How To Find Your Husband Using Astrology, According To TikTok

In astrology, synastry is the study of compatibility between two people and how they will interact with and respond to each other.

Many planets and aspects come into play in terms of compatibility between two people and those most important include the Sun, Mars, Venus, Moon, and Jupiter signs.

Astrologers call Jupiter the greater benefic and its placement in your natal chart points to the areas of life where you will experience blessings, abundance, and good fortune. And, according to a viral TikTok, you can also use your Jupiter placements to find a husband.

How to find your husband using Jupiter synastry

1. Find your Jupiter placement

Everyone has Jupiter located in a particular sign and house of their chart. You can find your Jupiter placement using a free birth chart calculator.

The house Jupiter is in and the sign Jupiter falls in are two different things. While your Jupiter sign can reveal the qualities of your future husband, the house Jupiter is located in is believed to reveal the place you may meet him.

Once you have found your Jupiter placement, a TikToker who goes by Planetary Princess explains that you can use it to determine not only how you might meet your husband but also the type of person he will be.

2. Check your Jupiter sign

Each sign is ruled by a particular planet and some planets ‘fit the sign’ better than others.

According to Planetary Princess, your Jupiter sign will reveal the traits of your future husband and possibly even his Sun sign.

Jupiter in Aries

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action. If this is your Jupiter sign, your future husband will be very assertive and energetic and he will never let grass grow under his feet.

He will be bold in terms of his action. An Aries man has no trouble at all pursuing his love interest until he finally wins her over.

Jupiter in Taurus

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, values, and cash. This man is drawn toward value, quality surroundings, and possessions.

He typically has a sweet, laid-back nature although he can be stubborn at times.

Jupiter in Gemini

Gemini is ruled by Mercury and Jupiter is considered at its detriment in this sign, which means the planet is not totally comfortable in the sign.

This relationship may be more complex than some, but this man will be bright and have an intellectual side to his personality and probably works in a field that requires a great deal of communication such as a salesman, radio announcer, lawyer or writer.

Jupiter in Cancer

Jupiter in Cancer is considered exalted, so it is at home in this sign and operates comfortably.

This man is typically a nurturing and caring figure who places a great deal of importance on the past, home and family.

Jupiter in Leo

Ruled by the Sun, the planet that gives us light and warmth, this man is warm, caring, fun, and the center of attention — but don’t make the mistake of stepping on his ego.

Jupiter in Virgo

Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. This man is a hard worker and seldom slacks off. He is dependable, warm, and caring but can be a perfectionist at times.

Jupiter in Libra

Libra, like Taurus, is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and money. This man is in love with love and will be drawn to beautiful people and things and is likely to feel lost without a significant other.

Jupiter in Scorpio

Scorpio is ruled by both Mars and Pluto. This man is active and goes after what he wants. He has a great deal of depth and curiosity and is looking for a partner who is interesting and faithful most of all.

Jupiter in Sagittarius

Here, Jupiter is in its home sign and considered the luckiest of placements. He is bright and entertaining and will love travel and excitement.

Life with this man will always be an adventure and there will seldom be a boring moment.

Jupiter in Capricorn

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and hard work. Jupiter is considered ‘at its fall’ in this sign, which can make the love life more complex as this is a very serious sign prone to working long hours. However, he will always be focused on accomplishing big goals and it is likely he will succeed.

Jupiter in Aquarius

Aquarius is ruled by Saturn and Uranus, meaning your future husband will be forward-thinking, logical, and often unpredictable.

He may be brilliant in his field and somewhat eccentric, and in terms of love and marriage, he will always want friendship to be at the base of the relationship.

Jupiter in Pisces

Pisces is ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, so your man will be kind, sensitive, and creative. He may sometimes be prone to sacrifice too much, but will make an understanding, loving, and compassionate husband.

3. Check the house Jupiter is in

There are 12 houses in astrology and each house or section represents a different area of life.

Planetary Princess' TikTok explains that when you find your Jupiter placement, you can look to see where you might meet your future partner.

The first house

This house represents the self and who we are as a person. If Jupiter is located in the first house you will meet your future husband on your own with no help from friends or others, and there is a good chance you will be the one to approach him first.

The second house

The 2nd house represents material assets and finances. If Jupiter is in your second house you could meet your husband through money management such as banking, borrowing, buying, investing, or some other type of financial institution, place, or situation while dealing with money and finances.

The third house

The 3rd house represents neighbors and your immediate surroundings or neighborhood as well as immediate family members and schooling.

If your Jupiter placement is here, then you might meet your husband through siblings, extended family, or co-workers and it is likely he will live close by.

The fourth house

The 4th house represents the home and basic foundation which could include a job.

You could also meet your partner through parents, family members, or through the home in some way such as remodeling, buying and selling, or anything dealing with the home including gatherings and get-togethers.

The fifth house

The 5th house represents friends, children, and places of entertainment. You could meet your future partner through a restaurant, bar, concert, or any other entertainment venue.

You could also meet him through friends either directly or indirectly.

The sixth house

The 6th house represents work and daily routines, so you could meet your future husband here, or through some type of day-to-day activity.

As the 6th house also rules pets you could meet him at a vet, dog park, or somewhere where pets are important and play a role.

The seventh house

The 7th house rules marriage and partners. If your Jupiter is here you could meet your spouse through those people who are in your life day-to-day such as business partners, co-workers, or anyone else important that is in your life consistently.

The eighth house

The 8th house rules other people’s money, secrets, death and renewal, and the mysteries of life. You could meet your future husband while dealing with investments, taxes, or others’ money or assets.

You could also meet him at a gathering or group that is interested in psychics, spiritual pursuits, religion, or any other group or place interested in the eternal mysteries.

The ninth house

The 9th house represents travel, higher education, courts, the legal realm, and law and order. You could meet your husband while traveling, in school or some type of training, or in a legal setting such as a lawyer’s office, court, or any other place where legal activities occur.

The ninth house also rules the internet so you could meet through a dating app.

The tenth house

The 10th house represents the father and career. You could meet your husband through some type of career activity or place of work. You could also meet him through an association with the paternal side of your family, bearing in mind that today some parents serve as both mother and father if one parent is not present.

The eleventh house

The 11th house represents friends and groups. You could meet your husband through friends or any type of group such as a company, club, dating app, club or any other place groups congregate or communicate.

The twelfth house

The 12th house represents places of seclusion. This could include hospitals, libraries and institutions such as colleges, parks, hiking trails, or any other place that is typically secluded and quiet.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.