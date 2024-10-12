4 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Significant Life Changes From Now Through 2026, According To An Astrologer

The October 2 Libra eclipse cycle marked the end of the Aries-Libra eclipse cycle that began in 2023. As we enter a new eclipse cycle, astrologer Haley Comet explained that four zodiac signs will experience significant life changes.

“Your life is going to be unrecognizable in two years time,” Comet said in a TikTok video.

According to Comet, the lives of four zodiac signs will change significantly over the next two years.

“It’s like someone is picking you up from the course that you are currently on and dropping you into a new one with the upcoming eclipse cycle,” she explained.

1. Pisces

If you’re a Pisces, expect your life to change in the next two years. Comet explained, “You are being asked this upcoming eclipse cycle to choose yourself,” which feel like a first for some of you, she summarized.

For the first time, Pisces will find themselves asserting and advocating for their wants and desires. She continued, “You’re being open to higher levels of visibility and with this, you may experience that certain relationships that have outlived their purpose within your life do fall away.”

Yet, it’s important to view this as a necessary chapter that will help open new opportunities for you in the future.

2. Virgo

If you’re a Virgo then you’re in luck — big changes are coming your way! As Comet explained, "throughout the next two years, you will experience either a deepening and acceleration of your journey within your relationships or new fated soulmates and soul connections.”

Through this, you’ll learn more about yourself and find your soul growing as a result of this. However, this won’t be easy, as Comet explained, “There will be moments in which you do not recognize yourself.”

Yet, enjoy these moments and find ways to welcome these changes. Because these ‘unwelcome changes,’ are actually a sign you’re on the right path.

3. Gemini

“Gemini you’re stepping into a soul's calling within your career,” began Comet. Because of this, there will be an acceleration in your leadership or “fated opportunities coming your way.”

Yet, that isn’t all, as Gemini will be experiencing inspiration through creation. So if there’s something you’ve been dying to try out, feel free to give it a go — it might work better than you’d expect!

4. Sagittarius

For Sagittarius, Comet explained, “You’re really coming down to the foundations of the world that you wanna build.” However, this isn’t all, as Sagittarius might be experiencing “shifts and changes” in your family.

“But overall, a lot of you are shedding visions for your career that no longer feel in alignment to you.”

With that, you’ll finally be able to welcome in the things that “honestly and truly will contribute to your happiness and overall well-being,” ended Comet.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.