8 Reasons Leo Women Are The Best Women To Love

We dare you to try not to love one of these feline goddesses!

Everyone knows that Leo is the proverbial big cat among the zodiac signs. You couldn't miss one of these gorgeous feline goddesses if you tried!

When it comes to love and romantic compatibility, you want to catch the heart of a woman born between July 23 - August 23, keep in mind that she is the world's strongest hunter, and you'll have to know what it takes to tussle with someone of her impressive stature.

A Leo woman possesses personality traits like strength, integrity and confidence.

She knows exactly what she wants — and exactly how to get it. She knows what she has to offer and she values herself accordingly.

To make her just that much more irresistible — she also knows the worth of others and values them as well, as she has an exceedingly generous and loving nature.

Here are 8 more reasons gracefully stunning Leo women are the best women among the zodiac signs to love.

1. Like the big pussycats they are, Leo will cuddle you like no one else.

"A Leo woman is the best to cuddle with. They are extremely playful and affectionate."

2. There is no more beautiful sight than a strong Leo woman in all her glory.

"Leo women are powerful and beautiful. An amazing combination."

3. You won't have to guess what is on your Leo woman's mind.

She can't help but make her thoughts and feelings known.

"Leo can never hide when they like or are smitten by someone ... Yea, they just can't."

4. Not only can your lioness dream big, she will make those dreams a reality.

"Leo are never the type to sell themselves short. If they have a dream and trust and believe they will make it come true."

5. Don't let your Leo's remarkable strength scare you.

She loves nothing more than being treated sweetly.

"Underneath their strong, independent exterior, Leo loves romance and being swept off their feet."

6. When a Leo woman falls for you, it will be hard and true.

"A Leo rarely falls in love deeply, but when they do, there is a lot of lovin'!"

7. Leo women make nurturing companions.

They will hear you out and understand your perspectives.

"Leo's are extremely understanding and respect honesty."

8. They're just the bomb!

"Leos are the total package."

Deputy Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo Style, MSN, Fox News, Bustle, Parents and more. Find her on Twitter and Instagram for more.