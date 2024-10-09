Professional Astrologer Says There Is One Zodiac Sign That Always Finds A Way To Avoid Financial Troubles

Looking around and taking stock of today's economy, it’s clear that many Americans are struggling to make ends meet. According to Monmouth University's Polling Institute, 46% of Americans report struggling financially. And despite inflation rates reportedly decreasing, costs like housing, rent, and food prices are still at an all-time high, making it feel even harder to get ahead.

With so much going on in the world, it may feel nearly impossible to make ends meet. Yet, there’s one zodiac sign that always manages to stay afloat.

According to astrologer Irena Mineeva, there’s one zodiac sign “that will never become poor.”

“In my five years of practice as an astrologer, I have never seen this sign without money,” Mineeva said, referring to none other than Taurus.

Taurus has “a natural talent for savings and earnings," Mineeva explained. "They always have a financial safety net which helps them to weather any financial storm.”

Venus-ruled Taurus is associated with the second house of income, giving them a natural connection to money.

This explains why they’re so great at managing their finances. After all, they’re constantly looking for ways to find balance and stability, even in the most difficult times.

"Money is stability in this current culture and climate," astrologer Lauren Ash explained in a TikTok video, which is why "Tauruses love money," Ash said.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

In addition to that, according to astrologer A.T. Nunez, with the planet of attraction as their ruler, "it is easy for Taurus to simply attract money" and achieve their needs and desires. In a separate article, Nunez explained that, “Venus is connected with finances and abundance and can symbolize wealth because Taurus wants luxury and only the best.”

Taurus also boasts a work ethic that leads them to financial success.

Despite being considered one of the laziest zodiac signs, Nunez added that because Taurus is an earth sign, they naturally understand the importance of hard work — which can explain why they’re always on top of their career. it's not necessarily because they want to work, Ash noted in her video, but because they value nice things.

This drive for beautiful things leads them to work harder than most signs, astrologer Carol Starr explained in a TikTok video. Yet, they do so quietly, silently planning ahead one step at a time.

"Tauruses in particular are very stubborn about what they want to get done," Ash said, "even if they're not sharing it."

To attract even more financial abundance as a Taurus, a spiritual guide suggested taking a look at what you eat.

According to Aycee Brown, in order to attract more of what you desire, it's important to feel as though you're already satisfied with what you have, a major component of the Law of Attraction.

"Have an abundance of something that you enjoy," Brown suggested in a TikTok video. "Not for you to overindulge, but just so you can see with your eyes and your nervous system that there is more than enough."

Because Taurus unapologetically loves food, "make sure your fridge is stocked with the things that you like," which will "correlate with your money," Brown said.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.