50 Famous Celebrities Born Under The Gemini Zodiac Sign

These Geminis were made for greatness.

When it comes to Gemini celebrities, there's no shortage of them. And when you're a Gemini zodiac sign as well, it can be easy to relate to these actors, musicians, or athletes, both on and off-screen/stage/court.

Perhaps astrology can provide some insight into why certain people who are Geminis become famous. Because celebrities are called stars for a reason!

Here's a list of famous Geminis — singers, songwriters, movie stars, and athletes — who show us what success looks like.

While you may not recognize all of them, many are big-name celebrities. And that means they have all the wonderful Gemini eminent personalities you love so much.

Which celebrities were born between May 21st and June 22nd?

1. Marilyn Monroe

Birthday: June 1, 1926

Though she was a sex symbol in the 1950s, Monroe was among the smartest women of her time. Before her untimely death, she starred in Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

2. Chris Pratt

Birthday: June 21, 1979

On the cusp with a birthday of June 21st, Pratt went from portraying fun-loving Andy Dwyer on Parks & Recreation, to a stud in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He also starred in Jurassic World and its sequel.

3. Angelina Jolie

Birthday: June 4, 1975

This beautiful actress is known for her gorgeous face and humanitarian causes, but she’s acted in movies like Hackers, Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Maleficent, to name a few.

4. Colin Farrell

Birthday: May 31, 1976

Farrell starred in movies and shows like Phone Booth, The Recruit, Minority Report, Miami Vice, Total Recall, Horrible Bosses, and True Detective.

5. Lana Del Rey

Birthday: June 21, 1985

Another cusp birthday, Lana Del Rey is a musician with a soft, sultry voice that you may recognize. Her hits include “Born to Die,” “Young and Beautiful,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “West Coast.”

6. Russell Brand

Birthday: June 4, 1975

Aside from his brief marriage to Katy Perry, Brand has appeared in many movies, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, and Arthur. He’s also a comedian and writer.

7. Zoë Saldana

Birthday: June 19, 1978

Getting her start in the movie Center Stage, Saldana made a clear breakthrough in the movie, Avatar. Since then, she’s appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the highest-grossing film actress of all time.

8. Amy Schumer

Birthday: June 1, 1981

This stand-up comedian got her start as a contestant on Last Comic Standing. She’s since appeared in her own show, Inside Amy Schumer, and acted in the movie, Trainwreck.

9. Brooke Shields

Birthday: May 31, 1965

Shields made her movie debut in Pretty Baby, where she played a child prostitute. She then went on to star in The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Suddenly Susan, and Lipstick Jungle.

10. Kanye West

Birthday: June 8, 1977

Being married to Kim Kardashian is certainly a unique role, perfect for Ye! West has sold over 140 million records worldwide, his hits including “Jesus Walks,” “Stronger,” “Runaway,” “Heartless,” “Good Morning,” as well as many others.

11. Clint Eastwood

Birthday: May 31, 1930

With a career spanning decades, Eastwood has starred in classic films like Dirty Harry, Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino, and Mystic River.

12. Natalie Portman

Birthday: June 9, 1981

Portman’s credits include her role as Padme Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I, and roles in V For Vendetta, Black Swan, The Other Boleyn Girl, Thor, and Annihilation.

13 & 14. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Birthday: June 13, 1986

Everyone knows the Olsen twins! They got their start as child actresses on Full House, and then acted in a bunch of movies together. This includes: New York Minute, Passport to Paris, Holiday in the Sun, and Billboard Dad.

15. Idina Menzel

Birthday: May 30, 1971

Menzel got her start on Broadway as one of the original cast members of RENT, and played Elphaba in Wicked. But you probably know her as the voice of Elsa in Frozen!

16. Macklemore

Birthday: June 19, 1983

You’ve certainly heard Macklemore’s song, “Thrift Shop.” But he’s had other hits, including “Downtown,” “Can’t Hold Us,” and “Glorious.”

17. Liam Neeson

Birthday: June 7, 1952

If you haven’t heard of Liam Neeson, prepare to be... taken. His list of roles include The Bounty, The Mission, Kinsey, Batman Begins, Silence, A Monster Calls, and, of course, Taken.

18. Tupac Shakur

Birthday: June 16, 1971

This rapper is considered one of the most influential rappers of all time. Before his untimely death at just 25 years old, he released hit songs like “California Love,” “Changes,” and “Thug 4 Life.”

19. Heidi Klum

Birthday: June 1, 1973

One of the most well-known supermodels in the world, this beauty was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel! She’s also hosted Project Runway, is a judge on America’s Got Talent, and has appeared in numerous television shows and movies in guest roles.

20. John F. Kennedy

Birthday: May 29, 1917

The 35th President of the United States was known for more than just his politics. Before his assassination at just 46 years old, JFK famously had affairs with multiple women, including Marilyn Monroe, Judith Campbell, and Marlene Dietrich.

21. Ginnifer Goodwin

Birthday: May 22, 1978

While many know Goodwin from movies like Walk the Line, He’s Just Not that Into You, and Something Borrowed, she’s most recognizable as Snow White in Once Upon a Time. It’s on this show that she met her real-life Prince Charming, Josh Dallas!

22. Ian McKellan

Birthday: May 25, 1939

Not only is Ian McKellan Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, but he’s also a Shakespearen actor! He’s appeared in dozens of movies, including Gods and Monsters, the X-Men movies, and Richard III.

23. Naomi Campbell

Birthday: May 22, 1970

Another very famous supermodel, Campbell was discovered at only 15 years old. She also has a studio album, and has appeared in numerous films and shows, including The Face.

24. Peter Dinklage

Birthday: June 11, 1969

Best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, for which he won four Emmy Awards, Dinklage also appeared in movies like Elf, Death at a Funeral, The Station Agent, Underdog, Pixels, and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.

25. Lucy Hale

Birthday: June 14, 1989

Hale has acted in many television shows, including Privileged, Life Sentence, Katy Keene, and, most notably, Pretty Little Liars. She’s also acted in films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 and Scream 4.

26. Octavia Spencer

Birthday: May 25, 1970

Though she got her debut in A Time to Kill, Spencer has starred in many critically acclaimed movies: The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures, Snowpiercer, Gifted, and Onward, to name a few. She’s also appeared on television shows like Mom, Self Made, and Truth Be Told.

27. Leah Remini

Birthday: June 15, 1970

Remini starred in The King of Queens alongside Kevin James, but her notoriety came when she left the Church of Scientology, later starting a docu-series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, exposing the horrific experiences and abuse suffered by past members who also left the Church.

28. Helena Bonham Carter

Birthday: May 26, 1966

Bonham Carter has appeared in movies such as A Room with a View, Fight Club, Great Expectations, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the Harry Potter series.

29. Johnny Depp

Birthday: June 9, 1963

A long-time friend and co-star to Bonham Carter, Depp is regarded as one of the world’s biggest celebrities! He made his debut in A Nightmare on Elm Street, but has since given incredible performances in Edward Scissorhands, Cry-Baby, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, and the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

30. Nicole Kidman

Birthday: June 20, 1967

This gorgeous Aussie made waves with her role in Dead Calm. Aside from her high-profile marriage to Tom Cruise, she’s starred in memorable films like Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours, Moulin Rouge!, The Others, and The Stepford Wives, plus her role in the television series Big Little Lies.

31. Awkwafina

Birthday: June 2, 1988

Awkwafina came into the spotlight with the success of her viral song “My Vag.” She’s also appeared in Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8, The Farewell, and stars in Nora from Queens.

32. Tom Holland

Birthday: June 1, 1996

This Brit currently plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but has also acted in The Impossible, In the Heart of the Sea, Spies in Disguise, and Onward.

33. Morgan Freeman

Birthday: June 1, 1937

If you’ve never seen a Morgan Freeman film, you should certainly recognize his voice! His notable movies include Million Dollar Baby, Driving Miss Daisy, The Shawshank Redemption, Outbreak, Bruce Almighty, and The Dark Knight trilogy.

34. Laverne Cox

Birthday: May 29, 1972

While Cox got her breakthrough role in Orange Is the New Black, becoming the “first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award,” she’s also appeared in Doubt, I Want to Work for Diddy, and TRANSform Me.

35. Lauryn Hill

Birthday: May 26, 1975

Lauryn Hill has given us some great hits, including “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Everything Is Everything,” and “Killing Me Softly” with the Fugees.

36. Elizabeth Hurley

Birthday: June 10, 1965

First known as Hugh Grant’s girlfriend, she’s since made a name for herself. Hurley has appeared in the films Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, and currently stars in The Royals.

37. Paul McCartney

Birthday: June 18, 1942

One of the founders of the Beatles, as well as their co-lead vocalist and bassist, McCartney’s songwriting and musical career has flourished for decades. He’s one of the all-time most successful composers, and wrote songs like “Hey Jude,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Ebony and Ivory,” and “Maybe I’m Amazed,” to name only a few.

38. Prince

Birthday: June 7, 1958

Before his sad and very shocking death, Prince was well known for his decades of making music. He played multiple instruments, innovated multiple musical styles, and gave us hits like “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

39. Riley Keough

Birthday: May 29, 1989

Though she’s the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Keough has made a career for herself as an actress and model. She’s modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, Chrisian Dior, and was on the cover of Vogue. But she’s also appeared in the films The Runaways, Magic Mike, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

40. Aly Raisman

Birthday: May 25, 1994

This badass (now-retired) gymnast is a two-time Olympian and medal winner, earning 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal. Did we mention she’s only 26 years old?

41. Chris Evans

Birthday: June 13, 1981

This hunky actor is most well-known for playing Captain America, but has acted in many films. Some of his best include Not Another Teen Movie, Fantastic Four, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Gifted, and Knives Out.

42. Venus Williams

Birthday: June 17, 1980

Along with her younger sister Serena Williams, Venus is considered one of the greatest athletes of our time. She’s won seven Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam Women's doubles titles, and has four Olympic gold medals.

43. Mark Wahlberg

Birthday: June 5, 1971

Marky Mark, the younger brother of Donnie Wahlberg, got his start after joining New Kids on the Block for a brief period of time, going on to create his own group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. He became an actor, starring in films like Fear, Boogie Nights, and The Departed, and produced shows like Entourage and Boardwalk Empire.

44. Kat Dennings

Birthday: June 13, 1986

Dennings is most known for starring in the show 2 Broke Girls, but has acted in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The House Bunny, and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist.

45. Judy Garland

Birthday: June 10, 1922

Garland had a career that lasted 45 years, remembered for starring as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, as well as acting in Meet Me in St. Louis, Easter Parade, Summer Stock, A Star Is Born (from 1954), and Judgment at Nuremberg. She’s also the mother of singer Liza Minnelli.

46. Neil Patrick Harris

Birthday: June 15, 1973

As a child actor playing the title character on Doogie Howser, M.D., Harris went on to star on the shows How I Met Your Mother, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. He’s also starred in musical movies like Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, and appeared as the title character in the Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

47. Bill Hader

Birthday: June 7, 1978

This funny guy appeared on Saturday Night Live for eight years, playing the favorite character Stefon. He acted in Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Men in Black 3, Trainwreck, Inside Out, and the show, Barry.

48. Gene Wilder

Birthday: June 11, 1933

Perhaps best known for playing Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, this great actor’s other roles include Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Stir Crazy, and Another You. He was married to comedian Gilda Radner before her death in 1989.

49. Paul Giamatti

Birthday: June 6, 1967

Giamatti plays a really great villain, like in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Big Fat Liar, and Shoot ‘Em Up. He’s also acted in Sideways, Cinderella Man, The Illusionist, 12 Years a Slave, and Saving Mr. Banks.

50. Hugh Dancy

Birthday: June 19, 1975

Rising to fame after starring in David Copperfield, Dancy went on to appear in Ella Enchanted, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Hannibal, The Path and Elizabeth I.

Mehruba Chowdhury is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.