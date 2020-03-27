The Best Hobby For Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology

Their hobbies are their life fuel.

What do you like to do with your spare time? Being that spare time is a rare commodity, it's probably a good idea to utilize it well.

Spare time can be something we look forward to having. Too much time on our hands? Never enough, for some. And with that time, it's a great thing indeed to throw one's self into good, time-consuming hobbies. Some automatically think of game time, while others tend to go creative.

Whatever one's hobbies are, they are not just fun — they're essential for keeping us sane. After all, we can't work all the time. We need our hobbies. We need our private little getaways, even if we don't have to leave the comfort of our own home to enjoy them.

In astrology, our zodiac signs give us a heads up as to which hobby might be one we'd pursue, and sometimes in very obvious ways.

A Sagittarius, for example, might like spending time with horses or on a horse farm. While that might be a stereotype, we have stereotypes for a reason — people really are that way. Not all, but some, yes.

So, what is the best hobby for your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is the intellectual. You'll find them reading. Books are their biggest hobby. When they're not reading, they are creating art, music, literature. They love to write and engage in debates.

Aries is also very good at cooking, and like to spend their downtime learning how to perfect some new recipe. Cooking is a definite hobby for Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Eating. Sampling strange new foods, finding new restaurants of interest — they love all food and wish to try as many as they can. When not eating or thinking about food, they are figuring out ways to grow it, prepare it and perfect it.

You'll also find Taurus collecting recipes. One of their favorite hobbies is attending eating contests for prizes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini likes to dabble in mechanics for a hobby. They love to pull things apart and put them back together again. They will break something just to repair it.

The act of breaking something symbolizes their own broken soul, while the mending allows them to feel healed again. They love to tinker about, and their hobbies always include a toolbox.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

One of Cancer's biggest hobbies is cleaning. They love to tidy up. Cleaning house is a meditation for them; it allows them to unwind and decompress after a hard week of working on things they don't necessarily adore.

They are also fond of crafting, and find inspiration while they clean; projects continuously pop up and they love getting lost in creating a crafts project.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is pretty true to their stereotype. They choose hobbies that give them the opportunity to show off.

Whether it's beating their friend at a video game, or it's reading lines in the local community theater, Leo wants to be immersed in their hobby. You'll see Leo taking long rides in the country, as well as taking up sports for fun and competition.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo likes to kick back and relax when they're not working hard, and that usually means going to a bar, singing some karaoke, and hanging out with friends. Virgo's hobby is singing, dancing, acting.

And when I say karaoke, I mean it. They pile in to the bars just to sing their hearts out. Karaoke is their number one hobby!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This sign is never without a hobby, and the most enjoyable thing they do for themselves is collect objects and items that relate to whatever their greatest interest is.

Libra spends a great deal of time bidding on eBay auctions — it's a hobby they cannot resist. A good deal makes their day, and finding, seeking and snagging something rare is what makes them the happiest.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio tends to lean towards hobbies that are either spiritual or intensely physical. They love to meditate and sit in silence, contemplating peace and quiet, but they will also pile into the yoga and pilates classes looking for that dopamine high one gets from strenuous exercise.

Hobbies include exercise classes, spiritual meetups and having lots of sex.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When Sagittarius wants to relax and get into a hobby, it's usually got something to do with being alone and creating art. This allows them to dabble in one of their most favorite past times ever: getting high.

Smoking cannabis and knowing which plant was grown in what state is what preoccupies them. Weed is their ultimate hobby horse.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Drag. Getting dressed up, pretending — this is the Capricorn way. They live such tight, orderly, organized lives that when they allow themselves some down time to get their hobby on, it's usually extremely showy, over the top, dressed in glitter and heels, and flirting with anyone and everyone.

This kind of hobby gets them out of their minds, which is how they find their freedom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius sticks to the good ol' standards when it comes to hobbies: crossword puzzles, video games, knitting and crocheting. They love to create and be creative, though they rarely find jobs that give them this freedom, so they turn to creative in hobby form.

Aquarius will knit that sweater, put up that macrame wall hanging, and crochet that blanket.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This sign take their hobbies very seriously. They believe in equal play to equal work, and they are very hard workers.

When Pisces checks out for the day, they love to visit coffee shops with friends for long sessions of people-watching. They love to watch people, study them, smile at them.

Pisces is a friendly sign, and their hobbies usually take them to public places where they can meet and chat with others.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.