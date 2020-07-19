Who Are The Mutable Zodiac Signs In Astrology & 4 Things That Make Them Different Than The Rest

Change and sympathy are their strong traits.

Have you ever noticed how different you are from other zodiac signs? Maybe you get along well with people, can blend into any environment without a problem, or handle a crisis much differently.

If this describes you, you might be one of the mutable signs.

What does a mutable sign mean?

First we need to identify the 4 mutable zodiac signs in astrology: Gemini, Virgo, Pisces and Sagittarius.

What exactly is it that makes these zodiac signs able to adapt to change so well?

If you are one of these zodiac signs, you are the emotional support system, the people others depend on to go with the flow.

Instead of creating change like a cardinal sign, or resisting change like a fixed sign, your sign accepts change without putting up a fight. If the change is beneficial to you, you adapt to it.

Instead of experiencing stress, something in your brain says, "This will be interesting" and you act in a mutable way. In fact, adaptation is one of your biggest skills.

As a mutable sign, you are able to mutate (get it?) to accommodate your surroundings. Like a chameleon changes its color to blend in with its environment, it does so because blending in will help it survive.

Here are 4 reasons mutable signs are different from other zodiac signs.

1. As a mutable sign, you adapt to survive.

Does that mean you shy away from conflict? Sometimes, yes.

You would rather there be harmony and peace than discord. In ego-stroking terms, you are selfless enough to adapt to the situation in order for everyone to be at ease.

Like anyone, you will stand up and fight if it goes against your beliefs. But you will not be on the front lines of the battle like the cardinal signs, nor will you be coordinating the attacks like fixed signs.

You will, however, be the reinforcements who had to realize that praying for peace gets you nowhere.

2. Stress rolls off your back easily.

You know how to shed off dead weight, polish finished products, and you can tell the difference between the two.

Your sister signs, fixed signs, and cardinal signs need you.

If all 3 signs were a pirate ship, the cardinal signs would be the captain telling you where to go.

The fixed signs would be the first mate telling everyone why it’s the best option for the ship to go that way.

You, the mutable sign, would be the navigator telling them how they are going to get there. Without you, results would be sloppy and partially finished.

3. Mutable signs are the fine tuners of the zodiac.

The itinerary makers, the reservation securers, and the editors of your paper — if someone needs to make sure something is perfect, you are the person they go to.

Of course, making decisions is not your best quality due to your focus on perfection. You would not be the main one making artwork out of clay, but you can bring out the potential it has.

4. You bring harmony to a situation.

As a mutable sign, you are strongest emotionally. With your ability to adapt and conform to your environment, you can carry a heavier burden than your counterparts.

You can endure like no other person. You will not whine when you can’t get your way, nor will you cause a conflict because something in your life has changed. This can be seen as a strength or a weakness, but you know that it is neither, it is both; it is a blessing and a curse.

A mutable sign's differences help make this world a better place.

Harmony is your goal, and others may see that as weakness. You know how strong you really are, so don’t let others underestimate you. Keep your heart open.

Eugene Aldridge is a writer for YourTango with a focus on astrology, relationships, and entertainment. Follow him on Twitter.