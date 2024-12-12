What The 2025 Tarot Horoscope Predicts For Taurus All Year

The 2025 tarot card for Taurus is The Star, foretelling a year of peace and tranquility where doubts about the future are replaced with confidence and renewed optimism in your career.

Taurus 2025 tarot horoscope

What's interesting about this year's tarot card reading is that your career is more in focus than other areas of your life.

January is the time to plan since the year begins slowly and steadily. Mid-year, you'll make tough decisions about relationships, finances, and public reputation. The year ends with you understanding which battles are worth choosing and which are best to let the universe handle on its own.

January 2025: The Hanged Man

Your relationships are challenged in January, requiring you to learn to set clear boundaries for your time and energy. You may need to step back to see the full picture when it comes to loved ones.

January can feel like it's off to a slow start. You are represented by the Hanged Man, which symbolizes a person who has put their own life on hold while waiting on others to do what they say they will do. You are patient, Taurus, but this month, it's unlikely that you'll want to sacrifice your future when it seems you may be let down by people you depend on. There's a risk in putting your life on hold: complacency.

Evaluate your motives for waiting on others. Do you need their approval? Are you using your support system as a crutch? As difficult as it may be, you may need to cut a few ties or set expectations aside and move forward with your plans alone.

February 2025: Ace of Pentacles

February has the potential to be a money-making month for you, Taurus; however, it's a time to create a solid foundation where profitability extends throughout the year. In tarot, the Ace of Pentacles symbolizes intentionality, so this month, get clear about what you want to accomplish this year at work and how much money you'd like to earn or save by 2025.

If you're a visual learner or enjoy motivational quotes, consider creating a vision board to help you mentally conceptualize the future. Put money and wealth quotes where you read them at various times of the day to align your thoughts with action.

March 2025: Page of Swords, reversed

March comes with a warning: think before you speak, and don't sign any binding documents without consulting an expert first. The Suit of Swords is about mental clarity, so when it's in reverse, your ability to understand what needs to be done is challenged.

If you find it hard to say what you need to say or feel confused about the details of a project, ask for more time. Be willing to ask many questions rather than rush, hoping things will work out. Not asking for more information could lead to problems and affect your monthly goals. Be forthright about where you stand, and don't fake it until you make it.

April 2025: Nine of Pentacles

April is a peaceful and financially secure time for you. If you struggle with debt, you'll see that your money troubles are ending. If you have vacation time, this is the perfect month to schedule a long weekend getaway to rest and relax after a busy start to the new year.

Don't pinch your pennies so tightly that you miss out on enjoying life's simple pleasures. Reward yourself for being such a diligent, hard worker. Find time for luxury and make time to enjoy what you've earned.

May 2025: The Fool, reversed

In May, you learn to apply the lessons you've learned early in the year, which helps you avoid wasting precious time. Choose your projects wisely and learn to master the word "No." You might be asked to do things that seem interesting at first, and the fear of missing out could kick in. However, it's better to pick what helps you to reach your goals.

You may need to disappoint a few people who hoped to tap into your talents and skills, but if a relationship isn't symbiotic, it's best to turn them down. That's the overarching message of the reversed Fool card: saying no.

June 2025: Queen of Wands

With some money in your pocket and less on your plate, June becomes a time for creativity and self-love. This month is perfect for crafting the life you want to live. You will likely have more free time, so make time for hobbies.

Have you always wanted to paint? Do you love music and want to learn an instrument? Invest in yourself! Revise your schedule and see where you can block increments of time for play.

July 2025: The Sun

July is a time for social recognition and being perceived by others as an excellent contributor to projects and teams. In July, you will not only feel like a leader but you will also be treated like one. This month, you can ramp up your social media with posts about ideas or lessons you've learned and want to share with others.

You could gain additional followers on your social platforms. If you pitch a new idea to your boss, you have a higher probability of it being accepted. The Sun shines a light on you and your talents. This month is ideal for pursuing a new job that offers more money or being promoted at your current job. The sky is the limit for you, Taurus.

August 2025: Ace of Swords

In August, you will likely start a new project based on an idea that's too delicious to ignore. You may have accepted a new job or completed a career change; you might decide to return to school or take a course to upskill your expertise.

August is a great month for starting something from the ground floor, especially if it's a passion project based on hobbies you enjoy. You may not see great gains yet, but grit and hard work can reap wonderful rewards for you before the year ends.

September 2025: Eight of Cups, reversed

September is about letting go of people, places, and things that no longer fit the new life you've built. You have changed significantly over the last nine months, so your outlook, needs, wants, plans, and relationships have to match.

You may find that you don't need to do much to remove unhealthy partnerships. When you change, people's perception of you also adjust. Situationships may start to wane, creating room for new partnerships, ventures, and opportunities.

October 2025: Six of Swords, reversed

In October, it's time to break through your new glass ceiling and confront personal shortcomings that hold you back. This month, get a mentor who is where you want to be in life.

You may feel stuck and unsure of what your next steps should be. This is a great time to write down all your questions and aim to answer them via books, podcasts, or a group mentorship program.

November 2025: The Tower, reversed

November is dedicated to letting go of what you can't control and focusing on what you can. If you started a new project in August, you may feel like it should be further along than it is right now. Unmet expectations can lead to anxiety or frustration, and you might think about quitting your dream.

The Tower, reversed, reminds you to worry less and go with the flow. The timeframe you set for your goal or vision may need an adjustment and set to a later date. Don't consider something a failure until more time has passed. Patience builds character.

December 2025: Two of Cups, reversed

In December, you're ready to start a new year and take the lessons of 2025 to a new level. It's time to reevaluate everything you've accomplished and set new goals.

What do you want to continue into 2026? How might you do things differently? Which friendships or partnerships are helpful and worthy of keeping? What areas of life do you want to double down on? Addressing these topics will help you to close December strong, and you are always the strong one, Taurus!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.