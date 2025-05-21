The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 22, 2025

The tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on May 22, 2025. The Sun is in Gemini, and our intuitive nature comes alive with a beautiful Moon in the spiritual Pisces zodiac sign entering Aries. The ethereal energies of water and air infiltrate today's tarot card reading. We have to trust our gut and use our mind to interpret what energies we pick up today.

The Moon in Pisces brings attention to the Moon tarot card about change and deception. In other words, the psychic mind can be hard to interpret and we can easily deceive ourselves into thinking something untrue on Thursday. Take your time to sort through the details in order to find a balance between facts and intuition.

The tarot horoscope's message for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 22, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Pay attention to what you want, Aries. On May 22, the Seven of Cups predicts many upcoming choices, and one may seem better than the others.

Be careful not to jump to conclusions about certain situations due to their superficial allure or promising outcomes. Instead, dig deep looking for facts about each situation.

You will want to think long-term. While living in the moment is great, don't do that on Thursday. You need a healthy balance between your mind and your intuition. Don't let one become greater than the other.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Let people ask you questions on May 22, Taurus. A question may come to you from a person whom you consider to be naive or maybe even a person whom you don't respect. You may find their questioning an assault against your authority, according to the Page of Swords.

However, try not to let your ego block the process of exploration and curiosity. This day may be a chance to strengthen the relationship and show your mentoring ability.

A question is an open door to conversation. See what happens when you allow the process to unfold without blocking it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

On May 22, something extraordinary and unique about you is alluring a special kind of lover. You might discover a person has a crush on you. They may find your flaws beautiful and your strangest traits what they want in a person.

The Lovers tarot card signifies balance and harmony between two people who come together and fall in love.

A part of you might be looking for a reason to disbelieve what you've found, but try not to let yourself go there. Settle in and enjoy the moment; let love sink into the deepest parts of your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You did it, Cancer. You are about to reach a major financial position that feels secure.

The Nine of Pentacles symbolizes economic stability cultivated through hard work and persistence. This person is you, Cancer, and you are the one who will bring what you need into your life.

If you've felt discouraged by current economic circumstances, chin up! Things are going to improve soon!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Pay attention, Leo, because a very special message is coming to you and will happen quickly ... so fast you might miss it.

The Eight in the Wands symbolizes a difficult situation, but once you conquer the problem, you are rewarded for your efforts.

Wands in the tarot have to do with air and the mind, like air that moves fast and swiftly. You may be overthinking the process and hear something from a person, perhaps a Gemini or Virgo, that you need to know. Don't dismiss what you hear today, and read between the lines.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Do you tend to worry, Virgo? Thursday's concerns become a foundation for strength and endurance. By worrying too much, you learn to allow people to live their lives and let go of control.

The Nine of Swords, when it's in reverse, is a symbol of peace. You will find peace when you can reconcile that each person must live their own life regardless if the consequences aren't what you desire. It's a tricky thing to do, but you can do it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Do you wait until the last minute to plan something?

Some days it feels exciting to wing it and free to go with the flow. But if you know you have something important coming up, don't wait too long to do the important stuff. You want and need to get the details down so you are prepared.

The Two of Wands reversed encourages you to be early and overly prepared for a successful outcome to an event you are looking forward to. Heed the warning and get to work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Avoid negative people, Scorpio, because on May 22, their attitude may rub off on you, and you don't have room for anything that pulls you back from being a positive force in the world right now. Too many things in your life require the best of you.

If you're unsure how to spot a negative individual, simply listen to what they say and when. Is their outlook always bleak or focused on the darker side of life, or do they aim for the positive and see the good?

You can still be there for people who are in a tough emotional spot, but you don't have to feed the energy with your presence. Be open to distancing yourself until the vibe improves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

The unknown in life can be scary, but it can also be magical and magnificent because it's a blank slate that allows you to write whatever story you want to pen. May 22's Fool tarot card is permission from the universe to explore the world on your own terms.

Yes, you may hear people tell you not to do something you want to do, and it's good to listen to their advice.

However, you don't have to allow it to control you. Instead, follow your heart, be wise and live life however you see fit today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Remorse and regret are preventable most of the time, Capricorn. You don't have to live in regret about things that happened in the past if you are proactive about your future.

The Five of Cups is a warning about regret, but it doesn't have to be a prediction that comes true. You decide what your future will be. When you see the future and think about the impact of your choices, the moment you have to make them, you can choose to do things that are hard to do but necessary.

Separate yourself from ego. Choose the higher road and pick the most loving act that you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Manifestation sounds easy, but it's not as simple as you may read online or hear about on a TikTok video. You need to work on creating the desired outcome, which seems out of reach.

Consider trying out different methods to work magic in your life. Go beyond thinking over and over about an outcome. Do things that make your life a living mantra that attracts abundance and what you want.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

It's one thing to set a big goal, but it's completely different to have an action misapplied and off target.

On May 22, aim for what you want using logic and reason. How do you know if your actions will work? Study people who have tried something similar and were successful in the past.

If history can repeat itself, then it can be what works best for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.