6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 22, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on May 22. Thursday is a day where real-life wins feel closer and finally a little easier to grab. It’s a Metal Rabbit Open Day, which favors forward motion without friction. No overthinking, no perfect timing, just natural momentum if you’re paying attention. And with the Snake energy still active from both the year and the month pillar, there’s an edge to the luck today. It doesn’t show up unless you’ve learned something from the last few weeks.

For these six animal signs, the luck on Thursday looks different than usual. It’s the last-minute plans that end up being exactly what you needed. It’s the text that makes your entire weekend better. It’s the way you suddenly feel OK about something you were spiraling about yesterday. There’s nothing theoretical about today’s good fortune. It shows up in people’s behavior, your own peace of mind, and the all things that finally feel less confusing.

1. Goat

You’ve been in this weird middle space where you’re not sure if you should wait it out or pull the plug. Maybe this has to do with plans, a relationship that’s been annoying you lately, or even just how you’ve been spending your time. You haven’t wanted to make the wrong move, but the indecision has been draining you.

Today makes that easier. You’re not getting a cosmic billboard telling you what to do, but something external happens that tips the scales. Maybe someone flakes and you’re secretly relieved. Maybe a friend mirrors exactly what you’ve been thinking. Or maybe you just feel done. And for the first time, that doesn’t feel like failure, it feels like freedom.

2. Tiger

You’ve been dealing with people who say one thing and do another. And while you’re usually good at letting it go, it’s been messing with your trust and your plans.

Thursday brings a chance to opt out. You get invited somewhere better, your schedule clears in a way that gives you more contro or someone you weren’t expecting actually follows through. The people in your life don’t necessarily get their act together, but you do start noticing who shows up without being asked, and who’s just noise.

The good fortune? You stop second-guessing yourself for expecting more.

3. Snake

You've had this quiet thought lately that might be done proving yourself. Whether it’s work, family, or a dynamic that’s always made you feel like you had to be perfect to earn your spot, you're ready to let that go. And today, something validates that choice.

Maybe someone thanks you for something small and it hits harder than expected. Maybe you get through the day without feeling drained. Or someone who used to make you feel insecure now feels like a non-issue. The luck here is emotional but it’s real. You feel lighter because the mental pressure lifts.

4. Rooster

You're the one who usually keeps the group chat running, the plans together, the bills split and you haven’t felt appreciated for it lately. You’ve debated pulling back, but part of you doesn’t want things to fall apart.

May 22 gives you an unexpected moment where someone else takes initiative and it works. You’re not left picking up pieces, no one blames you, and the change doesn’t create chaos. It might be small like someone else booking the table, offering to drive, or handling the boring work, but it’s enough to remind you that you're allowed to be taken care of too.

5. Dog

You've been watching someone else's success and wondering if it's just never going to be your time. Even if you're proud of them, part of you feels stuck, like your efforts aren’t being seen or rewarded.

Today gives you a different kind of recognition. It could be an offer, a compliment that feels way more personal than usual, or even someone asking for your help with something you didn’t realize you were good at. Your luck today is a soft reminder that you are building something real, and it’s starting to show.

6. Rat

Lately you’ve been trying to keep your finances or emotional energy together but every time you make progress something throws you off. An unexpected expense, a last-minute change, or even a person who needs too much from you just keeps dragging you down.

Thursday doesn't give you a windfall, but it does give you a break. You find something on sale that makes a real difference. You return something and get a refund without hassle. Or you simply get through the day without being drained or pulled off track.

It might not look like much from the outside, but inside, it feels like you’re actually doing OK again. And that’s where the luck lands today, in the space between you realizing you’ve got this and you’re no longer scrambling for scraps.

