that they need to grow socially.

So, sit on the floor and get on their level because you will see them thrive when you give them all the attention for a little while.

If you don't have children, focus on making this the weekend you also do something outside.

Do some gardening. Go for a walk. Sunbathe. Something.

You can do so much and it also benefits you to put down technology and back away from the TV.

Soak up some of that vitamin D. It feels so good to feel the warmth of the sun and it will help you feel better as a whole.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from February April 17-19, 2020.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Aries, when you try something unexpected, it may lead to a sense of happiness that you never thought you would enjoy before.

The best thing you can do is give yourself a chance to have fun and let go of your stress.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

Taurus, understandably, sudden changes can be very hard for you and your family.

So instead of freaking out and overly stressed, stay calm and have some fun.

Sometimes it's just good to relax and let things go.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Fool

Gemini, you are about to start on a new task that may be a bit daunting.

But if you trust the process, everything will go smoothly.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Cancer, you need to remember that sometimes you must lean on others to be able to succeed in life.

Sometimes when you are with others, you are stronger as a unit.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, you have to be open to trying new things and be open to new ideas.

Sometimes having another person's opinion will bring new light to your situation.

So stay open to new thinking because you never know what could make the situation better.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

Virgo, spending time with your family will make you feel so much more fulfilled.

Trying new things will help enrich all of your lives.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Libra, take some time to decide what you want to do with your family.

Really draw on your creative side and see how things go.

You have the chance to really make a difference in your own life and that of your family.

So, take the time to really prepare to make it a special moment.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Scorpio, you may have been through difficult moments and are still in the midst of tough times.

But it will be OK because you will have those you love with you all the way.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, relationships are going to be great for you right now.

You need to lean on and be surrounded by others as much as possible.

You have all the support you need and more love than you can ever hope for.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Capricorn, you have a chance to make the dreams of those you love and your own come true.

It's a great time to focus inward and really make it your mission to help others get through their difficult times and feel better as a whole.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Aquarius, you have so much trust but it can be hard for you if your trust is taken advantage of or if you are used.

You have to realize the true intentions of people and guard yourself from being hurt even though it's difficult.

Weekend horoscope + love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Pisces, you have so much creative energy that you need to connect with.

Discover your own happiness and stay excited to find new things that make you happy.

