7 Clues You've Finally Found Your Soulmate Relationship

Many people have been putting up with the wrong mate for far too long. They’ve put up with abuse, disconnection, cheating, lack of intimacy, and feeling frustrated and depressed.
That is no way to live your life, and it is not the purpose of relationships!
When someone understands the kind of mate they’d love to be in a relationship with, they must then be aware of what being in a relationship with their soulmate would really look and feel like.
Here are 7 ways you'll know you've found your soulmate:
1. You connect on the soul level.
What does it mean to connect on the soul level? There’s an intuitive connection when you’re with your soulmate that you can’t explain.
It can look like having the ability to finish each other’s sentences, feeling each other’s energy when you’re not together, and having the same morals and shared vision.
2. They contribute to your life.
A soulmate inspires you and uplifts you. They thrive on seeing you succeed. They are your best friend and are truly there for you in good times or bad. They are your greatest cheerleader. They work with you and not against you.
3. You’ll experience more peace and freedom.
As a result, when you’re with your soulmate, it feels natural to be able to spend time alone or with your friends and to allow your soulmate to do the same. Soulmates don’t need to control each other, nor get jealous about who you’re talking to or why you need to spend the night out with your friends.
In fact, your soulmate will encourage you to have a girls’/guys’ night out on the town. And because they’re your soulmate, you can trust them completely.
4. You communicate easily with each other.
It’s so easy and natural to talk with your soulmate about anything. You never feel judged or that you’ll say something wrong and they’ll go running for the hills. Your soulmate values you and wants you to express yourself authentically.
And you rarely argue with your soulmate. You may not agree on everything, but you never feel the need to yell at each other or get so frustrated with him/her that you wish they’d just evaporate into thin air.
They are able to take responsibility and not blame you, or others. They have no problem making amends.
5. They’re emotionally available.
Your soulmate is open and ready to love you, the way that you desire and deserve to be loved. They are willing and able to share how they feel easily — and inspire you to do the same.
Plus, they can be very vulnerable when necessary and can share themselves with you completely.
6. They want a partnership.
When you’re with your soulmate, it’s more than just a relationship. It’s a partnership. They want to co-create a relationship with you.
They want to make mutual agreements with you and are willing to honor them — and honor you. They want to support you in being the best version of yourself. They see your magnificence and love you unconditionally.
They allow you to be completely yourself, warts and all. They are so unbelievably grateful to have you in their lives and express that to you regularly.
7. They value you and your relationship.
When you’re with your soulmate, they will honor and respect who you are and what you need. They will accept you exactly as you are, without trying to change you or wrong you for being you. Every area of your partnership, like sex and finances, aligns easily.
And, they treat the relationship like it’s an entity. By that, they are committed to nurturing the relationship, even at the beginning stages. They treat it as sacred and know that there is a higher purpose for your relationship that impacts more than just the two of you.
Take a minute to close your eyes and envision a relationship that is like what I just described. How could it get any better than that? Seeking out your soulmate is definitely worth it. And these 7 signs are clear indicators that you've met them.
Kelly Ann Garnett is a certified love attraction coach who understands the deep desire and longing for a soulmate.
This article was originally published at Kelly Ann Garnett. Reprinted with permission from the author.